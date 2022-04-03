Men's Soccer: Defending champ Academica SC blanked by Napa Valley 1839 FC, 3-0

Napa Valley 1839 FC improved to 2-0 in National Premier Soccer League play with a dominant 3-0 win over Academica Soccer Club of Turlock on Saturday night at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium in front of 500 electric spectators.

Anticipation for this match was big for many fans and players. Up until the 2021 campaign 1839 FC had never been defeated by Academica SC, picking up victories both home and away since the clubs’ first meeting in 2018. Turlock changed that narrative last season, eliminating Napa Valley in the NPSL Return to Play Series Tournament semifinals en route to claiming the Golden Gate Conference crown.

“Academica is a good side,” 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett said. “They won the league last year, so it was important that we started fast. We hadn’t done that the previous two times we played them, so the message was to start fast and that’s exactly what we did to get up 2-0 within the first 10 to 15 minutes.”

Corbett was asked if his team was motivated by the fact Academica SC was the reigning champion.

“They finished right above us. But really I said to the boys this was about performance,” he said, and if we got the performance right, we were hoping to get the right result, and that’s exactly what we got tonight.”

A span of two minutes early on was all it took for Napa Valley to score twice and dictate the contest. Starting striker Dario Pavon took charge of opening the scoring in the 10th minute by capitalizing on a defensive rebound that resulted from a spectacular passing combination between 1839 FC midfielder Luis Mendoza and forward Joseph Restani. Unable to clear the ball from its goal box, Turlock’s defensive line witnessed Pavon’s powerful strike squeez past goalkeeper David Hernandez near the bottom of his right goalpost, which he was guarding.

Hernandez again was punished by the Spanish international two minutes later, on a play that began from 1839 FC’s own goal box. Napa Valley captain and defender Gerardo Mendoza played a long ball that traveled 65 yards before being touched by Luis Mendoza, resulting in a splendid assist.

Pavon took a pair of touches and deflected two defenders before beating Hernandez, this time on his guarded left post.

Napa Valley’s supporter group, “The Green Army,” had more to celebrate with another insurance goal in the 37th minute. Newcomer Joseph Restani netted his first score for the club via a header on a corner kick taken by Miguel Galvan Lara, making it 3-0 just before the end of the first half.

The hosts jumped into the second half with no changes and managed the flow of the game spectacularly. Javier Alcarria was praised by Corbett for strong distribution of the ball and game-time management in the midfield, which led 1839 FC to a smooth 90-minute performance with no real danger caused by the opponent in either of the halves.

“We certainly have been working very hard throughout the week, so it showed today,” said Alcarria, who was awarded the La Morenita Market “Man of the Match” award. “The collective effort to earn the win is what’s most important.”

Napa Valley 1839 FC will now turn its focus to preparing for two consecutive away matches. The first will be at noon Saturday, April 9, against El Farolito (1-2) at San Francisco’s Boxer Stadium. On April 23, another iteration of the Wine Country Derby will be played when 1839 FC takes on the Sonoma County Sol (2-1) at Petaluma’s Community Sports Fields at 7 p.m.

