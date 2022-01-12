Napa County Football Insider: SBLive, Cal-Hi honor St. Helena players

St. Helena’s Ivan Robledo and Vintage’s Louie Canepa were named to SBLive’s 2021 All-North Coast Section teams in a report at scorebooklive.com on Jan. 6.

Robledo was named second team defense at linebacker.

Robledo was also recognized at linebacker.

Canepa was named second team offense as a lineman.

Napa Valley players among All-State nominees

The “updated, new list” of nominees for the 43rd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Teams, as announced in a report at calhisports.com on Jan. 10, includes nine players from four Napa Valley high schools. They are with the CIF North Coast Section.

The list of nominees includes:

* Ivan Robledo, St. Helena, running back/linebacker

* Harrison Ronayne, St. Helena, running back/defensive back

* Cal Lehman, St. Helena, offensive line/defensive line

* Louie Canepa, Vintage, offensive line/defensive line

* Diego Davis, Vintage, linebacker

* Dylan Smith, Vintage, running back/linebacker

* Christoph Horton, Napa, tight end

* Miles Martin, Justin-Siena, strong safety

* Caden Parlett, Justin-Siena, running back/defensive back

Big day for Bowers

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers had quite a day for himself on Monday.

First, he was named as the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced. It’s the latest honor for Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate.

Later in the day, he started and caught four passes for 36 yards with a 15-yard touchdown reception as Georgia beat Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Bowers’ touchdown catch on third and 1 with 3:33 to go capped a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive and gave Georgia (14-1 overall) a 26-18 lead.

He was targeted six times during the game and had 29 yards after the catch.

It’s Georgia’s first national title since 1980.

Bowers made 13 starts and played in all 15 of Georgia’s games. He led the Bulldogs in receiving, catching 56 passes for 882 yards and a school-record 13 touchdown receptions.

He emerged as one of the top tight ends in all of college football, averaging 15.8 yards per catch and 58.8 yards receiving per game.

He also had 56 yards rushing on just four carries and scored a touchdown.

What stood out to Todd Monken, Georgia’s offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach, about Bowers early on was his work ethic.

“I spoke about that a week ago about how he’s wired,” Monken said on Jan. 5 at a CFP National Championship press conference. “So we don’t have to touch on that anymore. He’s wired the right way. He works awfully hard at his craft. He only knows one speed.

“So right away we knew he’d be able to contribute. Did we know to this extent? Of course not. But once we saw him work, his skill set, we knew we had a chance to have somebody that we could rely on. And as he’s continued to develop — Coach Hartley deserves a lot of credit, one for recruiting him; two, for developing him,” he said of tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

Monken’s comments appeared in a transcript by ASAP Sports, at asapsports.com.

“We’ve just tried to continually move him around, put him in position to make plays. He’s embraced that,” he added. “He works awfully hard. He has a lot more to do with what we do in terms of how he works and how he prepares than I’ve had to do with his progression, and that’s just because of the way he’s wired.”

The presentation of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be on March 18 at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala at Harrah's Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, New Jersey, it was announced in a report at georgiadogs.com.

As a true freshman, Bowers has had a sensational first year of college football.

He was named as the SEC Freshman of the Year and was a semifinalist for the Mackey Award.

“Brock’s a headache for the other team,” Dan Lanning, Georgia’s defensive coordinator, said in a report at georgiadogs.com on Jan. 6. “I’m glad he’s on our team.

“In a lot of ways Brock is like having another wideout out there on the field, obviously. He’s extremely talented, does a great job catching the ball in tough situations. ... You definitely have to treat him different. You can’t treat him like your standard tight end.”

Bowers was named All-America by:

* First Team, USA Today.

* First Team, ESPN All-American team, Offense.

* First Team, The Athletic.

* First team, CBS Sports All-America team, offense.

* Second-team offense, The Associated Press All-America team.

* Second Team, Phil Steele.

* Second team, PFF College Football All-America Team.

Bowers was selected to the All-American Bowl and was also ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com at Napa High. He was ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, rivals.com and PrepStar Magazine.