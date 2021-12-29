Men’s College Basketball: Pacific Union shows progress before taking break

Many head coaches don’t believe in moral victories, but Michael Escobedo had to chalk one up for his winless Pacific Union College men’s basketball team when it fell just 77-66 to the visiting Menlo Oaks on Dec. 19.

The Pioneers (0-7), who were annihilated 88-50 by Menlo (10-3) in Atherton on Nov. 13, could very well have thrown in the towel after trailing 20-8 just seven minutes into the rematch in Angwin.

“This is a reflection of the work we’ve been putting in and how the guys have been buying in,” Escobedo said after the game. “We did a good job of running our plays today. Earlier in the season we had issues from doing too much one-on-one stuff, like pick and roll, and not really playing team ball. But we’ve done a really good job over the past couple of weeks of trusting each other more, running our stuff and getting some good looks.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Pacific Union is in the middle of a 20-day break from competition and is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 8 with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at UC Merced, following a 6:30 p.m. game between the schools’ women’s teams. It will be the California Pacific Conference opener for the PUC men and women, both of whom are coached by Michael Escobedo and assistants of Diego Reyes and Jordan Greenwell. The women, following a 32-day break from competition, are slated to host Lincoln University of Oakland at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 in their final preseason game.

“The break will be good for the guys, to go home and spend some time with their families and take a break from the everyday basketball routine that we’ve had for a few months now,” said Escobedo. “Everyone’s done with finals and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.

“We were happy with our performance tonight, but we’re not complacent. We really feel this was a game we should have won. There were distractions that got us off to a slow start. I felt if we had been focused from the get-go, we would have had our first win under our belt.”

Leading the PUC men against the Oaks (10-3) were the starting trio of freshman Jordan Lopez (18 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), junior Jason Vasquez (16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists) and senior Victor Wariso (12 points, 5 boards, 3 assists, 3 steals).

Also starting were freshmen Kyle Durham (6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists) and Trayvon Little (6 points, blocked shot, 2 assists).

Junior sixth-man Gyasi Farries (5 points, 7 rebounds, blocked shot. 3 assists) came off the bench and played 29 minutes, and sophomore Richard Corona (3 points) rounded out PUC’s scoring.

While PUC has six players standing 6-foot-4 or taller, Menlo has 11 players in that range. However, the three tallest Oaks combined for only 16 points. The visitors out-rebounded the Pioneers only 36-28 overall but 14-7 on the offensive glass.

It was tied 56-56 with 6:24 left when the Oaks broke it open with 14 unanswered points in less than three minutes for their biggest lead of the night, 70-56. The closest PUC got after that was 74-66 with 28 seconds remaining.

Escobedo was hoping his team could go into Cal Pac play with an actual victory.

“I really thought we could have won this game and been in a different mindset,” he said. “But I’m excited going into league with these guys because I know they’re going to battle. They have heart, they play with energy and they want to win. I’d go to battle with these guys any night. I think we can hang with anybody if we play the right way, trust each other, pass the ball, rebound and get to the free-throw line, which I thought really changed a lot of things today.”

Menlo was 12 of 25 from the line and the Pioneers were 10 of 16.

“I made that a point and had Coach Reyes make a point of it as well, that we have to get to the line and we have to shoot some free throws,” Escobedo said. “We have to rebound. We’re so undersized, we have to get a body on someone and go get it. Just putting a body on someone and letting someone else go get it isn’t enough. We really have to battle and get those rebounds and give our team second-chance opportunities and keep the other team’s offensive rebounds down when they’re so big. Sometimes that’s their best offense against us because we’re so small. If they take a bad shot, they can get the rebound and put it right back up.”

Wariso hit a couple of jump shots to spark a 9-0 run that got PUC within 20-17 and a Lopez 3-pointer gave the Pioneers their first lead, 31-30, with two minutes left in the first half. After the Oaks went back ahead, Lopez hit a 2-pointer to give PUC a 33-32 halftime edge.

“Our guys really battled hard after getting off to a really slow start. I think we gave them some points from the get-go, but we battled through that adversity and were up at the half,” Escobedo said. “Our guys did a good job underneath, but I thought we could have done a little better job full-fronting some of their big guys; it was really tough to guard them from behind.

“Menlo’s a tough team. They’ve been getting some mention in national rankings. They hung close with Sacramento State in about a 12-point (exhibition) loss two days ago, and they also played really tough the game before that in a 10-point loss at William Jessup (of Rocklin), which is ranked No. 8 in the nation in NAIA.”

Escobedo is pleased with how freshman Lopez has filled in for senior point guard Chris Jones, who has been out with an ankle injury.

“Chris has been doing a good job on the bench being a leader still, and Jordan did a good job filling his shoes, orchestrating the offense and getting us organized,” the coach said. “Jordan’s got a lot on his plate, but he’s doing a good job. Vic, our only other senior, did a good job using that leadership role to also get us organized and make some big plays defensively and offensively. He’s always going to make big plays, he’s always going to work hard and he always wants to win, so I love going to battle with him.

“Jason did a good job battling, too, despite being undersized and playing out of position. He’s a guy we can trust will play his butt off every game. He made big shots at the end. Even though we were trailing, he played hard to the very last whistle. That’s what we preach every day, that if we lock in and trust each other and we go out and play 100% every play, we’re going to have a chance. When we’re out of shape and not trusting each other and trying to do too much on our own and not remembering our role, we’re going to find ourselves out of position to win.”

The UC Merced men (3-6) will also close their preseason against Menlo, in Atherton this Friday afternoon.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.