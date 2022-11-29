Napa Valley Golf Report: Healy works in sport he didn't try at Napa High

Caen Healy played on football and soccer teams during his days at Napa High School.

He was the kicker, handling field goals, extra points and kickoffs, in football.

He was a right back, a defensive position, in soccer.

For his senior project, he was the founder and president of the Napa High Cricket Club.

In the spring of 2016, his senior year, Healy learned about another sport: golf.

He joined his best friend, Peter Stoppello, at Napa Valley Country Club, as they would hit balls at the driving range.

“He got me into golf,” said Healy. “And that game just developed. You know, you hit one good golf shot, and you’re hooked for the rest of your life.”

After graduating from Napa High in 2016, Healy, Stoppello and Drake Holman would often meet at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. They would play nine holes in the early evening hours.

“Ever since then, it’s just kind of kept going,” said Healy. “I was the world’s worst golfer at that point. So hit a bad one, Peter would always say, ‘Reload, hit another one.’ Just be like super positive and just kind of hit four-iron off the tee for the better part of two years because I couldn’t keep the driver on the planet.”

Healy said golf is an “obsession” for him now.

“I love golf. Golf is my passion. It’s something that I’m so passionate about,” he said.

He often played with friends when he was attending Boston University.

“One-hundred percent, without Peter, I wouldn’t have gotten into golf,” said Healy. “The passion that’s developed for golf, the connections I was able to make through the game, is all because Peter got me into it.”

Healy, who graduated in 2020 from Boston University with a degree in economics, started working as a sales associate with the Barracuda Championship in January. It’s a PGA Tour event that is played each July at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood in Truckee.

Healy works with the tournament’s sales team, as he is involved with sponsors, in corporate hospitality and the pro-am events. The pairings party for the pro-am is at Schaffer’s Camp, located at the top of Northstar.

“I kind of sell everything that we have under our roof,” he said.

Healy calls it his dream job, working all year to help put on a tournament, with the field comprised of players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The Barracuda Championship uses the Modified Stableford scoring format. Players are allotted points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole with the goal of achieving the highest overall score, according to the PGA Tour. Points are awarded for albatross, eagle and birdie.

Chez Reavie won this year’s event, July 14-17. In winning his third PGA Tour title, Reavie had 43 points.

“There’s nothing I’d rather do than to be working in golf,” said Healy. “Waking up on Sunday, of tournament week, and it’s the last day of the event. To be honest, you wake up and you’re nervous. You’re like, who’s going to be the champion? How is it going to go, or is it going to be a playoff.

“And when it ends on Sunday, the adrenaline disappears and you realize how tired you are. But it really is all about seeing people smile. As long as I can see people happy, I know that we’re doing a good job and that's the most important thing for me and then for our team also.”

According to its website, barracudachampionship.com, the Barracuda Championship is operated by the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation, a nonprofit organization, “and has a significant economic impact for the Reno/Tahoe and Truckee region and highlights this stunning region as a world-class golf destination through national and international media coverage.”

The Barracuda Championship also has two pro-am events and a youth clinic.

“You work 51 weeks a year for one week, and it’s a very long week, with seven 14-hour days in a row. It’s a really satisfying feeling when the tournament is over and you realize that you have raised all this money for the community,” said Healy.

The Barracuda Championship, which has its offices in Reno, partners with Youth on Course, First Tee – Northern Nevada, Truckee Tahoe Community Fund, Clean Up The Lake, and military and first responders.

Healy helps out First Tee – Northern Nevada as a volunteer and is also a board member with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

“It’s important for me to help increase access for kids in golf,” said Healy. “First Tee is a passion project of mine. There’s nothing that makes me happier than seeing a kid sink a 20-foot putt and run around and give everybody a high five. That lights me up inside. And that’s why I’m a First Tee volunteer.”

Next year’s Barracuda Championship is July 20-23, 2023. The eventm which is televised by The Golf Channel, is part of the PGA Tour’s 2022-2023 schedule and has a $3.8 million purse.

“Our job is about making sure everybody enjoys themselves and has a good time and really wants to come back year after year,” said Healy. “It’s about seeing kids out there getting signed golf balls and signed hats from Tour pros. And just walking around and seeing people smiling and laughing and enjoying golf.”

There is so much that Healy learned about golf from Stoppello, who passed away on April 19, 2021. He was 23. Stoppello graduated from Napa High in 2016.

“He introduced me to the game. Without Peter, I would not be in the position I am,” said Healy, 25. “That’s an absolute fact.

“I do my best to always be that positive reinforcement when somebody’s trying to get into the game. Enjoying golf is the most important thing. So, really, for me, it’s getting out there and enjoying it. And that’s the most important thing for everybody. Golf should be about enjoyment.

“And that’s kind of what Peter instilled in me. Obviously, it is my passion. As my career grows within the golf industry, it’s all because of Peter. When I got this job, I made it very clear that to myself, I need to do the best job I can, because when Peter looks down on me and he sees me working, I know he’s just beaming. He still is my best friend. I’d like to continue his legacy on in this way.”

Healy moved from Ireland to the U.S. in 2008. He grew up in Kilternan, which is located south of Dublin.

At Napa High, he was a board member of California Scholarship Federation. He was named All-Monticello Empire League in football for Napa in 2015.

He attended Napa Valley College for one year.

He was vice-captain of the Boston University Cricket Club for three years.

His father, Andrew Healy, is a founder and board member with the Napa Valley Cricket Club.

Northern California PGA to honor Zorn

Dave Zorn, the PGA head golf professional at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, has been named as the 2022 Northern California PGA Merchandiser of the Year-Resort.

Zorn will be honored at the NCPGA Presidents Dinner on Dec. 4 at Green Valley Country Club in Fairfield.

Napa Open at Silverado

The Napa Open, a three-day 54-hole event that was founded by Andy Miller, is Dec. 6-8 at Silverado Resort and Spa. It’s open to both professional and amateur players, and has a cut after the second round. The tournament has a 90-player field and a first-place prize of $7,500.

Miller, a Napa resident, will be joined in the field by Zack Sims, Simon Kwon and Matthew Commander of Napa, Jared Stone of American Canyon, and Aaron Beverly of Roseville.

Beverly used to work in the golf department at Silverado.

The first round on Dec. 6 is on the North Course.

The second round on Dec. 7 is on the South Course.

The third and final round on Dec. 8 is on the North Course.

Corey Pereira (2018), Jack Ireland (2019), Austin Bautista (2020) and Daniel Miernicki (2021) are past champions of the Napa Open.

Grapevine Amateur at Silverado

The Grapevine Amateur, a Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event, is Dec. 28-30 at Silverado Resort and Spa. It will be played on the North Course.

The Troon Saguaro Amateur Series is a world-ranked amateur tournament series that has 12 tournaments during the 2022-23 season. It’s a 54-hole, no-cut event.

The Grapevine Amateur is a world-amateur ranked event.