Motorsports: Sonoma racer honored by Monterey Historics

Vintage Trans Am racer Brian Ferrin, whose shop is based at Sonoma Raceway, has been rewarded for his willingness to help a down-on-his-luck racer by receiving the “Spirit of Monterey” award, the top honor presented by WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway during its historic racing weekend.
Announced on Monday, a week following the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the award is presented to the driver who excels over the weekend and embraces the spirit of the event.
Ferrin, who spent the last year restoring a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and finished the job just before the Reunion weekend, offered his help when another racer with a similar car broke an engine the weekend before during the Pre-Reunion.
As a good Samaritan, Ferrin offered to drive back to his shop at Sonoma Raceway to retrieve parts, stop at Tony Oddo’s shop in Benicia to pick up a donated engine and a second shop in Campbell to finish the engine switch, before driving back to Monterey in time for the Rolex event.
Ultimately, the driver of the broken car had to find an alternative engine. But the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Committee believed Ferrin deserved the weekend’s top recognition for going out of his way to help another racer.
“The award exemplifies why we are all here,” noted the committee, “to safely experience our cars at speed and share its history with others.”
Ferrin, who has been racing in vintage events for a decade, said he enjoys historic racing because of its camaraderie.
“Look around us,” he said while gesturing to the paddock area on race weekend. “Everyone here is such a family and that’s unique and not limited to Trans Am,” he said.
Calistoga resident David Hogan was also honored by the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. He received an overall excellence award in the Group 5B category, reserved for FIA Manufacturer’s cars, for his on-track performance in a 1967 Porsche 910.
Reunion with a movie star car
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, another major event of Monterey’s Car Week festivities, included a reunion between a Northern California racer and stunt driver and his automotive star of the movie “Ford v Ferrari.”
The Quail event typically includes major introductions of new models of high-performance cars by manufacturers and a peek at futuristic concepts. It also marked the first time that the public could see the period-correct Porsches, Ferraris and GT40s created for the film, which chronicles the titanic battle between the two automotive legends for dominance in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in the late 1960s.
This year’s event, held at The Quail Lodge in Carmel, also gave former USAC road racing and sprint car champion Tony Hunt his first look at the Ford GT40 he stunt-drove since the movie debuted in 2019.
“This is the first time I’ve seen the car since the production ended,” said Hunt, son of Calistoga Speedway promoter Tommy Hunt, standing next to the car outfitted with a camera rack. “It has a few scars on it and it brings back a lot of memories.”
Hunt stunt-drives for actor Christian Bales in the movie. Bales plays the role of Ken Miles, a British race driver who is largely credited with developing the GT40 into a formidable race machine that dethroned the Ferrari as a perennial winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
All of the cars used in the movie were built by a Michigan company, Race Car Replicas, that hid modern technology that had to hold up for safety during filming under period-correct bodies that are impossible to detect from the real car.
“We built 28 cars in seven months,” said Fran Hall, owner of RCR, reflecting the hectic pace required to keep the film on schedule.
Although some were static cars used as background in shop and street scenes, the majority of the cars were in running condition and had hold up to 12-hour days of filming over four months.
“None of them broke,” remarked Hall, in stark contrast to the lack of durability when the original cars raced. “In older days, if they got across the finish line without the wheels falling off, it was a success.”
Among the cars Hall built for “Ford v Ferrari” is a replica 1965 Cobra that Miles raced in Southern California while working for racing legend Carroll Shelby, who turned the English sports car into a Corvette-beater before Ford hired him to develop the GT40.
Hunt bought the RCR-built replica Cobra when filming was completed, and often drives it to Cars and Coffee events. By coincidence, the actual Cobra that Miles once owned went up for auction at RM Sotheby’s the evening after the movie cars were on display in Carmel.
The difference between a modern replica and the historic car with a racing pedigree: $3.8 million.