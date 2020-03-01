Napa Valley Marathon: Smith rules men's field, Theisen pulls out women's win

Smith ran alone for the majority of his time on the course on Silverado Trail, which began in Calistoga and ended at Vintage High School in north Napa. He finished almost three minutes ahead of second-place finisher Nicholas Budzyn of Citrus Heights.

Smith said after the race that he actually prefers running alone, and that by looking at previous times he figured that might be a possibility again on Sunday.

“It’s a great marathon,” Smith said. “It’s kind of my jam. I like the low-key ones. It’s just something a bit more mellow and fun about it.”

Sporting a mullet, Budyzn, a collegiate hockey player-turned-endurance runner, had no complaints about his performance.

“I feel like it went great,” he said. “I ran smart but pushed when I wanted to. I was conservatively aggressive and was able to hold it together and finish strong.”

Theisen, meanwhile, had competition nipping at her heels. She came in with arms raised in victory just 20 seconds ahead of Catherine Medvene, 30, of New York. Unlike Smith, Theisen didn’t come in expecting a top finish but that reality showed itself relatively early on.