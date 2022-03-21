Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-Notre Dame coach Phelps returns to Napa, where he helped youth

Just before he left home and spent a few days in the Napa Valley last August, Digger Phelps took some time to meet with the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Marching Band. It’s something that Phelps does as a guest speaker each year. It’s something that he greatly enjoys doing.

“The Notre Dame marching band — wow, one of the best in the world,” he said. “I get them all fired up, (about) how that marching band and with their leadership, they’re going to become the tradition.

“The marching band is one of the great traditions of Notre Dame that makes the place very special. I was in there for about a half-hour. It was like a big pep rally. I was at my best.”

Phelps is a big, big part of the history of Notre Dame Athletics.

He was 29 years old when he took over as the Fighting Irish’s head basketball coach in May of 1971. He went 393-197 in 20 years at Notre Dame and led the Fighting Irish to the Final Four in 1978.

Phelps went into announcing after that, working as a college basketball analyst at ESPN for 20 years, from 1993 to 2014.

“It’s the spirituality of that place that keeps me there and keeps me going,” said Phelps, who has made his home in South Bend, Indiana for the last 50 years. “I’m a cancer survivor twice. I just feel that the spirituality of being ready — mentally, physically and spiritually, like I used to teach my players, is what got me through both of those cancer situations with the prostate cancer and bladder cancer. I think that’s part of what that place is spiritually, that keeps me there.”

Phelps was also a big, big part of the David L. Wolper Tournament of Stars, a fundraiser from 1990 to 1995, that was used to build a new facility for the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley. Tournaments were held at both Silverado Resort and Spa and Vineyard Knolls Golf Club.

Celebrities — a combination of those from the sports, entertainment and motion picture industry — who participated included Clint Eastwood, Joe DiMaggio, Sandy Koufax, James Woods, Cathy Lee Crosby, Cheryl Ladd, Vic Damone, Henry Mancini, Buddy Hackett and Phelps.

Also on hand were Don Meredith, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Ernie Banks, Rafer Johnson, Peter Ueberroth, Ed Marinaro, Wayne Rogers, Harvey Korman, Pat Boone, Tom Poston, Peter Marshall.

The event put on by Wolper, an award-winning motion picture producer and former Napa resident, also featured an auction, dinner and show. Wolper at one time owned Vineyard Knolls Golf Club.

“I would say, more than anything else, David Wolper was the type of guy that you could not turn down,” Phelps said in a phone interview during his trip here. “He just had this way of how he just could communicate and tell you why he’s doing certain things.

"I met him at Bel Air Country Club (in Los Angeles). He said to me, ‘We’re having this fundraiser charity thing up at Silverado Country Club in Napa. Can you play in it for me?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.’ So, I came out here. Obviously, after five years, they raised enough money and they built the Boys and Girls Club here.”

Phelps was here with family and friends last summer, as he also visited with Judge Rodney Stone, who retired as a Napa County Superior Court Judge in 2018. Stone worked on Wolper tournaments as executive director.

“We spent two days talking about the old days here and how (Stone) got involved with Wolper and then how I met (Stone),” said Phelps, 80.

Phelps had a storied career leading the Notre Dame program. But it’s more than the game of basketball that his players learned from Phelps, who took the Fighting Irish to 14 NCAA Championship appearances. There were 12 seasons in which he led Notre Dame to at least 20 wins and the Fighting Irish had eight top-10 finishes in the final top-20 rankings, according to und.com.

“I used to teach my players leadership. And leadership had nothing to do with grades. But everything about creativity, risk taker, street smart, the right street smarts and how to be a survivor. That’s leadership. Nothing to do with grades,” he said.

“All my guys, I teach them the game of basketball, but then I teach them how to survive in the game of life after basketball. All these guys have a life after basketball. That’s what I teach. And I think that’s what is so important.

“What I used to teach my players is that you have got to be ready mentally, physically and spiritually. We used to have a team mass before every game, like four hours before the game, and then we would eat our pregame meal.”

Notre Dame beat UCLA and coach John Wooden and Bill Walton on Jan. 19, 1974, breaking the Bruins’ 88-game winning streak. It was one of Phelps’ greatest wins.

“That was Bill Walton’s first loss. Never lost a game in high school. Never lost a game until Jan. 19, his senior year. Every time I see him today – ‘Digger Phelps ruined my career. You’re the devil.’ That’s the smiling laugh we have with each other,” said Phelps.

Phelps had 51 wins against Top-20 teams during his years at Notre Dame, with 26 of those coming against Hall of Fame coaches. Notre Dame also knocked off seven No. 1-ranked teams under Phelps.

“I miss the big games more than anything else, because I used to love to go and knock off those No. 1 teams. We weren’t afraid to play if you were ranked,” he said.

Phelps started out his career as a graduate assistant at Rider University in 1963 and then took a job as an assistant at the University of Pennsylvania in 1966.

As the head coach at Fordham University, he led the Rams to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in 1971 and a 24-2 record. They took third place in the East regional.

Hall of Fame coaches Phelps beat during his coaching career, according to und.com, include John Wooden (UCLA), Dean Smith (North Carolina), Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Bob Knight (Army and Indiana), Larry Brown (UCLA and Kansas), Al McGuire (Marquette), Ray Meyer (DePaul), Lou Carneseca (St. John’s), Pete Carril (Princeton), John Chaney (Temple), Denny Crum (Louisville), Guy Lewis (Houston) and John Thompson (Georgetown).

The spotlight will be on college basketball this month, as the NCAA Tournament gets under way.

***

Jason Brandow, a senior outfielder for Cal State Fullerton, is batting .400 (12-for-30) with three home runs and five RBIs through 11 games.

Brandow, a Vintage High School graduate who is from Napa, hit a solo home run in host Fullerton’s 8-2 loss on March 12 to Loyola Marymount at Goodwin Field.

***

Will Hiserman of Napa is entered in the 2022 San Francisco City Golf Championship and plays in the men’s championship qualifier on Saturday, March 19 at TPC Harding Park.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena had a pair of top-5 finishes in recent World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Thunderbowl Raceway, a 1/3-mile oval, in Tulare.

Abreu finished fourth and won $2,600 in the March 11 feature, a 35-lap race.

Abreu was fifth in the 35-lap feature on March 12 and earned $2,500.

***

Hannah Chau, a junior on the UC Irvine women’s track and field team, finished in second place in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 17:08.64 at the UC Santa Barbara Invitational on March 11.

Chau is a Justin-Siena graduate and is from Fairfield.

***

Katie Robinson of American Canyon finished ninth for the Alabama State women’s golf team at the Birmingham Spring Invitational, hosted by the Southwestern Athletic Conference and held at RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley, Feb. 28 and March 1, in Birmingham, Ala.

Robinson, a freshman, shot 85-89 – 174.

She is an American Canyon High graduate.

***

Jeff King, a St. Helena High graduate and former Napa County resident, finished this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 17.

King was 28th in the 1,000-mile race, completing it in 11 days, 1-hour, 58 minutes, 9 seconds.

The Iditarod, now in its 50th year, began on March 5, from Fourth Avenue at D Street in Anchorage. The race goes from Southcentral Alaska to Nome.

King, a resident of Denali Park, Alaska, is a four-time champion of the Iditarod (1993, 1996, 1998, 2006) and has 20 Top-10 finishes in 30 starts.

***

Thea Michovsky, a junior from Napa, earned second-team All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors on the uneven bars for the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team.

Michovsky is a 2019 Napa High graduate.

***

Kathleen Scavo of Benicia tied for second place and earned $3,500 at the Houma Golf Classic, a Women’s All Pro Tour event March 8-11 at Ellendale Country Club in Houma, Louisiana.

Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate who played golf for the Braves and later the University of Oregon, shot 11-under 277, with rounds of 69, 68, 71 and 69.

The WAPT is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

Scavo is a 2019 Oregon graduate and was twice selected as an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. She was twice named to the Pac-12 All-Academic Team.

She turned pro in August of 2019 and made her debut on the Symetra Tour in 2020.

She has won two events as a pro on The Cactus Tour

She played in the CIF State Championships all four years for Justin-Siena, finishing in second place as a senior.

Scavo was a two-time American Junior Golf Association Rolex All-American.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian will face Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) in the first round of the GEICO Nationals on Thursday, March 31 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, maxpreps.com announced in a report.

The event, which has an eight-team field and is now in its 14th year, continues April 1 and 2.

“The GEICO Nationals field is more wide open than it has ever been this season, with as many as six teams having a realistic shot at taking home the national championship crown,” maxpreps.com reported.

***

Adem Bona, a 6-foot-9 center for Prolific Prep of Napa, has been selected to play in the 21st annual boys Jordan Brand Classic on April 15 at Hope Academy win Chicago, maxpreps.com announced.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports