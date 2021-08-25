Motorsports: Sonoma racer honored by Monterey Historics

“This is the first time I’ve seen the car since the production ended,” said Hunt, son of Calistoga Speedway promoter Tommy Hunt, standing next to the car outfitted with a camera rack. “It has a few scars on it and it brings back a lot of memories.”

Hunt stunt-drives for actor Christian Bales in the movie. Bales plays the role of Ken Miles, a British race driver who is largely credited with developing the GT40 into a formidable race machine that dethroned the Ferrari as a perennial winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

All of the cars used in the movie were built by a Michigan company, Race Car Replicas, that hid modern technology that had to hold up for safety during filming under period-correct bodies that are impossible to detect from the real car.

“We built 28 cars in seven months,” said Fran Hall, owner of RCR, reflecting the hectic pace required to keep the film on schedule.

Although some were static cars used as background in shop and street scenes, the majority of the cars were in running condition and had hold up to 12-hour days of filming over four months.