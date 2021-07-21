Napa Valley Little League All-Star Baseball: St. Helena ends season at section tournament (copy)

Sam Beck, with his team trailing 6-2 after getting on the board with a two-run double by Joaquin Villegas in the fifth and giving up another run in the sixth, opened the seventh with a full-count walk, stole second base and scored on another Villegas double.

After Henry Ray was hit by a pitch, back-to-back strikeouts had St. Helena on the ropes. But Adam Herdell singled on a 2-2 pitch to drive in Villegas. Charlie Blaum kept the rally going with a four-pitch walk, before Xander Kelperis, hoping for a winning three-run homer, flied out to center field to end the game.

St. Helena starter Elias Kelly pitched the first four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks with no strikeouts. Villegas pitched the remaining three frames, yielding one run on four hits and no walks or strikeouts.

“What a team effort,” St. Helena manager Paul Villegas said. “I can’t say enough about Elias and Joaquin’s pitching. We were right in there. If the ball drops either way, it goes our way, but that’s baseball. That’s what I love about the game; I think it’s the greatest game in the world. Hopefully these younger kids come out and watch and maybe they get inspired.