The 2018-19 high school sports season officially came to a close over the weekend with the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis, where St. Helena sophomore Harper McClain and Justin-Siena senior Gianna Troppy represented the county.
McClain capped her first season of track with a seventh-place finish in the girls 3200 on Saturday. The field for the event was comprised of 27 runners and McClain was one of two underclassmen who finished in the top 10. She was only the second girl from St. Helena to reach the state meet. The other was Chrissy Harris, who qualified in the 1990s in the high jump.
McClain ran the race in a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 29.68 seconds, the sixth-fastest time ever by a girl in Redwood Empire history, per redwoodempirerunning.com. Her time also improved on the school record she already owns in the girls 3200, which she set earlier this year. She also owns the school records in girls 1600 and 800.
Among her other accomplishments this spring, McClain was the Coastal Mountain Conference Champion in the 800, 1600 and 3200, and the North Coast Section Class A Champion in the 1600 and 3200.
To top off her list of accomplishments, her performance at state was third-all time for a freshman or sophomore, according to St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls.
Kristin Fahy of La Costa Canyon High School won the event at state with a time of 10:11.38.
Troppy qualified for the state meet in the girls high jump, which held preliminaries on Friday. She tied her personal best with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches to finish 21st in the event.
Coronado High School’s Alysah Hickey, who’s committed to jump for the University of Oregon next year, won the event with a jump of 5-8.
Buchanan High School’s girls won the CIF team title, while Clovis North High School won the boys.
All-league baseball, softball teams announced
The Coastal Mountain Conference released all-league baseball and softball selections for the North Central Leagues I-III this week.
Calistoga didn’t have any players selected this season, its first in the NCL II. Calistoga baseball went 5-11 this season and 4-10 in league, while the softball season was cancelled before it even began to low player turnout.
Here are the full all-league selections:
NCL II Baseball
MVP
Trent Free, St. Vincent, Sr.
FIRST TEAM
Gabriel Wong, Credo, Sr.
Tyler Cunha, St. Vincent, Jr.
Diego Velasco, Upper Lake, So.
Claude Pepe, Credo, Sr.
Chance Colbert, Sonoma Academy, Sr.
Matt O’Brien, Tech, Sr.
Dante Antonini, St. Vincent, Fr.
Tony Romo, Tomales, Sr.
Jorden Salemenson, Sonoma Academy, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Ben Weaver, Sonoma Academy, Fr.
Nathan Becker, Sonoma Academy, Sr.
Sam Morrow, Tech, Jr.
Nathan Irving, St. Vincent, So.
Cadyn Thompson, Tech, Fr.
Desmond Mueller, Upper Lake, Sr.
Tanner Rozema, Credo, Jr.
Armando Santos, Upper Lake, Sr.
Felipe Martinez, Tomales, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Joe Sartori, St. Vincent, Jr.
Coleton Cristiani, St. Vincent, Jr.
A.J. Fetter, St. Vincent, Sr.
Jelani Mason, Credo, Fr.
Teo Von Elgg, Credo, So.
Byron Spars, Sonoma Academy, Fr.
Colin Dewess, Sonoma Academy, Sr.
Ben Vogel, Sonoma Academy, Sr.
Dalton Slater, Upper Lake, Jr.
NCL II Softball
CO-MVPS
Maya Wesigel-Murphy, Credo, So.
Sully Henry, St. Vincent, Sr.
FIRST TEAM
Julia Anderson, Credo, Jr.
Kateina Yardley, Credo, So.
Carlyn Laughlin, Credo, Jr.
Alessandra Ditizio, St. Vincent, Jr.
Alyssa Smith, St. Vincent, Jr.
Sophia Skubic, St. Vincent, Fr.
Colene Pulido, Upper Lake, Jr.
Cheyanne Obedoza, Upper Lake Sr.
Bella Rodriguez, Tomales, Fr.
SECOND TEAM
Ani Ladd, Credo, So.
Ada Bocc, Credo, So.
Shae Dougherty, Credo, Fr.
Hailey Reams, Upper Lake, So.
Angel O’Sullivan, Upper Lake, So.
Abby Carvajal, St. Vincent, So.
Alexandra Saisi, St. Vincent, Jr.
Sarah Sarlatte, St. Vincent, So.
Maddy Deca Montanya, St. Vincent, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Badaglia, St. Vincent, Jr.
Grace Anglim, St. Vincent, Fr.
Violet Monchick, Credo, Fr.
Orieanna Vincent, Credo, So.
Grace Phillips, Credo, Jr.
Katlyn Minns, Upper Lake, Sr.
Maria Wade, Upper Lake, Sr.
Atziry Velazquez, Tomales, Sr.
Collenn Tukana, Tomales, Sr.