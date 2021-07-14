Motorsports: Brown coming back and prepping to be owner

Antron Brown has covered a lot of ground in drag racing, all of it at top speed. By the time he was a high school senior, he was covering the quarter-mile on two wheels at 160 miles per hour.

Over 10 years in the National Hot Rod Association’s Pro Stock Motorcycle division, he collected 16 wins and came close twice to winning the NHRA title.

He moved up to Top Fuel dragsters, claiming three championships in the Camping World NHRA series while regularly covering 1,000 feet of asphalt at over 330 mph — in less time than it takes to read this sentence.

He will be the first to say that success in the NHRA is a lot of hard work when the margin of victory is measured in thousands of a second. But losing and rebounding from a bad streak is even more work when it can take a year to regain a couple thousands of a second you lost — even when you are a three-time champion. Even when you drive for Don Schumacher Racing, one of the sport’s three powerhouse teams.

For the last four years, Brown has been like a heavyweight fighter on the ropes. He won only one race in 2018 — bad enough for a driver with 53 career wins, but it would get worse. In 2019, Brown went an entire season without a win for the first time in 20 years of professional drag racing.