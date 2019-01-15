The Calistoga High School basketball season continued last weekend with the Wildcats suffering another handful of losses as they continue to deal with growing pains.
The girls dropped their bout with Roseland University Prep, 48-32, on Friday, while the boys team dropped non-league contests to Roseland University Prep, 49-27, on Friday and St. Bernard’s, 51-34, on Saturday.
“I was a little disappointed with how the boys played on Friday,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said. “It’s just kind of playing uphill after we get behind. They just kind of lose some of their focus and we addressed that.”
Individual stats for the Roseland University Prep game were not available.
Particelli liked the effort he saw from his team on Saturday better, saying he saw improvement from Friday. The issue against St. Bernard’s, which is ranked as the No. 15 team in Div. 6 per MaxPreps, was the stifling zone defense that the Crusaders deployed.
“Our zone offense was kind of just put in – hit the gaps, pass it out – and before Cesar (Ayala’s) injury we could get away with that because we could put him in the middle and he could create for his whole team,” Particelli said. “So on Saturday, without Cesar and without having an offense, we had a hard time. They packed the zone in and would extend on our one or two shooters. We had a hard time against that, and that’s on me. I understand that had they been better prepared for a zone, we could’ve had a better shot.
“They’re a formidable opponent, but we played with them. We were down five for most of the half and then we broke down on two or three possessions and I think we went into halftime down nine or 11. Then we played them about even in the second half, but towards the end we got our young kids more playing time and it ended up being 17. (We made it) a game, but I’ll shoulder the blame for our lack of offense on Saturday.”
Against St. Bernard’s, Christian Caldera scored 13 points, Jasiel Flores scored nine and Joey Russo scored seven. Ayala, Calistoga’s leading scorer, sprained his ankle a little over a week ago, but is feeling better and is hoping to return to games next week.
The boys entered Tuesday’s league match against Roseland Collegiate Prep with a record of 4-10 and looked to break a six-game losing streak.
In the girls game against the Knights on Friday, the Wildcats could do little to stop Kelseyville's Jocelyn Jimenez. She hit five 3-pointers, four in the first half, and finished with 20 points.
Vanesa Quiepo scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats.
Particelli said that the girls team is still working on getting its press back up to par. He cited that as the main area for the result on Saturday.
“We have three people out of position and it’s nowhere near as effective as it had been,” he said. “So we need to get better at that. Out of our entire arsenal, that was our best weapon, was our press. So we don’t have that now – or we have a very, very slight semblance of what we once had, so we can’t really use it. We have to get better at that. But with kids out of position, we just have to find a way to tweak it so that we can still play decent basketball, and we’re getting there.”
The girls headed into their game with Roseland Collegiate Prep at 5-7 on the season.
Following their games on Tuesday, the boys and girls teams will return home to host league foe Sonoma Academy on Friday. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 4:30 p.m. The boys will tipoff at 6 p.m.