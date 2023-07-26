Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Gaige Herrera looks too young to be an assassin, but the 29-year-old rider has shown no mercy in the Camping World NHRA Drag Racing Series.

He’s claimed the top honors in five of seven races so far this year, building an almost insurmountable lead in the championship point standings.

As the series returns to Sonoma Raceway for the Denso Sonoma Nationals this weekend, the fresh-faced rider has a chance in his first full-time season to do something only seven drag racers have ever done — sweep the three-races-in-three-weeks Western Swing.

If he triumphs at Sonoma after winning in Denver and Seattle, he will not only accomplish the sweep, considered the toughest challenge in the 21-race season, but will be the first racer to get it done on two wheels.

A fourth-generation racer from DeMotte, Indiana, Herrera had already won in other series before moving up to the NHRA pro ranks last season and qualifying for four out of six races. His ability on two wheels at 200 miles an hour was so apparent that legendary crew chief Andrew Hines immediately signed him to the Vance and Hines Suzuki team and paired him with four-time champion Eddie Krawciec.

Krawciec, a 49-race career winner, has yet to beat his protégé — not even last weekend in Seattle, where the pair went head-to-head in the final elimination round.

“That was probably one of my toughest finals,” Herrera acknowledged. “You know, I’ve raced Ed in the semifinals, but when it's a final, it's totally different. Having to race the boss and one of the guys who has helped me so much this season to be as good as I am, that is really overwhelming. I know he's shooting for his 50th (win) and I held him back from that.”

Herrera’s season is so surrounded by magic pixie dust that even a broken engine couldn’t keep him off the top spot on the Seattle stage. The engine came apart right at the finish line, allowing him to win in the first elimination round before the crew scrambled to replace it in time for the second round.

“It was either a broken rod or piston, which is pretty rare for these bikes,” Herrera explained. “People are saying that we're sandbagging a little bit, you know, but that just goes to show we're pushing these bikes as far as we can because we always want to be on top.”

Eight All-Stars set for Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout

The eight-bike field is set for the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout, a special event that is a playoff-like grudge match. Herrera earned the top seed, giving him the first pick in the specialty race. Riders seeded second through eighth are Hector Arana Jr., Eddie Krawiec, reigning world champ Matt Smith, Steve Johnson, Angie Smith, rookie Chase Van Sant, and Marc Ingwersen.

The callout is at 7:45 p.m. Friday on stage at the starting line. Herrera will select his first-round opponent, getting his pick of the seven other riders. The first elimination is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. and the finals at 3:40 p.m.

Torrence regains Top Fuel title form

Two-time Sonoma Raceway winner Steve Torrence collected 53 career victories on his way to dominating the Top Fuel ranks and a four-year championship streak that was broken last year by Brittany Force, who claimed the Top Fuel title.

Since surrendering his title, the driver from Texas struggled through an uncharacteristic 17-race winless drought before finding his stride and claiming his 54th Wally last weekend in Seattle. The win — his first in 2023 — put him narrowly on top of Justin Ashley in what is essentially a two-man dead-heat race for the Top Fuel title.

"It’s a great feeling to just kind of get a monkey off your back, a sense of accomplishment," said Torrence, who has spent the better part of a year fine-tuning dramatic set-up changes to his dragster in a search for more speed that began at Sonoma last year.

“We changed the car to get a higher level of performance,” he explained. “In the last few races, the car has also been consistent and at that higher level of performance.”

The win in Seattle was a payoff for that effort and a confidence builder coming into Sonoma.

“You always enjoy coming off of a win because it gives you momentum,” said Torrence.

Ashley, who has set the pace in Top Fuel most of the year, was unfazed in giving up the top spot to Torrence, recognizing that there is a lot of racing yet to do before the championship is settled.

“Everybody has a different approach to running for a championship,” said Ashley. “We don’t pay attention to other teams. We just focus on ourselves and what we can control. The best teams that run for championships are good at compartmentalizing. No matter what happened in the last race or what we think of future races, we just focus on one day and one round at a time.”

Ashley contends that the Denso Sonoma Nationals is a “tuners race”— referring to crew chiefs — as crews adapt from what he calls “record-setting” cool air of Friday night qualifying to hot afternoons for Saturday qualifying and Sunday elimination runs.

“We got a lot of data in Seattle and we have a book of notes on tracks that have similar weather,” said the 11-time race winner.

The defending Top Fuel champion and Denso Sonoma National race winner Brittany Force is still looking for a win in 2023 and the form that set a track record at Sonoma last year. But the two-time champion is confident that her team is making progress after a dramatic change in her dragster’s set-up this year.

The daughter of 16-time NHRA champion John Force has shown speed so far. Her No. 1-qualifying spot in Denver two weeks ago was her fourth of the year.

“We’re not in the winners’ circle, but we are making progress. We changed the complete set-up on the car and knew it would take a while to get on our feet and it’s taken longer than we thought,” she conceded, in what she called the new set-up’s “developmental stage.”

Why such a dramatic change in the car after setting 16 qualifying records and winning a title the year before?

“We discussed it as a team,” she explained. “We were qualifying well, running good, and had a good set-up, but so many people were close behind us. We knew (the change) was risky, but I have faith in (crew chief) Dave Grubnic and we will get it running.”

Capps coming home

Three-time Funny Car champion Ron Capps, who grew up in San Luis Obispo, considers Sonoma Raceway his home track and looks forward to coming back to that “cool Bay Area weather that makes Sonoma the quickest track for qualifying.” Crew chiefs, he said, “call it Disneyland,” where dreams of setting speed records in the cool Friday night qualifying sessions routinely come true. It’s a night when, he admits, “I pull my belts a little tighter.”

Capps has won only once this season but has piled up championship points in qualifying and winning special bonus races on Saturdays. In Seattle, that consistency cut deeply into the points lead that four-time race winner Matt Hagen has enjoyed all season, creating a near deadlock fight for the championship as the regular season winds down. Capps says despite the speeds on Friday night, qualifying in the heat on Saturday is more critical. “The weather is similar to Sunday when it counts,” says Capps about elimination day. “That’s when the cream rises to the top.”

With four races to go before the NHRA Countdown, where the top 10 teams actually vie for the overall championship, “it’s time to have your race car ready to make a run for the championship and it’s time to put pressure on the other teams,” Capps contends.

Hagen, who has gone to the finals at Sonoma three times in 14 years, is still looking for his first win in wine country. Unfazed by a bad weekend in Seattle, he says he is up to the challenge.

“(Ron) Capps’ team is great. They’ve won back-to-back championships and he’s fighting hard to take over the lead, but we’re fighting hard to stay on top,” said Hagen. “We had a tough weekend in Seattle, but that’s drag racing and you’re going to have that.

“As much as you want to be on top all the time, it makes you appreciate the weekends when things do go well. Coming into Sonoma, we found some things we need to fix and the guys are working hard at it. Capps seems to always pull out a win in wine country, so now it’s his turn to watch us in the winner’s circle.”

