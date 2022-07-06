Little League District 53 All-Star Baseball: St. Helena Majors go 1-2, Juniors stay alive

The St. Helena Little League Major Division All-Stars came back from a two-run deficit to beat Napa National, 5-3, in the first round of the double-elimination District 53 Tournament on Saturday at Napa’s Garfield Park.

St. Helena scored three runs in the third inning to go up 3-2 and two in the top of the sixth for a 5-2 lead in the game for 10- to 12-year-olds. The visitors then held Napa National to a run in the bottom half to seal it, stranding runners at first and second base.

It may have been the first time in about 20 years that a St. Helena team has beaten a Napa team in Little League All-Stars.

“We’ve got a great group of kids and they showed up to play today,” St. Helena manager Jose Rodriguez said. “All of them can play multiple positions. It was an all-out team effort. They made good defensive plays, not too many errors. Very proud of these kids. They all shined.”

Alex Keller put Napa National on the board in the bottom of the first, leading off with a single and scoring on a passed ball in the middle of three straight strikeouts. Teammate Javi Arroyo led off the bottom of the second with a walk and also scored without a hit.

St. Helena, after leaving runners at second and third in the second frame, took the lead in the third with a two-out, three-run rally. Armando Gonzalez was hit by a pitch and Latif Basile and Braxton Ashley walked to load the bases, and all three scored on a double by Skylar Frate (2 for 3) and a passed ball.

St. Helena made it 5-2 in the sixth when Luca Mariano walked and scored on a two-out double by Graham Hague (1 for 4). Hague scored on wild pitches before Gonzalez walked and was stranded.

Napa National starting pitcher Michael Guerrero, who was relieved by Mason Aldous after St. Helena took the lead in the third, opened the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored with the help of a Braxton Goodin single.

Frate, who had relieved St. Helena starting pitcher Basile in the second inning, ended the game with his eighth strikeout. He hit two batters and walked two.

St. Helena fell the next day to Sonoma in the second round, 11-1 in five innings.

Latif Basile (1 for 2) drove in and scored St. Helena’s run on a solo homer in the third inning that trimmed Sonoma’s lead to 7-1. The winners pulled away with three runs in the fourth before a run in the fifth ended the game by the 10-run mercy rule, an inning short of regulation.

Out-hit 14-4, St. Helena’s other hits came from Rowan Finley (1 for 1, double), Luca Montelli (1 for 1) and Armando Gonzalez (1 for 1). Jose Rodriguez walked and Skylar Frate was hit by a pitch.

Hague pitched the first three innings and allowed 5 earned runs on 3 hits and 3 walks. Braxton Ashley yielded 2 earned runs on 1 hits, 3 walks and 2 strikeouts, and Daniel Gonzalez gave up 4 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits, a walk and a strikeout.

St. Helena’s season came to an end in Tuesday’s losers bracket game, where it played the full six innings but lost 12-1 to Benicia.

Basile (2 for 3, double) and Finley (2 for 2) led St. Helena’s seven-hit attack. Also with hits were Ashley (1 for 3, run scored), Gonzalez (1 for 2) and Montelli (1 for 2). While none of Benicia three pitchers issued a walk, St. Helena’s four hurlers combined to allow 8 walks, 15 hits and 11 earned runs with 4 strikeouts.

St. Helena Junior All-Stars 7, Napa 4

After beating Sonoma in Saturday’s opener and losing to American Canyon on Sunday in the 13-year-old division, the St. Helena Rangers were out-hit 11-9 but never trailed as they eliminated Napa at Benicia’s Fitzgerald Field on Tuesday.

The Rangers led 4-0 before Napa got on the board with a two-run third. But St. Helena upped its lead to 7-2 with a three-run fifth, before holding Napa to single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Charlie Blaum went the distance on the mound, allowing 4 earned runs on 11 hits, a walk and 6 strikeouts. He helped his cause by leading St. Helena at the plate (3 for 4, 2 RBI, stolen base, run scored).

Also with hits for the Rangers were Henry Ray (2 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Ben Brakesman (1 for 4, triple, 2 RBIs, run scored), Adam Herdell (1 for 4), Julian Earls (1 for 4, stolen base, run scored) and Kolton Smith (1 for 4). Also contributing were Elias Kelly (walk, 2 stolen bases, run scored), Dean Sommer (2 stolen bases, run scored) and Dom Bastos (walk, stolen base).

St. Helena committed no errors, while Napa had 4.

The Rangers will next play at 6 p.m. Friday against Sonoma or the American Canyon-Benicia loser. The winner will play the American Canyon-Benicia winner for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.