Motorsports: Kirkwood to pull double duty in Detroit

As the NTT IndyCar tour moves to Detroit this weekend, Kyle Kirkwood is looking to do double duty on the streets of Belle Isle, driving for Vasser-Sullivan Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech sports car series as a warmup to his regular ride with A.J. Foyt.

Kirkwood had a steady and uneventful 200 laps at Indianapolis to finish 17th in the Indy 500. He is normally Vasser-Sullivan’s third driver in long-distance endurance races, such as the 24 Hours of Daytona. But Vasser, a Napa auto dealer and former IndyCar champion, is fielding a second Lexus GT3 for Kirkwood and teammate Ben Barnicoat to drive in a short sprint race on the 2.3 mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit.

At Detroit, Kirkwood will face a challenge as intriguing as a marathon runner trying to compete in a 100-yard dash. The IMSA race is truly a sprint, timed to 100 minutes. It’s an hour shorter than normal, but will give him some extra laps to get better acquainted with the tight street course.

Since joining Vasser-Sullivan in 2020, Kirkwood – the 2021 Indy Lights Champion – has competed in seven long-distance endurance races for the team. The 23-year-old from Jupiter, Fla. earned his first career IMSA pole in 2021 at the six-hour race at Watkins Glen International and co-drove the team to a fourth-place finish at the historic Rolex 24 at Daytona this season.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the car and I’m looking forward to competing in my first sprint race,” he said. “I will be doing double duty with IndyCar and IMSA and that means more track time for me, which will be a lot of fun.”

James “Sulli” Sullivan, a Dallas businessman who is co-owner of the team, likens the race to a long boxing match.

“These sprint races are an absolute 100-minute fight,” he said, “and we’re looking forward to seeing Kyle take the gloves off.”

Kirkwood will be teamed with Brian Barnicoat, a 26-year old McClaren factory driver from Britain who races in the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship for Project 1 Motorsport. He has previously raced in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship and was a part of the McLaren Young Driver program from 2010 to 2015.

Vasser-Sullivan’s primary car in the GTD Class will be driven by Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo, who have been with VSR for the last two and four years, respectively. In mid-May, the team equaled its best result in 2022, with a third-place podium finish at the Mid-Ohio road course.

Within the first five races of the 2022 season, the No. 12 Lexus has finished 15th at the Rolex 24 at Daytona – after another GTD competitor made contact with it early in the race, forcing the car to the garage for extensive repairs – as well as seventh at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, third in the Grand Prix of Long Beach, and eighth at Laguna Seca.

Fallen veterans honored by NASCAR

A fallen veteran from American Canyon was among those honored by NASCAR during last weekend’s Coca Cola 600. During a Memorial Day tradition at Charlotte Motor Speedway known as the 600 Miles of Remembrance, drivers’ names are removed from windshields and replaced with those of fallen service members.

California driver Kevin Harvick – who finished third at Charlotte – carried the name of Lance Corporal Phillip West of American Canyon. who was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. West was killed during a building sweep in Fallujah during an ambush. He was the first Napa County resident to die in the Iraq war. The city of American Canyon also honored him by renaming its swimming complex, where West worked as a lifeguard, the Phillip West Aquatic Center.

Three other Californians were also honored. The name of Lance Corporal Jeromy West, of Aguanga in Riverside County, was carried by driver Christopher Bell; the name of Spc. Rel Allen Ravago IV of Glendale was carried by Kyle Larson, and the name of Staff Sgt. Conrad Anthony Robinson of Los Angeles was carried by driver Todd Gilliland.

Indy 500 record purse

The last two years saw the Indianapolis 500 take place with no fans, or a limited crowd of 137,000 that cut the purse in half. But last weekend’s Indianapolis 500 brought a record crowd estimated at 300,000 crammed into the 2.5 mile speedway, resulting in a record purse of $16,200,000.

For Swiss driver Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing, the payout for winning the 106th edition of the race was worth a cool $3.1 million. Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward from Arrow McClaren earned $1 million. Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson briefly led a lap while the top of the field was shuffling though pit stops but finished 28th, received a payout of $207,900 – including a $50,000 bonus for being named Rookie of the Race.

Perez inks contract extension with Red Bull in F1

Sergio “Checo” Perez of Mexico inked a new two-year contract with Oracle/Red Bull Racing last weekend, and then showed he was worth the big money by winning his first Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1. Earlier this year, the 32-year old driver won the pole for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. He now has four podium finishes in the first seven races of the season, and sits third in the World Driving championship standings.

“Since joining Oracle Red Bull Racing, Checo has done a fantastic job,” said Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner in an announcement at Monaco. “Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but as his level of comfort has grown, he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid.”

Hamlin wins with back-up help at Charlotte

When the checkered flag mercifully fell near midnight last weekend in Charlotte, ending the longest 600-mile race in NASCAR history, Denny Hamlin found himself in the same spot where he started the race – in first place. The victory made the Joe Gibbs Racing driver only the second active racer to win what is essentially NASCAR’s “Triple Crown;” adding the 600 to his victories in the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500.

The win was even more remarkable in that he claimed it by relying on back-up help in the pits, as three members of his regular pit crew began serving four-race suspensions levied by NASCAR that will continue through the SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 12 and Nashville on June 20.

Crew Chief Chris Gabehart, jackman Derrell Edwards and tire changer Blake Houston are serving the suspension after Hamlin lost a wheel at Dover on May 1. NASCAR subsequently ruled that the suspension would include four points races and not the All-Star race in Texas. The suspension was upheld on appeal.

NASCAR has imposed suspensions on nine teams so far this year as the new Next Gen Cup cars have switched from a 15-inch wheel with five lug nuts to an 18-inch wheel with a single lug nut.

Meet me in St. Louie

The NASCAR Cup series travels to Gateway International Raceway in Madison, Ill. – across the Mississippi River from St. Louis – this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300, marking the first time the series will have raced on the 1.25-mile oval. It may be a new experience for many Cup drivers, but Harvick has won five races there in the Xfinity Series and has some insight into the fast way around the track.

“Well, it’s two drastically different ends of the racetrack,” he explained. “We always concentrate on trying to make our car turn really well into and through the center of the corner on both ends, but that is difficult at Gateway because the two ends of the track are so different. You wind up probably downshifting in turns 1 and 2. For the most part, you want to be right next to those curbs and carry as much speed as you can through the center of the corner, and as much partial throttle until you can get the car rotated enough to be wide open.”

IndyCar to introduce fully renewable race fuel in 2023

Shell and the NTT IndyCar Series recently announced they will introduce a 100% renewable race fuel for the 2023 season in an effort to increase environmental sustainability and reduce global warming.

Shell will produce a new race fuel, a blend of second-generation ethanol derived from sugarcane waste and other biofuels, that is 100% comprised of feedstocks and categorized as “renewable.” That will make it the first United States-based motorsports series to use 100% renewable race fuel and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% compared to fossil-based gasoline, the company said.

“This race fuel development for IndyCar is a great example of how fuels technology is pivotal in helping decarbonize the sport. Today’s development takes us one step closer to that goal,” said Dr. Selda Gunsel, president of Shell Global Solutions.

Added Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp, in a press release, “Motorsports has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology, and today IndyCar is furthering this tradition in a very important and transformational way. We are proud to become a leader in sustainability and decarbonization as we work toward becoming the first U.S. motorsport series to run on renewable fuel.”