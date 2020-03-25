Morris: Why we're shrinking the sports sections

What does a sports editor do when there are no sports?
Chagriningly, they shrink the section.
Unfortunately, that’s the reality I had to face last week. With sports in the county on hold for the foreseeable future, there simply isn’t enough to write about at the moment.
So, starting this week, the St. Helena Star sports section will be shrinking from two pages to one. But I want to stress this off the top: this will be a temporary change. Once sports begin again and normal life resumes – whenever that may be – the sports section will return to its full two pages.
It’s just a matter of when, not if. I can promise that.
I know in the grand scheme of things, with many folks suddenly and bravely facing life-or-death circumstances, this news may not be as crucial as other items the Star, Calistogan and Register have been reporting on recently. But I’m simply penning this column in the name of transparency. I don’t want people picking up the paper on Thursday and wondering where the other half of their sports section went. I know I’d have questions if that were me.
As always, thank you for reading, and stay safe. We’ll all get through this together.
