Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC’s preseason preparations goes up a notch

The Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team traveled to the campus of California State University Monterey Bay on Tuesday to scrimmage the United Soccer League’s newest professional team, Monterey Bay FC, at Otter Sports Complex.

The Wine Country side is guided by head coach Mark Corbett, who is in his second full season with the club since migrating from England in 2019.

“This will be the first time we have proper preseason preparations.” he said. “Having matches against clubs like Monterey Bay FC allows us to see where we stand against some of the best and evaluate where we need to improve from a tactical, discipline and pressure standpoint. It’s a major opportunity for our players to showcase themselves in front of professional coaches and potentially upgrade to the next level.”

It didn’t take long for 1839 FC players to showcase their talent in the friendly, which was played in 10-minute quarters. Just 10 minutes into the first quarter, Napa native Salvador Gomez demonstrated both his defensive and offensive talent in one play. After recovering a ball in Napa Valley’s half, Gomez dribbled up field and beat two MBFC defenders before assisting Dario Pavon. A returning striker known to shoot the ball extremely well on target, Pavon did exactly that. Upon receiving Gomez’ pass, he took on three players to get just enough space and strike the ball into the top right corner of Monterey’s goal from 20 yards out.

Strong defensive and midfield play allowed 1839 FC to maintain the majority of ball possession and create more scoring opportunities. In the 24th minute, second-year midfielder Luis Mendoza got a nice pass from Pavon and struck the ball well into net for a 2-0 lead.

“Keeping focus every second of regulation is very important,” said Gerardo Mendoza, a key defensive piece of the 1839 FC lineup. “In this case, it was 120 minutes in which we had one good period but failed to maintain the same intensity throughout the match.”

Monterey Bay FC made key substitutions throughout its midfield and offensive lines in the second quarter that flipped the script of the contest. This time the coastal team dominated with tactical organization and made it difficult for 1839 FC to connect. After numerous alerts and goal-line saves from Napa Valley goalkeeper Carlos Ayala, Monterey Bay FC scored 3 goals in a span of just 15 minutes, one via a penalty.

“Ultimately this is why we’re playing against these teams,” Mendoza added. “It lets us know what we need to improve and humbles us to work on every little thing. There’s always something to work on.”

In the third and fourth quarters, both sides battled in a very physical match that saw no more goals as the home team prevailed 3-2.

“We are pleased with our performance,” Corbett said. “It’s a learning experience that we’ll take into our next match. The club is very thankful to Monterey Bay FC for hosting us. Our guys enjoyed it.”

Napa Valley 1839 FC will continue its preseason at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, when it hosts professional side Bay Cities FC of the National Independent Soccer Association at Justin Siena’s Dodd Stadium.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information on season passes and the 2022 National Premier Soccer League.