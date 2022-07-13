Little League District 53 Junior All-Star Baseball: St. Helena falls to rival American Canyon in final

BENICIA — Royce Hall pitched a complete game as the American Canyon Little League Junior All-Stars claimed their first District 53 title in the 13-year-old division since 2017 with a 14-4 win in six innings over defending champion St. Helena at Fitzgerald Field on Sunday.

Teams play seven innings of regulation at this level, but American Canyon built a 10-run lead with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the sixth and forced the game to be stopped because of the mercy rule.

Hall had pitched the first 6 1/3 innings of a 7-0 shutout of St. Helena in the second round of the double-elimination tournament a week before. That game saw Hall give up just 3 hits and 3 walks with 7 strikeouts before Caden James finished up.

This time, Hall gave up 4 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Each team erupted for 3 runs in the first inning and it stayed 3-3 until St. Helena broke the tie in the top of the fifth. But American Canyon capitalized on most of St. Helena five errors to pull away when it scored 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth and 7 in the sixth.

“Royce pitched a good game,” American Canyon manager Rob Hall said. “He gave them a three-run start and kinda shut them down after that.”

This was the fifth meeting between the teams, as each league has only one Junior Division team that plays in both the Tournament of Champions and all-star tournament.

“We were pretty confident coming into the season,” Coach Hall added. “We had a good team, we had a really good record last year. We lost only two games this year and they were both to St. Helena, so it was fitting that we met in the finals.”

Charlie Blaum pitched the first 4 2/3 frames for St. Helena, giving up 7 unearned runs on 6 hits, 2 walks, a hit batter and 2 strikeouts. Henry Ray relieved in the fifth and got the last out and got two outs in the sixth before the game was stopped. He allowed 7 earned runs on 4 hits, 3 walks, 2 hit batters and three strikeouts.

Leading American Canyon’s 10-hit attack were Lorenzo Webb (3 for 3, 3 RBI, walk, 3 runs scored) and Talani Moranda (2 for 3, double, 4 RBI, walk, 2 runs scored). Also contributing offensively were Ollie Negrete (1 for 1, walk, RBI, run scored), Tyler Tran (1 for 3, double, 2 RBI, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Andre Lopez (1 for 3, sacrifice bunt, run scored), Chaise Pasion (1 for 3, RBI), Hall (1 for 4, walk, stolen base, run scored), Matthew Schmaling (stolen base, run scored), James (2 hit by pitches, 2 runs scored) and Sean Byron (run scored).

“The kids made great plays on the field,” Coach Hall said. “Matthew Schmaling had a great play at second base and Mattias Ubillus made a great catch on a line drive to center field.”

St. Helena was led at the plate by Ray (2 for 3, 2 RBIs), Adam Herdell (2 for 3, double, RBI, run scored) and Julian Earls (2 for 4, stolen base, 2 runs scored). Also providing offense were Ben Brakesman (1 for 3, RBI), Dean Sommer (1 for 3) and Blaum (walk, run scored).

“The season was awesome, the game not so much. Tough loss tonight,” St. Helena manager Jeff Blaum said. “We just didn’t play our best game. Made a few mistakes, which is uncommon for this group of kids. They usually play clean baseball. A couple of things went against us and it just kinda of snowballed from there. I feel in a sense like we beat ourselves a little bit, but that’s the way the game works sometimes.

St. Helena was the defending champion, having beaten Benicia in last year’s final, and was 2-3 against American Canyon this season.

“We’ve been playing them since the 9- and 10-year-old level. They’re our archrivals and it shouldn’t come out any other way,” Coach Blaum said Friday about expecting to get to Sunday’s final. “Overall, this is arguably the most successful group of kids that has ever played in the St. Helena Little League,” Coach Blaum added. “They were part of the second district title with the 14-year-olds last year (also in Juniors). Because they lost their season as 12-year-olds to the pandemic, I can’t speak highly enough of them for the work that they’ve put in and the effort that they’ve put forth.

“More important than the success they’ve had out here, they’re really just outstanding young men. They conduct themselves very well, they show great sportsmanship, they’re in the game, they’re enthusiastic, and they don’t show up the other team. They’re very respectful kids, and that’s a tribute to their parents and the coaches they’ve had over the past few years. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

American Canyon moves on to the Section 1 Tournament, the bracket for which had not been posted on the district’s website at bit.ly/3bZlFad before press time on Tuesday.

St. Helena 11, Sonoma 8

In a wild game that rocked downtown Fitzgerald Field Friday night, St. Helena answered a late five-run rally by Sonoma with one of its own to win the losers bracket final.

The lead went back and forth from the start.

Sonoma went up 1-0 lead in the second when Chuy Ordaz singled in Dylan Hudspeth, who had led off with a walk and gone to second when Travis Padgett was hit by a pitch.

St. Helena answered with a two-run rally in the third. With one out, Blaum (4 for 5, 3 runs) and Herdell (2 for 5, 2 runs scored) singled and both scored on a two-out single by Brakesman (2 for 4, 2 RBI, walk, run scored).

St. Helena upped the lead to 5-1 with a three-spot in the fifth. Herdell, Ray (4 for 5, 2 runs scored) and Brakesman singled back-to-back-to-back to get it started and eventually scored on a RBI walk by Bastos (1 for 4) and a two-run double by John Oliver (1 for 2).

Sonoma got its own bats going in the fifth with two runs. With one out, Cayden Waldrop singled and Hudspeth singled him in and scored on a Tyler Leuschner single to make it 5-3.

St. Helena upped its lead by a run in the sixth when Blaum walked and scored on a Ray single.

Sonoma capped its comeback in the bottom of the sixth with a five-run explosion. Ordaz and Ty Clark walked and, after an out, Ben Methner was hit by a pitch. Waldrop followed with a double and Joshua Plexico and Hudspeth with singles to drive in the five runs.

Down 8-6 in the top of the seventh, St. Helena got a walk from Kolton Smith, errors forced by the bats of Sommer and Blaum, a double from Earls and a walk from Ray, and all five scored for an 11-6 lead.

Sonoma didn’t go quietly. With one out, Clark walked, Luke Armitage singled and Methner walked, but none was able to score.

St. Helena starting pitcher Elias Kelly went 1 for 4 at the plate, while Connor Cleland was 1 for 2.

“Just an outstanding team effort,” Coach Blaum said. “Everybody up and down the lineup, down 2 going into the last inning after we gave up all those runs, it was our 8 and 9 hitters that got us going, and a kid that came up late in the season, Julian Earls, gets a big hit there. Kolton Smith led off with a walk, Dean Sommer a two-out hit, but that was the way it was going all night. Everybody had good, quality at-bats, good hits, great defense all-around. That’s what we’ve done all year. We’ve played good solid defense and we put pressure on teams and that’s what happened tonight.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.