Motorsports: Huffaker bolts to a win at Watkins Glen in interrupted six-hour race

The race was six hours long, and Sonoma driver Scott Huffaker won it with only a tenth of a second to spare.

The third-generation driver, whose family-owned race car shop — Huffaker Engineering — is based at Sonoma Raceway, won the Le Mans Prototype 2 class in Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen on Sunday when a lightning delay upended the team’s late-race strategy.

The IMSA-sanctioned race was stopped with 90 minutes left on the clock when the dangerous thunderstorm hit the 3.4-mile road course in upstate New York. When the race re-started with only 35 minutes to go, the team chose to forgo a late-race pit stop and driver change. That left Huffaker behind the wheel for the final stint while many other teams, with worn tires and fuel low, headed to the pits.

Over the remaining half hour of racing, other drivers on fresher tires gradually cut into Huffaker’s lead. But he managed to hold off a hard-charging Louis Deletraz, who made an unsuccessful final push for the checkered flag on the last cprner, to claim the win by a mere 0.107 second.

Had the race not been stopped by the weather, the team would routinely have made one more fuel stop and Huffaker would have turned the driving seat over to the closer on the team, Danish driver Mikkel Jensen.

“The plan was obviously to have Mikkel finish, but we have 30 minutes left in the race. We have the fuel to do it. It makes no sense to do the pit stop,” Huffaker told reporters after the race. “I catch traffic on the last lap and (Deletraz is) all over me and I’m like, ‘Oh, no!’ But I knew as long as I made no mistakes, he wouldn’t be able to get by. I was a bit nervous, but it ended up being fine.”

Said Jensen, “Today, Scott did the job because the red flag decided we had to do it like this. I’m very happy that he gets recognized for this because normally his work is a bit hidden in the effort. He showed he was the right man for finishing the race.”

Winning at Watkins Glen, coupled with a victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring, puts Huffaker, Jensen and teammate Ben Keating in the championship lead for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup after three of four long-distance events. The final round is the Petit LeMans in Atlanta on Oct. 1.

VSR finishes fourth at the Glen

After leading a total of 30 laps in two different stints in the GTD Pro class at Watkins Glen, Vasser-Sullivan Racing finished fourth, barely missing a podium spot when the lightning storm disrupted the team’s pit strategy.

With driver Kyle Kirkwood behind the wheel, the VSR team — owned by Napa auto dealer and former Indy Car champion Jimmy Vasser — was running third when the race was stopped. When the race restarted, the No. 14 Lexus was short on fuel, requiring a pit stop that dropped it back in the field. The team rebounded to run fifth in class and was moved up to fourth when another team was penalized because one of its drivers failed to meet the minimum requirement of 90 minutes behind the wheel.

Kirkwood conceded that the weather-caused stoppage likely cost him, co-driver Ben Barnicoat and their team a podium finish by disrupting their plan for fuel stops.

“We were looking at a podium finish for sure,” Kirkwood said, “but unfortunately, we had to make that last-minute pit stop that shuffled us back on strategy. But we did what we had to do. We made it through six hours unscathed. It just didn’t play in our favor today.”

VSR’s team car, running in the GTD class, was penalized when driver Aaron Telitz failed to spend at least 90 minutes behind the wheel, a problem for many teams because of the hour-long stop for weather. After the team had been running in the top five in its class, the penalty dropped VSR to 16th place.

Wickens gets first win since being paralyzed

Former IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, with co-driver Mark Willins, won the Touring Class in the Michelin Pilot Series on Saturday at Watkins Glen. It was Wickens’ first professional win since he suffered a debilitating spinal cord injury in an Indy Car in 2018.

Driving a Hyundai Elantra for Bryan Herta Autosport for the first hour, Wickens moved from his third spot on the grid to lead the class for 10 laps before turning the car over to Willins for the second half of the race.

Wickens, who returned to racing last year after a grueling rehabilitation, uses a specially constructed steering wheel to not only steer the car but also control the brakes and throttle. From a wheelchair in the pits, he watched Willins defend the lead but didn’t show any emotion until the checkered flag.

His roll down pit lane afterward was interrupted dozens of times by congratulatory wishes, pats on the back, hugs and handshakes, from racers and crew members who had followed his effort to get back in a race car.

“The closing laps were a bit stressful because all I could do was just trust Mark and watch him do his thing, and that’s exactly what he did,’’ Wickens said. “He couldn’t make a slip-up and he didn’t. It was such an awesome day.”

The Watkins Glen win was Wickens’ sixth overall in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Series and his first professional race win since a touring car series in Europe in 2017.

NASCAR drivers announce plans

The Allay 400 at Nashville Superspeedway last weekend kicked off the second half of this year’s NASCAR Cup series, but some drivers announced contract extensions that revealed their plans for next year and beyond.

Martin Truex Jr., a three-time winner of the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway and the 2017 Cup champion, announced he will return to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023 — an announcement that came after weeks of uncertainty and speculation that he might retire. Truex, who will compete in his 18th Cup season next year, said his decision to return evolved over the last six months.

Truex, who is still looking for his first win in 2022, said at Sonoma that he would go fishing during the mid-season break before Nashville.

“I just wanted to look at everything and see what it looks like,” said Truex. “The competitive side of me said ‘I’m not done,’ so I’m going to keep fighting.”

Also at Nashville, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced a new multi-year contract to remain with JTG Daugherty Racing. Since joining JTG in 2020, Stenhouse has won the pole for the Daytona 500 and has two wins.

“I’m ready to continue about progress as a team,” Stenhouse said at a Nashville Superspeedway press conference. “We’ve made some strides with this new car (the Cup Next Gen) and we have more work to do.”

IMSA resurrects GTP Class for ‘23

Last summer, IMSA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest reached an historic agreement on a common set of rules that would allow manufacturers’ prototypes to race against each other both at Le Mans and in the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, beginning with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in 2023. The ruling essentially makes American prototypes eligible to run for the FIA World Endurance Championship.

With the new rules, IMSA has resurrected a new name for its top class — Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), resurrecting a name hearkens back to a previous “Golden Era” of IMSA prototype competition. From 1981 to 1993, IMSA GTP featured innovative prototypes from a variety of manufacturers. The original GTP era helped to develop what then were emerging technologies, such as antilock braking and traction control, while also placing an emphasis on limiting fuel consumption.

The new GTP class will place a renewed emphasis on fuel economy, sustainability and green initiatives, such as the single-specification hybrid powertrain system to be used by all LMDh cars along with other technologies relevant to participating manufacturers.

In early June, Cadillac and BMW unveiled their concept cars for the new class, which will begin testing this summer. Both cars are powered by high-tech internal combustion engines paired with a common hybrid system. Porsche has also committed to the new prototype class in 2023. Lamborghini will join in 2024.