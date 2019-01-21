Corey Pereira said he has “high goals” for himself in golf.
He wants to try to get a little bit better every day and continue being aggressive.
“If I keep doing what I do, I think I’ll be good,” Pereira said. “I do believe my game’s trending in the right way.”
Pereira said he struggled as he missed the 36-hole cut in his 2019 season debut on the Web.com Tour earlier this month, shooting rounds of 77 and 78 for an 11-over-par total at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
He returned to his home in Cameron Park in El Dorado County last week and entered the Napa Open, a first-year mini-tour event at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Pereira said having patience and a solid short game were keys to putting consistently low rounds together and winning the Napa Open, which drew a field of 41 players, a combination of professionals and amateurs.
Pereira, a GolfWeek All-American honorable mention selection in 2016 for the University of Washington, had the lead each day as he shot 66 on the North Course, 68 on the South Course and 68 in his closing round on Friday on the North Course.
He shot 14-under 202 for the three-day, 54-hole event and won $6,000.
Pereira finished seven shots in front of Brian Mogg and Steven Kupcho, who tied for second place. They each earned $3,500.
“Just being patient and letting my short game ... saved me a little bit,” said Pereira, who turned professional in 2017. “I know I wasn’t swinging well this week. I knew I was going to hit some bad shots.
“I was able to just kind of relax, feel like I could work on some things out there, and it freed me up.”
He had seven birdies and just one bogey in his first round. He had five birdies and one bogey in the second round. He had three birdies, an eagle and a bogey in the final round.
“I love both courses,” he said. “The North is an awesome course. There are some really good golf holes out there. I think my game suits it really well. It’s fun to play it.”
Pereira played the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada last year and won the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He made the cut in 12 events and had three other top-10 finishes. He secured 2019 Web.com Tour membership by ending the year at No. 4 on the Order of Merit.
“I had a really good end of my season last year,” he said. “I’m definitely coming in with some long-term confidence. Just trying to get better each week.”
Pereira had four wins and 20 top-10 finishes during his collegiate career. He was twice named First Team All-Pac-12.
Andy Miller, the tournament organizer who works as Silverado’s design director, would like to see the Napa Open field increase in size to over 100 players next year.
“I think there is a huge upside to this event,” said Miller, who played golf at Justin-Siena High School, BYU and on both the Nationwide Tour and PGA Tour. “I think that we can really get a good field with some good players in it.
“Everyone is pretty happy. There were very few complaints. We definitely want to do it again next year.”
Miller is a member of the BYU Hall of Fame.
McCarron begins PGA Tour Champions’ season
Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, earned $27,000 after tying for 18th place at last week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening event.
McCarron had rounds of 71, 68 and 70 and finished at 7-under-par 209 for the event at Hualalai Golf Course at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.