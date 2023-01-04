Men’s College Basketball: Dennis shines for Napa Valley College Storm in BVC loss to Mustangs

So far this season, Albert Dennis has been the man who can do anything on the floor for the Napa Valley College men’s basketball team.

After all, he can shoot the rock from 3-point land, and he’s a great rebounder and finisher around the bucket.

In Tuesday night’s Bay Valley Conference contest played at Storm Gym on the NVC campus, Dennis shined brightest for the Storm in an 85-69 loss to Los Medanos of Pittsburg.

Dennis finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. The sophomore from San Jacinto did a bit more scoring in the first half, when he scored 7 points. He also went 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

“I’m never surprised when Al gets us 10 and 10 or more,” NVC head coach Steve Ball said of the guard’s penchant for double-doubles. “He gets to the basket really well. He defends like a madman, so he's always in and around the glass when a shot goes up.”

Napa Valley (6-9, 1-2 BVC) was able to hang around throughout the first half. The Mustangs (9-5, 1-1 BVC) went on a pair of runs that kept the Storm from being able to stop the bleeding with a bucket. The first one was an 11-0 burst that gave Los Medanos a 30-21 lead after trailing 21-19. Later in the same half, the Mustangs went on a 10-0 surge that extended the lead to 42-26.

Los Medanos entered the game ranked No. 16 in the state in the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association poll.

“We were playing really well, but our sophomores, our first group, either get tired and make some questionable decisions or we go to our bench a bit and we make some suspect decisions,” Ball said of how the game slipped away in the first half. “We made some suspect decisions and they were trapping us and pressing us a bit, and we just got a little hurried. We weren’t patient.”

The Storm also had a hard time containing the Mustangs’ high-powered and fast-paced offense, as four visiting players scored in double digits.

Leading the way was Prime Warren, who finished with a game-high 22 points while corralling 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Ramon Bailey added 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals for Los Medanos, Jason Zimmer had 12 points, 6 assists and 3 steals, and Adegoke Adeyemi turned in a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds while blocking 3 shots.

Sophomore guard Chris Thompson led NVC with 16 points, connecting on four shots from beyond the arc. The Lufkin, Texas native scored 11 points in the second half.

Arthur Larry finished with 13 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocked shots for the Storm. He kept NVC afloat before the half by scoring 10 points. Larry made 1 of 2 shots from the line.

Others scoring for the Storm were Raekwon Bell (8 points, 3 rebounds), Antione Thaxton (7 points, 3 rebounds), Cameron Joseph (6 points, 6 rebounds), Keith Nyangena (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Ethan Williams (2 points, 3 rebounds).

Los Medanos will continue BVC play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Alameda. Napa Valley will visit Alameda at 1 p.m. Saturday after having a bye on Thursday.