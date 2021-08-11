Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Justin-Siena grad Krill plays pro hoops for Dutch, Swiss teams

It was one of the best seasons in years for Starwings of Basel Switzerland, which plays in the Swiss Basketball League and finished as the runner-up in the 2021 SBL Playoffs despite being the eighth seed.
St. Helena resident Nathan Krill, a key player for Starwings of Basel Switzerland, averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game as a starter for the professional basketball club.
“It was shocking that we went to the championship,” said Krill, a 2014 Justin-Siena High School graduate. “From what I was told, an eighth seed making it to the championship has never happened in Swiss history. It was like we really over-accomplished what we set out to do, as far as expectations go.”
Starwings opened the playoffs by beating No. 1 seed Geneve, 2-1, in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. Krill scored 13 points and had six rebounds in 32 minutes as Starwings beat Geneve, 77-75, in Game 2 of the series.
Starwings advanced in the playoffs by beating Neuchate, 2-0, in the semifinals.
Fribourg won the title by sweeping Starwings in the best-of-five championship series, 3-0. In the final game of the season, Krill scored 17 points and had nine rebounds in 32 minutes in an 85-76 loss.
“This team, for the last 5 to 10 years, has not been very good. And then we went to the playoffs,” said Krill, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward.
Krill signed with Starwings of Basel Switzerland last year. He was in Switzerland for 10 months, leaving home last September. The team plays its home games at Sporthalle Birsfelden in Birsfelden, Switzerland.
“We only had fans at about half the games, which is not as fun. It’s much more fun with fans,” said Krill, 25. “Without fans, it feels like a scrimmage. It was harder for me to play without fans for sure, just motivation-wise. It’s just not the same, like in an empty gym. It didn’t feel right.
“We got the last spot in the playoffs. Because we made it to the championship, we ran into definitely the best team in the league. These teams with the biggest budgets are usually the best.”
Krill played his first year of European professional basketball in the Netherlands during the 2019-20 season for New Heroes Basketball Den Bosch, which plays in the Dutch Basketball League. The team is in Den Bosch in the Netherlands.
“I was there for 10 months. And then COVID hit, which I was pretty bummed about because we were really good. I thought we were going to have a chance to play for the championship," he said. "I really thought we had a good chance of winning a championship.”
Krill returned to his home in the Napa Valley in March of 2020. He stayed in shape by working out. He also worked with area youths in basketball as a trainer-coach.
He became one of the leaders for Starwings of Basel Switzerland.
“This year was definitely a special year, just because most of the guys on my team were my age. The team in the Netherlands was a pretty old team, to be honest, with a lot of veterans on that team. I was the youngest guy on the team in the Netherlands,” he said.
Krill played three years at Wesleyan University, a private NCAA Division III school in Middletown, Conn. He was a team captain during the 2017-18 season and averaged 12.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while starting all 29 games.
“Each year is like a new experience," he said of playing professionally. "It kind of reminded me of like Wesleyan, where as a senior you have to accept more responsibility. I feel like we just got really close because there’s something special in sports when you’re the underdog.”
Due to injuries, Starwings of Basel Switzerland finished the season with just seven players.
Krill is looking to continue his career later this year.
“We’re in the waiting period. I’m just waiting for my agent to try and find a new team, so we’ll see what happens with that,” he said. “Switzerland is beautiful, but I really want to go someplace really warm.”
Wesleyan, after losing to Williams in the championship game of the New England Small College Athletic Conference, received an at-large spot into the NCAA Division III Championships. Wesleyan went 1-1 in the tournament, beating Southern Vermont and losing to Swarthmore.
Krill graduated from Wesleyan with a degree in sociology.
He played his final year of college basketball as a graduate transfer at the University of San Francisco, a member of the West Coast Conference.
He averaged 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game during his senior year as a team captain at Justin-Siena.
Krill played for 707’s Finest and Lakeshow, two AAU tournament travel teams.
He played one summer for the Oakland Believers in the San Francisco Pro-Am summer league at Kezar Pavilion.
***
Dylan Smith, a Vintage High football and wrestling standout as a junior this past school year, has been recognized by SportStars Magazine in its Ninth Annual Bay Area 75 Rankings.
It’s a list of the Bay Area’s top athletes from the 2020-21 school year, SportStars Magazine said in a report at sportstarsmag.com on July 15.
“As everyone reading this well knows, 2020-21 was an anything but normal year for high school sports,” the magazine said. “Every sport was crammed into a four-month window. Some seasons were vastly shortened with no playoffs, and others were pretty darn close to normal and ended in section championships.”
Smith, who had 827 yards rushing and 14.8 yards per carry, is No. 39 in the rankings.
“Vintage was one of the best stories from this short football season,” SportStars Magazine said. “The Crushers quite literally crushed all six opponents they faced, due in large part to Smith.”
Smith scored 16 touchdowns as the Crushers went 6-0 during their shortened spring season, playing only Vine Valley Athletic League opponents.
“He’s also one of the school’s strongest wrestlers," the magazine reported. "He went 3-1 at the 2020 NCS Wrestling Championships before having to injury default out of the field.”
***
Brianna Bowers, a sophomore outfielder on the Sacramento State softball team, earned Big Sky Conference all-academic honors for the 2020-21 school year, it was announced in a report at hornetsports.com on July 15.
Bowers is a Napa High graduate.
***
Peyton Mott, a junior outfielder on San Rafael's Dominican University of California softball team, was named 2020-21 Academic All-PacWest, it was announced in a report at dominicanathletics.com on July 7.
Mott is a Napa High graduate.
***
The California Pacific Conference was named as a Five Star Champion of Character Conference for the 2020-21 school year by the NAIA, the Cal Pac announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on July 28.
The Cal Pac is one of 17 conferences in the NAIA to receive Five Star distinction.
Pacific Union College of Angwin was named as a Champions of Character Five Star Gold institution.
“The Champions of Character program is central to the NAIA purpose, and the Cal Pac members desire to make this the core of our athletics mission,” Cal Pac Commissioner Don Ott said in the report. “We’ve seen the growth in our on-field success has a clear connection for how much we care about competing with respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship, and servant-leadership. I congratulate all our student-athletes and programs for attaining this important recognition again.”
The Cal Pac has been named as a Five Star conference every year since the NAIA began awarding the Conference of Character standard in 2009, calpacathletics.com reported.
According to the report, “The Champions of Character scorecard does measure each institution's efforts and success in the areas of teaching, building, and reinforcing the NAIA’s core values of Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Servant-Leadership. Points are given for community service, teachable moments, and a host of other positive standards.”
***
Rico Abreu of St. Helena placed in five World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.
Abreu:
* Placed seventh and earned $2,200 in a 25-lap feature on July 14.
* Placed sixth and earned $2,300 in a 31-lap feature on July 15.
* Placed eighth and earned $6,000 in a 40-lap feature race on July 17.
* Placed 17th and earned $3,400 in a 40-lap feature race on July 17.
* Placed sixth in a 31-lap feature race on July 18 and earned $2,300.
Abreu is 26th in the points standings through July 24 and has six Top-10 finishes.
