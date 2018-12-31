Prolific Prep Academy of Napa lost its first game, then won two straight, last week at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Nimari Burnett was named All-Tournament for the Crew.
Prolific Prep fell to Trinity Christian, 67-59. The Crew was led by Burnett (22 points, four rebounds), Pierre Cockrell (13 points, five rebounds), Alimamy Koroma (six points, five rebounds), Kuany Kuany (five points, seven rebounds), Malik Tidwell (five points, five rebounds, four assists), and Mitchell Dance (four points).
Prolific Prep beat Downey Christian, 77-46, in a consolation semifinal. The Crew had 27 assists, breaking the tournament record for single game assists
The Crew was led by Burnett (27 points, five rebounds, four assists), Tidwell (16 points, two steals), Kuany (10 points, four rebounds, two steals), Cockrell (eight points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals), Dance (six points, four rebounds), Coleman Hawkins (eight points, five rebounds, four assists), June Poole (four assists), and Koroma (five rebounds).
Prolific Prep won the consolation championship, 60-59 over Word of God.
The Crew was led by Burnett (27 points, three rebounds, three steals), Dance (14 points, nine rebounds, three steals), Kuany (11 points, six rebounds), Cockrell (eight rebounds, four assists), Hawkins (four points, four rebounds), Tidwell (three rebounds), Poole (two steals), and Koroma (four points, three rebounds, two blocks).
Prolific Prep continues its season on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4-5, at the Mustang Madness at McCracken County High School in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Crew faces Orangeville Prep (Canada) on Friday and plays The Rock on Saturday.
Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase
Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase, co-hosted by Salesian College Preparatory High School-Richmond and NextMax Inc., is Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 27 at Solano Community College in Fairfield.
Now in its third year, Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase is a Grind Session event and features high school boys basketball teams from four different states. The Grind Session is a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the winter.
Prolific Prep Academy of Napa will play games both days.
The schedule of games for Saturday, Jan. 26:
8 a.m., Golden State Prep vs. Balboa City School.
10 a.m., Trinity Prep (Nevada) vs. Hillcrest Prep South (Arizona).
11:30 a.m., Antelope High School vs. Berkeley High School.
1 p.m., Vanden High School vs. Stuart Hall High School.
2:30 p.m., St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School vs. Marshall County High School (Kentucky).
4 p.m., Sacramento High School vs. St. Joseph’s High School.
5:30 p.m., Bishop O’Dowd High School vs. Coronado High School (Nevada).
7 p.m., Prolific Prep vs. Bella Vista College Prep (Arizona).
8:30 p.m., Salesian High School vs. Clark High School (Nevada).
The schedule of games for Sunday, Jan. 27:
11 a.m., Golden State Prep vs. Trinity Prep (Nevada).
1 p.m., Balboa City School vs. Bella Vista College Prep (Arizona).
3 p.m., Prolific Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep South (Arizona).
5 p.m., Golden State Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep North (Arizona).
Loss for Pacific Union College
Marc Williams led the Pacific Union College men’s team with 12 points and three steals in the Pioneers’ 89-57 nonconference loss to host San Francisco State at the Main Gym at Don Nasser Family Plaza on Sunday.
Pacific Union was 22-of-66 shooting from the field and 4-of-27 from 3-point distance.
The Pioneers (5-5 overall, 1-0 California Pacific Conference) trailed 50-32 at halftime, as San Francisco State (8-4 overall) opened the game on 8-of-10 shooting.
San Francisco State is a member of the California Collegiate Athletic Association, an NCAA-Division II league.
The Pioneers were also led by Mark Thomas (11 points, three steals, two assists), Elijah Green (six points, four rebounds), Albert Watters III (six points, five rebounds, four steals), Jeremiah Blandin (six points), Wayne Englestad (11 points), and Dan Jazuk (three rebounds).
PUC continues its season with a California Pacific Conference game on Jan. 3 at La Sierra University in Riverside at 7:30 p.m.
PUC women go 1-1
The Pacific Union College women’s team went 1-1 in nonconference games in Redding over the weekend.
The Pioneers beat Cal Miramar University (San Diego), 87-45, and lost to Yellowstone Christian College (Billings, Montana), 64-57.
In the game against Yellowstone Christian, the Pioneers were led by Elissa Root with 15 points, six assists and two rebounds, Jasmine Peete with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Molly Hargon with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
PUC also got help from Faith Williams (eight points, nine rebounds, two assists), Marielle Tuazon (five points), Huei Anh Spencer (five points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals), and Bailey Hunter (two assists).
PUC (1-12 overall) continues its season on Jan. 3 with a California Pacific Conference game at La Sierra University in Riverside at 5:30 p.m.
Sow leads UC Santa Barbara
Amadou Sow, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, scored 21 points and had nine rebounds to lead host UC Santa Barbara to a 73-71 nonconference win over the University of San Francisco on Saturday.
Sekou Toure had three points and six rebounds for UCSB.
Sow and Toure both played for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa.