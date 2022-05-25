Motorsports: Foyt's drivers in Indy 500 have Napa, Sonoma ties

After being on the Indy 500 starting grid 35 times, A.J. Foyt retired as a driver even though he was fast enough in practice at over 221 miles an hour to easily qualify for the 1993 race.

He was in the qualifying line when another car he owned crashed and the legendary Foyt decided on the spot to retire.

“I knew when I was worried about other cars on the track, it was time to quit,” Foyt told an NBC Sports documentary crew late last year.

But A.J. Foyt Racing is still on the grid for this weekend’s 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 with a pair of drivers with ties to the Napa and Sonoma area. JR Hildebrand, now living in Colorado and formerly of Sausalito, drove some of his first racing laps at Sonoma Raceway and is most known for coming within half a straightaway of winning the 500 in his 2011 rookie season before crashing while trying to avoid a lapped car with the checkered flag in sight.

The 2009 Indy Lights champion has driven in 67 Indy Car races since but has limited his racing to the Indy 500 driving for Foyt in a one-off for the last five years. He will start 17th on Sunday.

Hildebrand’s teammate is Kyle Kirkwood, a rookie in the NTT Indy Car Series who also drives endurance races for Vasser-Sullivan Racing, co-owned by Napa car dealer and former Indy Car champion Jimmy Vasser, in the WeatherTech Sports Car Championships.

The 23-year-old Kirkwood, who lives in Florida, began racing karts at age 4 and has risen through the ranks of open-wheel racing step by step to get to the Indy car series. He is the only driver to win championships in all three divisions of the Road to Indy ladder system; USF2000 in 2018, Indy Pro 2000 in 2019 and Indy Lights in 2021, while winning 31 of 50 races.

Foyt gets his 'Baby Borg'

Foyt has been as much a part of the Indianapolis 500 over the last 65 years as milk in the winner’s circle and the Purdue marching band in pre-race ceremonies.

As one of only four drivers to win the Indy 500 four times, Foyt has more than a fair share of awards for his success on the track, as well as his fifth “500” win as a car owner with Kenny Brack in 1999.

But last week, the 86-year-old Texan was honored yet again. Even though his image, four times over, joins the faces of all former Indy 500 winners on the perpetual Borg Warner Trophy that stands 5½ feet tall, Foyt was presented with his own “Baby Borg,” a tradition begun for winning drivers and owners 11 years after Foyt’s last win in 1977.

Prior to 1988, Indianapolis 500 winners were presented with a wooden plaque with a facade of Borg-Warner Trophy. At the suggestion of another four-time winner Rick Mears, the Baby Borg tradition of a 14-inch sterling silver replica of the trophy started following Mears' third win and has been customary since.

"As an Indianapolis 500 owner, A.J. was awarded a Baby Borg for Kenny Brack's 1999 victory, and now we'd like to honor him in a special way for his four Indianapolis 500 wins,” said Michelle Collins of Borg Warner during the presentation ceremony at Foyt’s Indianapolis office. “A.J. means so much to so many race fans around the world and especially here in Indianapolis. He's the founding member of the four-timers ‘club’ and has his name in the record book for so many accomplishments at the Brickyard."

Foyt’s Indy 500 wins came in 1961, ’64, ’67 and ’77, and he will remain the only driver to win it in both front- and rear-engined cars and the only IndyCar driver to claim seven series championships.

“It’s a beautiful trophy and it's something I will cherish till I die," said an appreciative Foyt. "BorgWarner made a really special trophy and I thought it was great of them to do that for me.”

Other past winners who have been "upgraded" to a Baby Borg include Parnelli Jones, Mario Andretti and the late Al Unser.

Four-time Indy winner a rookie

Kirkwood is among seven rookies in this year’s Indianapolis 500, a field that includes a former Formula One driver, Romain Grosjean, and seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who jumped to IndyCar last year but limited his rookie season to road courses.

Johnson has struggled to adapt to open-wheel, open-cockpit cars, usually running near the back of the field or crashing to a DNF on road courses. But he seems to have hit his stride by including his specialty, racing on ovals, to his IndyCar schedule this year. At Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year, Johnson finished sixth, his first top 10 in IndyCar, after starting 18th.

“My experience at Texas is when in my gut I knew I have a shot at it, especially at the end of the race once I got comfortable in the car and understood my tools,” he said, referring to an Indy 500 win.

At Indianapolis, where he has won the Brickyard 400 four times (2006, ‘08, ‘09, ‘12), Johnson qualified 12th but was in the running to get into the six-car shootout for the pole before being derailed by a massive mistake on the first lap of a qualifying run. But on last Monday’s practice day, with the car in race trim, Johnson, who won 83 races on ovals in his NASCAR career, posted the third fastest lap of the day at 228.467 mph.

“It was nice to get back in race trim and get a sense of the car,” said Johnson afterwards. “Things keep changing, the track keeps evolving, and I learn a little bit each time I’m out there.”

Castroneves going for five

Last year, Brazilian driver Helio Castroneves shocked the racing world when he showed up with a brand new team and joined three legends – Al Unser, Sr; A.J. Foyt and Chris Mears – as the only four-time winners at Indianapolis. This year, returning with Meyer-Shank Racing, Castroneves is on a mission to do something no other driver has done – become a five-time winner. Besides reaching an immortal pinnacle in racing lore, Castroneves has 400,000 other motivations – the nearly half million dollars that sponsor Borg Warner has posted to any driver who can win the Indy 500 back-to-back.

“I’d love to keep it going,” said Castroneves during filming last fall for an NBC Sports documentary. “The desire is there and the sky is the limit.”

Anthony Joseph Foyt, the original four-time legend, believes Castroneves can do it. “Why not,” he said. “Records are made to be broken.”

But Castroneves, who has led 325 laps over 22 Indy 500s, will have a longer road to the winner’s circle this year, starting 27th on Sunday, compared to starting eighth last year.

Larson, Gordon lay wreath at Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

On Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson will defend last year’s race win in the Coca-Cola 600 (before also defending his race win in the SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway June 12.)

But in keeping with a long-standing tradition at Charlotte, as the defending Coca-Cola 600 winner, Larson and NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports executive Jeff Gordon, visited Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb the Unknown Soldier. Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for approximately 400,000 individuals, including servicemen and women from every major United States conflict since the American Revolution.

In addition to the wreath-laying, the group enjoyed a private viewing of artifacts that paint the rich history of Arlington National Cemetery in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room and watched a changing-of-the-guard ceremony. At the iconic tomb, which marked its centennial anniversary in 2021, members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, stand watch 24 hours a day, a tradition that began in 1948.

“One of the honors of winning the Coca-Cola 600 is getting to come to Arlington National Cemetery here in (Washington) D.C.,” said Larson. “I’ve never been here before. Getting to see the ceremony for The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was truly special – a huge honor. There is so much prestige with the 600. Then having a tradition like this just adds on to that.”

Fisher to drive 2023 Corvette pace car

Former IndyCar driver and team owner Sarah Fisher will drive the 2023 Corvette Z06 pace car to lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s race. Fisher raced the Indy 500 nine times between 2000 and 2010. As a team owner, Fisher provided two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with his first ride in an Indy Car.

“Driving the pace car is just a special honor,” said Fisher. “Since Johnny Rutherford retired in this role, I’ve had many great memories to add to my career.”

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is powered by the all-new 5.5L LT6, which creates 670 horsepower. According to Chevrolet, that makes it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 to ever hit the market in any production car.