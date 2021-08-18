Napa County Football Insider: Calistoga's Pavitt is No. 2 QB at Cal Poly

Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from USC, said in a report at utsports.com:

“It hasn’t been much of a culture shock, to be honest. I would actually say Tennessee is a lot like where I’m from. I’m from Napa, California. We’ve got a lot of nature and trees there. It’s been a pretty easy transition. The guys on the team, everybody has been really nice. That’s one thing I want to say about the south: everyone is nice and welcoming down here, compared to California. The transition has been good and over the last three months, I’ve spent time getting my body right.”

Tremblay is a graduate transfer who enrolled at Tennessee in June and will have one season of eligibility, according to utsports.com.

California Preseason MaxPreps Top 25

Mater Dei-Santa Ana is No. 1 and St. John Bosco-Bellflower is No. 2 in the California Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, announced in a report at maxpreps.com on Aug. 10.

“Coming off a 5-0 campaign in the spring, Mater Dei owns the No. 1 spot in our preseason rankings,” MaxPreps said.