Prolific Prep Academy of Napa ended its 2018-19 season with an 85-62 loss on Saturday to Bella Vista Prep in the semifinals of the Grind Session World Championships at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.
Prolific Prep went 31-7 on the season. The Crew was 2-1 at the Grind Session World Championships.
Nimari Burnett, who was named first-team All-Grind Session, led Prolific Prep with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Alimamy Koroma had 14 points and four rebounds.
Malik Tidwell had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Coleman Hawkins had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Pierre Crockrell II had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Kuany Kuany had five points and five rebounds.
CIF State Championships
The 2018-19 season for boys and girls basketball came to a close with the 39th annual CIF State Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
A division-by-division look at the finals:
* Sierra Canyon defeated Sheldon, 76-52 in the Open Division boys game. It was the second straight state title for Sierra Canyon.
* Sierra Canyon defeated Pinewood, 69-51 in the Open Division girls game. It was the fourth state title for Sierra Canyon.
* Chino Hills defeated James Logan, 69-63, in the Division I boys game. It’s Chino Hills’ second straight state championship.
* Rosary Academy defeated Bishop O’Dowd, 75-58, in the Division I girls game. It’s the second state title for Rosary Academy.
* Campolindo defeated Colony, 55-40, in the Division II boys game.
* Menlo School defeated Rolling Hills Prep, 70-63, in the Division II girls game. It’s the fourth state title for Menlo School.
* La Jolla Country Day defeated University, 67-39, in the Division III boys game.
* Oakland defeated McFarland, 51-35, in the Division III girls game.
* Ribet Academy defeated Immanuel, 60-49, in the Division IV boys game. It’s the second state championship for Ribet Academy.
* Oakland Tech defeated Northview, 55-27, in the Division IV girls game. It’s the third state title for Oakland Tech.
* Foothill-Bakersfield defeated Mt. Shasta, 78-66, in the Division V boys game. It’s Foothill’s second state title.
* Caruthers defeated Ramona, 62-38, in the Division V girls game.
Big East Conference honor for Scruggs
Paul Scruggs, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard who played for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, was named to the Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll for Xavier University, it was announced on Sunday. It’s the second time this season that Scruggs has been named to the honor roll.
Scruggs averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists in games against Butler and St. John’s.
Scruggs is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
He is averaging 32.2 minutes per game.