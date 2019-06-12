While the Little League season may be over, the Calistoga youth baseball scene rolls on into the summer.
The first of several pick-up baseball games, dubbed Baseball Fridays, will be held this Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tedeschi Field.
Baseball Fridays, organized by Calistoga Little League, will be held every Friday at the same time this month for Minor Division-aged players (9-12) and is free to attend for any kids who played in the league this year. Anyone who didn’t play in the league this year but is still interested in joining will need to fill out a medical waiver in order to participate.
The format will be very informal, with more of an emphasis on playing than instruction.
“It will be like the Sandlot,” said Calistoga Little League President Joan Johnson. ”We’re really just trying to make it fun.”
Johnson said that the week-by-week schedule and how long into summer the events will be held will be determined by weekly turnout. But she added they plan to do events for at least the next six weeks.
Coaches from Calistoga Little League will run the weekly games, which are open to boys and girls. The organization is looking for more volunteers to help run the events.
In other news around the organization, elections were recently held to determine new positions for the Calistoga Little League Board of Directors. The results of the election will be announced in the coming weeks.
Club baseball tournament at CHS this weekend
As part of the Wine and Almond Country Weekend put on by Hardball North, a division of the TPR Baseball and USSSA Baseball youth organizations, six traveling 15U/16U Little League teams from Northern California and Hawaii will compete in a tournament at Calistoga High School on Saturday and Sunday.
Five games will be played on Saturday and one on Sunday, with the earliest beginning at 8 a.m.
The teams playing at Calistoga High will be Hit Club-Belmont (16U), Hit Club Orange-Belmont (16U), Bulldogs-Vacaville (16U), Ruff Ryderz-Kekaha, Hawaii (15U), Hit Club-Belmont (15U) and Bercovich-Bisch-Pleasanton (15U).
Several other tournaments will be going on over the weekend throughout the Napa Valley. Along with the 15/16U tournament in Calistoga, there will be a 10U and 12U tournament at Napa Valley Language Academy in Napa, an 11U tournament at Crane Park in St. Helena, and a 13U tournament at Vintage High School in Napa.
Several Napa teams will be playing in the tournament but none from UpValley.
Prep2prep announces All-NCS baseball teams
The website prep2prep.com announced its All-North Coast Section baseball selections this week, and a number of Napa Valley players earned honorable mention.
Those nominated were Jordan Fisher (American Canyon), Caleb Jeske (St. Helena), Luigi Albano-Dito (Justin-Siena), Ethan Hemmerlin (Vintage), Eli Wood (Vintage) and Trent Maher (Napa).
No players from Calistoga were selected. The Wildcats went 5-11 this season and 4-10 in the North Central League II.
Kyle Harrison, a junior left-handed pitcher from De La Salle High School in Concord, was named Player of the Year.