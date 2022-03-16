Men's Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC to start NPSL play Saturday

The Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team will host Contra Costa FC in its first National Premier Soccer League game of the season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium in Napa.

The first-ever 1839 FC women’s team’s roster still in development by head coach Ben Solomon and will visit the San Francisco Nighthawks for their opener on May 22. Their first home game is scheduled for June 8 against the California Storm.

According to 1839 FC co-founder Arik Housley, the momentum around the team has increased exponentially in part due to a substantial number of team sponsors and a surge in annual season passes sold.

“We’ve been at this since 2016, and this year we have a record number of key partners which enable us to effectively operate day to day and boost our marketing and game day experience,” Housley said. “We are incredibly grateful for the community support, and I must shout out a big thanks to Mira Winery , Perfect Puree Napa Valley, La Morenita, Del Sur Mortage, Ranch Markets, Malloy, Imrie & Vasconi and AUL Corp.”

Other sponsors this year are Ole Health, UBS Napa-Diane McMinds, Barnhouse and Housley Napa. Their names and logos will be printed on team uniforms and gear and will also visible across the stadium.

The 2022 season will provide 12 home games for season-pass holders and into mid-July. The team will have its first-ever doubleheader on June 11, when both the women’s and men’s teams will play the same night at Dodd Stadium.

“That’s going to be a total thriller of a day for all our soccer fans,” said Housley. “Having the opportunity to showcase a women’s team is incredibly important to the organization and reflects nationally where the sport is.”

One player who has signed with the women’s team is very familiar with Dodd Stadium — Justin-Siena senior Tessa Salvestrin, who was named 2020-21 Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register. She has signed with Saint Mary’s College to play for the Gaels’ NCAA Division I program.

Napa Valley 1839 FC is part of the NPSL and the Women’s Premier Soccer League. Player from both leagues have gone on to sign professional contracts with MLS and European clubs and play for their respective national teams. The mission of Napa Valley 1839 F.C. is to provide a family fun evening entertainment which is soccer centric.

Season passes are available for $59, and game-day tickets are $10. Visit napavalley1839.com for more information, including the schedule and team roster.