Napa County Football Insider: Calistoga's Pavitt is No. 2 QB at Cal Poly

Jackson Pavitt, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt freshman quarterback who is from Calistoga, is listed No. 2 on the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo summer depth chart, as announced at gopoly.com.
Six quarterbacks are on the Mustangs’ depth chart.
“… I am definitely excited about the group of guys coming in and how that surfaces out 100% playing on the field,” Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin said in a report at gopoly.com about the quarterback position. “In some ways, it’s wide open. It’s as open as any position, put it that way.”
Fall camp for the Mustangs started Aug. 6 at Doerr Family Field.
Pavitt played high school football at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa. He led the Cardinals to the CIF North Coast Section Division IV title and state 3-AA bowl championship title during the 2019 season, as they went 14-1.
Pavitt threw for over 5,200 yards with 60 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Cardinal Newman.
He was named as the North Bay League’s Player of the Year and Oak Division MVP as a senior after passing for 2,750 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also ran for 744 yards and scored 11 TDs.
He passed for 128 yards and a touchdown and ran for 181 yards and scored two TDs in Newman’s 31-14 victory in the state title game over El Camino-Oceanside.
He passed for 2,494 yards with 30 touchdowns as a junior. He also had 552 yards rushing and scored 11 TDs.
Cal Poly starts the season on Sept. 4 at San Diego.
Tiger-Cats release Dotson
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced in a report on July 19, at ticats.ca,
that Jomon Dotson, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back who is from American Canyon, has been released.
Dotson is a 2014 American Canyon High graduate who signed with the Tiger-Cats on Jan. 30, 2020. Hamilton is in the province of Ontario.
Dotson played college football at the University of Washington and the University of Nevada.
He was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 2, 2019 out of Nevada. He participated in the Bears’ three-day rookie minicamp as a cornerback, at the team’s Halas Hall facility at Lake Forest, Illinois, and then was waived later that month, the team announced at chicagobears.com.
Dotson transferred to Nevada after his junior season at Washington. Playing his senior season as a graduate transfer, he was named as Nevada’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year and was also selected Academic All-Mountain West after starting all 13 games during the 2018 season.
He was third on the Wolf Pack with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
He was the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team.
Dotson graduated from Washington with a degree in sociology.
Georgia offensive coordinator praises Bowers
Todd Monken, the University of Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, spoke about freshman tight end Brock Bowers of Napa while meeting with media via Zoom in Athens, Ga., during fall camp on Aug. 12.
“… You can hand the ball to him if you want to. In his high school film, he played some fullback, in terms of route running. He’s another guy that’s a really diligent worker. He’ll run himself into the ground with how hard he works, runs and competes,” Monken said in the report at georgiadogs.com.
Bowers (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), a 2021 Napa High graduate, was named as a 247sports.com composite four-star prospect and was tabbed a four-star prospect by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and ESPN.com.
He enrolled at Georgia in January and played in the annual G-Day intrasquad game, catching three passes.
Bowers was named to the 2020 MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense. He was also named to the 2020 MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense.
He was selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl.
He was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player and the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County Player of the Year after his 2019 season, when as a junior he caught 39 passes for 1,098 yards with a school-record 14 touchdowns.
Georgia is scheduled to open its season Sept. 4 against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, in Charlotte, N.C.
Crushers shine in 7-of-7 tourney
Four players for Vintage High School were recognized in a report, at prep2prep.com, for their play at the First Annual D1 Bound 7-on-7 Passing Tournament last month at St. Vincent de Paul High-Petaluma.
Vintage’s Diego Davis (running back), Jaycob Gualberto (running back-linebacker), Ali Johnson (wide receiver-defensive back) and Bryce Powers (wide receiver-defensive back) were among those “that caught our eye and made an impression on the coaches,” read the report from the two-day, 14-team tournament.
Vintage lost in the semifinals to Casa Grande-Petaluma, 52-33. The tournament was won by Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park.
Tremblay, Tennessee start practices
Caleb Tremblay, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound redshirt senior defensive lineman for the University of Tennessee, was asked recently at preseason camp, at Haslam Field, what his first few months in Knoxville have been like.
Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from USC, said in a report at utsports.com:
“It hasn’t been much of a culture shock, to be honest. I would actually say Tennessee is a lot like where I’m from. I’m from Napa, California. We’ve got a lot of nature and trees there. It’s been a pretty easy transition. The guys on the team, everybody has been really nice. That’s one thing I want to say about the south: everyone is nice and welcoming down here, compared to California. The transition has been good and over the last three months, I’ve spent time getting my body right.”
Tremblay is a graduate transfer who enrolled at Tennessee in June and will have one season of eligibility, according to utsports.com.
California Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Mater Dei-Santa Ana is No. 1 and St. John Bosco-Bellflower is No. 2 in the California Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, announced in a report at maxpreps.com on Aug. 10.
“Coming off a 5-0 campaign in the spring, Mater Dei owns the No. 1 spot in our preseason rankings,” MaxPreps said.
“The Monarchs, No. 1 nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25 preseason rankings, boast 11 of the top 100 senior prospects in the state, according to 247Sports, including four of the top seven. That includes California’s No. 1 recruit in cornerback Domani Jackson, who has committed to USC.
“Second-ranked St. John Bosco (Bellflower), ranked third nationally, also is loaded with talent, claiming nine of the top 100 seniors and seven of the top 100 juniors. That includes tight end and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, ranked No. 9 among all 2023 recruits.”
The California Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 also has:
* No. 3 De La Salle-Concord
* No. 4 Servite-Anaheim
* No. 5 Cathedral Catholic-San Diego
* No. 6 Centennial-Corona
* No. 7 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth
* No. 8 Folsom
* No. 9 Alemany-Mission Hills
* No. 10 Mission Viejo
* No. 11 Los Alamitos
* No. 12 Serra-San Mateo
* No. 13 Long Beach Poly
* No. 14 Inglewood
* No. 15 Pittsburg
* No. 16 Loyola-Los Angeles
* No. 17 Oaks Christian-Westlake Village
* No. 18 St. Mary’s-Stockton
* No. 19 Lincoln-San Diego
* No. 20 Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita
* No. 21 Lincoln-Stockton
* No. 22 Apple Valley
* No. 23 Carlsbad
* No. 24 Central-Fresno
* No 25 McClymonds-Oakland