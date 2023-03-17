CALISTOGA — As winter rains have waned and sunshine fallen once again on Calistoga, a team of dedicated volunteers has been preparing for a much-anticipated date.

Calistoga Little League's 62nd Opening Day at Tedeschi Field on Saturday starts at 9 a.m., marking the start of the baseball and softball season.

“We have spent all year preparing for this day,” said Joan Johnson, president of the Calistoga Little League board of directors. “We have more than 100 members of the local youth community counting on us for leadership, quality facilities and the opportunity to play.”

DiFilippo Pizza will sell woodfired pies at the event and donate 15% of its sales to Calistoga Little League.

This season’s board includes Johnson, Vice President and Fundraising Chair Aime Dunstan, Treasurer Karan Schlegel, Secretary Brian Fennen, Equipment Manager Keegan Barrett, Coach Coordinator Erinn Maloney, Umpire Coordinator Chenoa Olson, Player Agent Whitney Rempp and Safety Officer Mandi Robledo.

The league is entirely volunteer-run and funded by community support, offering tee ball, super rookie baseball, coach-pitch baseball, minors baseball and softball, majors baseball and softball, and juniors baseball.

“I believe the program teaches boys and girls the value of teamwork, improves their coordination, and offers them a place to build friendships,” said Schlegel, a Calistogan for 40 years who has cheered on her grandson, 14-year-old Lucas Bordeau, since his tee ball days. “The program also offers family members the opportunity to volunteer and support their children during the Little League season.”

Maloney, mother of players Nathan, 8, and Marcus, 4, joined the CLL board in 2021 in hopes of making baseball available to more Calistoga kids, especially younger ones.

“I love seeing kids working together as a team and learning the importance of sportsmanship and determination while they build upon their baseball skills each season,” she said. “We hope to recruit more coaches, umpires and volunteers this year, especially individuals who are not current parents of players but have experience in baseball, either as a former Little League player or parent.”

Rempp’s daughters Olivia, 12, and Colette, 9, play in the league.

“Each have played for four seasons and have loved every team they have played on,” she said. “They have played anywhere from tee ball, to coach-pitch, to baseball, to now softball. I played softball for 12 years, and it provided me with so many memories. I really feel as though I can help our kids to get out there and try something new, or encourage our established players to continue on in the sport. We hope to see a lot of new and familiar faces on the field, as well as parents volunteering and cheering in the stands.”

League sponsors include Café Sarafornia and Calistoga Community Chest. Team Sponsors include American Legion Post 23 Calistoga, Cal-Mart, Calistoga Police Officers Association, Rotary Club of Calistoga, Dexter Estate Landscapes, Law offices of J. Chrisp, Solage Resort + Spa and Soroptimist International of Calistoga. Additional sponsors include Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Calistoga Self Storage, Calistoga Spa, Calistoga Pottery, Clif Family, Diamond Quality Water Features, GRO Wines, Larkmead Vineyards, The Calistoga Depot, and private individual donors.

Calistoga Little League was legally incorporated on May 15, 1962. Documents establishing the Calistoga Baseball Association were submitted by founding board members John Marconi, Edmund Molinari, and Peter Tedeschi, and certified by the California Secretary of State, Frank M. Jordan.

The original articles of incorporation were notarized by lifelong Calistoga resident Milina Howard, who was born in 1917. With the exception of a 2020 season that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has operated continuously for over 60 years. It is an IRS classified 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofit.

