Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Softball: Fran Finch Night Thursday at Kiwanis Park

The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association will hold its final regular-season softball games Thursday while celebrating the life of one of its favorite alumni and coaches on “Fran Finch Night” at Kiwanis Park.
While Conwell Insurance takes on Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance in a 6 p.m. Senior Division game, and R.E. Maher Construction faces Soscol Auto Body in the 8 p.m. Major Division contest, there will be “softball food,” music and a raffles with prizes such as a $300 bat and a NVGFA sweatshirt.
Finch, 35, passed away in an automobile accident in north Napa on Nov. 21, 2020. Her husband, James Finch, 37, was the only passenger and sustained major injuries. Fran Finch played or coached in the Napa Junior Girls Softball Association and NVGFA for 20 years. She stepped away from softball after bringing their son, Cash, into the world in 2017.
The NVGFA playoffs are scheduled next week, with semifinal series July 25-27 and championship series July 28-30. Closing Day is July 31, with trophy and award presentations followed by the All-Star game and family barbecue.
In recent games:
A.M.P. Construction came back to finish in a 7-7 tie with Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance for the second game in a row in a Senior Division thriller on July 15.
Yazmine Navarro (3 for 4, RBI, two runs) singled and scored on a single by Haley Schreiner (3 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), who scored on a single by Jillian Harnois (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs) for a 2-0 M.I.V. lead in the first inning. M.I.V. made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth when Jemma Ceja-Delgado (2 for 4, two triples, RBI, run) tripled and scored on a Destiny Bautista groundout.
A.M.P. cut it to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Dessiana Garcia led off with a walk, stole two bases and scored on a passed ball. The home team tied it 3-3 in the fifth. Kaydence Ryan led off with a single by was thrown out at third when Taylor Lauritsen singled to right field. But Kelsey Lauritsen’s sacrifice bunt sent her sister to second base, from which she scored on a double by Caity Newburn (3 for 4, two doubles, RBI, two runs). Newburn scored on a double by Dessiana Garcia (2 for 2, RBI, two runs).
M.I.V. retook the lead 7-3, with a four-run rally in the seventh. With one out, Sarah Husted (2 for 3, run) singled and scored on a Navarro single. One out later, Schreiner doubled home Navarro, Harnois singled in Schreiner, and Ceja-Delgado tripled home Harnois. A strikeout stranded Ceja-Delgado at third.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kelsey Lauritsen reached on an error, Newburn and Dessiana Garcia ripped RBI doubles, and Emilee Duncan (1 for 4, two RBIs) tied it with a two-run home run.
Still with no outs, M.I.V. was able to induce two groundout and a strikeout to salvage the tie.
Diana Garcia (1 for 4) added a single for M.I.V.
Binstock Enterprises 12, R.E. Maher Construction 8
Abby Sims (1 for 4, two runs), Ava Cortez (2 for 4, three runs), Angie Rubalcava (3 for 4, triple, two runs), Ava Raines (1 for 3, double), Noleen Cichon (1 for 3, run), Ellie Carmichael (3 for 3, run), Star Bautista (1 for 3) and Itzell Lopez (1 for 3, double, run) had hits for the winners.
For Maher, Lauren Nicklas (2 for 2, two runs), Nichole Haubold (1 for 3, run), Emily Glakeler (2 for 3, two runs), Aubrielle LaPointe (1 for 3), Alexis Wade (1 for 3, run), Emerson Stevens (2 for 3, run) and Mia Persico (1 for 3) had hits and Noelle Rofkahr also scored.
Conwell Insurance 6, M.I.V. Insurance 4
Deb Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two runs scored to lead Conwell to the Senior Division victory on July 14. Camila Barboza singled and scored a run, Jordan Allen walked twice and scored once, and Daisy Alvarez and Isabella Nelson each scored a run.
Jillian Harnois and Destiny Bautista had Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance’s only hits, each going 1 for 3, while Sarah Husted scored twice after getting hit by pitches. Yazmine Navarro and Jemma Ceja-Delgado also scored.
