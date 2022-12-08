Napa County Football Insider: Napa's Bowers makes All-SEC First Teams

University of Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, who is from Napa, was named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team on Tuesday, the conference and University of Georgia Athletics announced in a report at georgiadogs.com.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate has played in all 13 games for Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC), starting in 12, and leads the Bulldogs with 52 receptions for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 93 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Bowers was a unanimous picks to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference First Team Offense, it was announced in a report at apnews.com on Dec. 5.

The voting, according to apnews.com, was conducted among a panel of 15 sports writers and broadcasters covering the conference.

In addition, Bowers was named to the 2022 PFF College All-Southeastern Conference First Team Offense, it was announced in a report at pff.com on Nov. 30.

Bowers caught six passes for 81 yards with a 3-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter as the Bulldogs beat LSU, 50-30, in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His longest reception gained 32 yards.

Georgia and Ohio State will meet in the College Football Playoff, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal game on Saturday, Dec. 31, in Atlanta.

Michigan and TCU play in the other semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Willard throws for 968 yards for Black Hills State

Aidan Willard, a senior quarterback from Napa, completed the 2022 season for Black Hills State University (Spearfish, S.D.) by passing for 968 yards in five games. He completed 69.44% of his passes with a longest completion of 83 yards, averaging 193.60 yards per game.

The Justin-Siena High graduate completed 75 of 108 passes.

A transfer from Oregon State, Willard threw nine touchdown passes and had six interceptions.

He had 88 yards rushing, with a long run of 17 yards.

Black Hills State University is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and is an NCAA-Division II school.

Beers throws for 1,770 yards

Hudson Beers, a freshman quarterback for Yuba College in Marysville, completed 160 of 314 passes for 1,770 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2022 season.

The Justin-Siena graduate completed 51% of his passes, with a longest completion of 87 yards, in nine games.

He had 11 interceptions and averaged 196.7 yards per game.

American Canyon in NCS rankings

American Canyon High (8-4) is No. 24 in the CIF North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on Dec. 4.

The rankings are led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (10-3).

Also, in the top 10 are No. 2 Pittsburg (12-2), No. 3 San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-2), No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (8-5), No. 5 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), No. 6 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1), No. 7 El Cerrito (13-1), No. 8 Liberty-Brentwood (8-4), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (9-3), No. 10 Heritage-Brentwood (6-4).

Also, in the rankings are No. 11 Acalanes-Lafayette (10-2), No. 12 California-San Ramon (5-6), No. 13 Del Norte-Crescent City (9-2), No. 14 Windsor (9-3), No. 15 San Marin-Novato (12-2), No. 16 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (5-6), No. 17 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5), No. 18 Antioch (4-7), No. 19 James Logan-Union City (7-4), No. 20 Foothill-Pleasanton (7-5).

Also, in the rankings are No. 21 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (12-1), No 22 Monte Vista-Danville (2-8), No. 23 Freedom-Oakley (3-6), No. 25 Miramonte-Orinda (8-5).

CIF bowl games this weekend

Four North Coast Section teams will play in 2022 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games this weekend.

De La Salle-Concord faces Lincoln-San Diego in the Division 1-AA game at 8 p.m. Friday at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Pittsburg meets Liberty-Bakersfield in the Division 1-A game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Saddleback College.

San Ramon Valley takes on Granite Hills in the Division 2-A game at noon Saturday at Saddleback College.

San Marin hosts Granada Hills in the Division 4-A game at 6 p.m. Saturday in Novato.

The matchups were announced in a report by the CIF State cifstate.org on Dec. 4.

CIF State Regional Bowl Games were played last week.

A look at the schedule for other games:

* Open Division: Serra-San Mateo vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College.

* Division 2-AA: McClymonds-Oakland vs. Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista, Friday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at Saddleback College.

* Division 3-AA: San Jacinto at Grant-Sacramento, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

* Division 3-A: Laguna Hills vs. Bellarmine, at San Jose City College, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

* Division 4-AA: Northwood at Escalon, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

* Division 5-AA: Muir at Hughson, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

* Division 5-A: Shafter at Orland, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

* Division 6-AA: Classical Academy at Santa Teresa, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

* Division 6-A: San Gabriel at Atascadero, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

* Division 7-A: Crenshaw vs. Lincoln-San Francisco, at Kezar Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, Pinole Valley, an NCS team, won the Division 7-AA title, defeating Mendota, 34-21.

Tickets for the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games are available online only, through the CIF’s online ticketing partner, gofan.co, according to cifstate.org.

NCS rankings

De La Salle-Concord (10-3) is No. 1 in the Prep2Prep Football Top 25 North Coast Section Rankings, announced in a report at prep2prep.com on Dec. 6.

Also, in the top-10 are No. 2 Pittsburg (12-2-0), No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (8-5-0), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-2-0), No. 5 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1-0), No. 6 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1-0), No. 7 El Cerrito (13-1-0), No. 8 Windsor (10-3-0), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (9-3-0), No. 10 Liberty-Brentwood (8-4-0), No. 11 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5-0), No. 12 Acalanes-Lafayette (10-2-0), No. 13 San Marin-Novato (12-2-0), No. 14 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (5-6-0), No. 15 California-San Ramon (5-6-0), No. 16 Foothill-Pleasanton (7-5-0), No. 17 Del Norte-Crescent City (8-2-0), No. 18 Antioch (4-7-0), No. 19 Tennyson-Hayward (8-3-0), No. 20 James-Logan-Union City (7-4-0), No. 21 Heritage-Brentwood (6-4-0), No. 22 Miramonte-Orinda (8-5-0), No. 23 Northgate-Walnut Creek (7-5-0), No. 24 Clear Lake-Lakeport (12-2-0), No. 25 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (12-1-0).

Among those listed as “also considered” are American Canyon, Justin-Siena and Vintage.

SportStars Magazine NorCal rankings

De La Salle-Concord (10-3) is No. 2 in the SportStars Magazine Week 16 Top-20 NorCal Football Rankings, announced in a report at sportstarsmag.com on Dec. 7.

Also, in the rankings are No. 4 Pittsburg (12-2), No. 9 San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-2), No. 11 Clayton Valley-Concord (8-5), No. 15 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), No. 18 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1).

Among the “next five knocking” is No. 24 San Marin-Novato (12-1).