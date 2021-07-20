Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: Fran Finch Night Thursday at Kiwanis Park

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association will hold its final regular-season softball games Thursday while celebrating the life of one of its favorite alumni and coaches on “Fran Finch Night” at Kiwanis Park.

While Conwell Insurance takes on Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance in a 6 p.m. Senior Division game, and R.E. Maher Construction faces Soscol Auto Body in the 8 p.m. Major Division contest, there will be “softball food,” music and a raffles with prizes such as a $300 bat and a NVGFA sweatshirt.

Finch, 35, passed away in an automobile accident in north Napa on Nov. 21, 2020. Her husband, James Finch, 37, was the only passenger and sustained major injuries. Fran Finch played or coached in the Napa Junior Girls Softball Association and NVGFA for 20 years. She stepped away from softball after bringing their son, Cash, into the world in 2017.

The NVGFA playoffs are scheduled next week, with semifinal series July 25-27 and championship series July 28-30. Closing Day is July 31, with trophy and award presentations followed by the All-Star game and family barbecue.

In recent games:

A.M.P. Construction came back to finish in a 7-7 tie with Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance for the second game in a row in a Senior Division thriller on July 15.