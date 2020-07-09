Motorsports: Louie Vermeil Classic canceled at Calistoga Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALISTOGA — Calistoga Speedway officials have announced that the 11th annual Louie Vermeil Classic, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, has been cancelled due to restrictions on crowds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Classic, originally set Sept. 4-5, features the winged sprint cars of the King of the West Series and the non-winged USAC/CRA series in a traditional end-of-summer weekend to honor the late Louie Vermeil, who guided racing on the historic half-mile oval for nearly half a century.

Tommy Hunt, president of HMC Promotions, said the cancellation was the only option after extensive conversations with Napa County health officials.

“We tried to establish an arrangement that would allow the remaining events in 2020 to take place,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have to face the reality of the situation and work toward producing events in 2021.”

Hunt emphasized that he intends to promote Calistoga’s traditional special events in 2021, including the Wine Country Classic with the KWS series, the Louie Vermeil Classic, and the Wine Country Showdown with the World of Outlaws, and is hopeful of adding other races to that schedule.