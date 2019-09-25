Calistoga High plans to continue retroactively honoring standout sports teams of the past with a banner ceremony next month for the 1999 North Coast Section Class B champion football team.
At halftime of the Wildcats’ Homecoming football game against Tomales on Oct. 18, members of the 1999 team in attendance will be presented with a championship banner that will hang in Calistoga’s large gym alongside banners for the 2018 volleyball team and the 1977 baseball team.
Honoring past section champs is a new venture Calistoga’s athletic department has taken up since the volleyball team won the first section title in a girls sport in school history last fall. In doing research about past section title winners, the department found several other section champs that hadn’t been recognized with a banner.
The 1977 baseball team was presented a banner after the 2019 team’s Senior Night game this past spring.
Any players or coaches from the 1999 section champion football team are encouraged to attended the game on Oct. 18, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Football home opener this Friday
After playing its first three games on the road, the Calistoga football team will host Potter Valley (0-2) in the first home football game of the season this Friday.
Calistoga is currently 2-1 on the season and has won its last two games.
Volleyball falls to Credo
The Calistoga volleyball team took a three-set loss on the road to Credo on Tuesday.
The Gryphons took the match 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 to move to 5-2 in the North Central League II and 8-3 overall.
The Wildcats drop to 4-4 in league play and 9-5 overall.
Last week, Calistoga split its two matches, losing to Roseland University Prep 3-0 on Tuesday but beating Roseland Collegiate Prep 3-0 on Thursday.