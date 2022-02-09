Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: McClain 19th for Ducks at meet in Arkansas

Harper McClain of the University of Oregon finished 19th in the women’s 3,000 meters-invitational at the Razorback Invitational, an indoor meet, in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Jan. 29.

McClain, a freshman from St. Helena, had a time of 10:02.45.

She is a St. Helena High graduate.

***

Tom Bonfigli moved to No. 8 on the California high school boys basketball coaches’ all-time wins list as he led St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma to a 48-7 victory over Roseland Collegiate Prep-Santa Rosa in a nonleague game on Jan. 31.

Bonfigli is a former Justin-Siena High School head coach. He now has 830 wins in a coaching career that spans 42 years.

All state coaching records are compiled and maintained by Cal-Hi Sports.

“Is this win special? Yes, of course,” Bonfigli said in a report at Prep2Prep, on Feb 1, at prep2prep.com. “But each win gets special as you get older. They just do.”

Bonfigli is in his second year at St. Vincent de Paul. He has also been at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.

Bonfigli spent 12 years at Justin-Siena, attaining his 500th win during his years with the Braves.

He stepped down as Justin-Siena’s coach in 2007 after leading the program for 12 years.

Bonfigli was the Coach of the Year on the 2006-07 All-Napa County team.

He compiled a 225-120 record at Justin-Siena and led the Braves to six 20-win seasons and a school-best 27-4 record during the 1999-2000 season.

He was named as the Division IV Coach of the Year in California by CalHiSports.com in 2013 after leading Cardinal Newman to a 32-4 record and a runner-up finish in the CIF State Championships.

He got his 800th career coaching win at Cardinal Newman.

There are only 11 coaches in state history who have attained 800 wins.

Bonfigli has the fifth-most victories in CIF North Coast Section history.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa is No. 6 in the MaxPreps.com National Top 20, it was announced in a report at maxpreps.com on Jan. 25.

Prolific Prep (21-3) beat AZ Compass Prep, 65-63, during the Crush in the Valley.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa is No. 1 in The Grind Session rankings, it was announced on Jan. 27 on Twitter @thegrindsession‬.

***

Alyvia Fiske (72 kg) won her weight division for the Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, B.C.) women’s wrestling team at the University of Alberta’s Golden Bear Invitational in Edmonton on Jan. 29.

Fiske, a senior, is from Napa and is a Vintage High graduate.

***

Thea Michovsky, a junior from Napa, was second on the bars with a score of 9.825 for the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team in a meet with Air Force and Alaska Anchorage on Jan. 30 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Michovsky is a Napa High graduate.

***

Vintage High’s Natalie Scott, a junior, and Leilani Frazer, a senior, are in the SportStars NorCal Girls Wrestling Rankings, announced in a report by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on Jan. 28.

It’s the final regular-season NorCal Girls Wrestling Rankings, SportStars Magazine reported.

Scott is No. 7 at 116 pounds. Frazer is No. 3 at 137 pounds.

***

Napa High’s Nathan Schwarze, a senior, and Thomas Hatton, a senior, are in the SportStars NorCal Wrestler Rankings, announced by SportStars Magazine in a report at sportstarsmag.com on Jan. 23.

Schwarze is No. 12 at 170 pounds.

Hatton is No. 14 at 195 pounds.

***

Hannah Chau finished 15th in the mile for the UC Irvine women’s indoor track and field team at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational. The meet was held on Jan. 22 at the Albuquerque (New Mexico) Convention Center.

Chau, a junior and a Justin-Siena graduate, had a time of 5:15.08.

***

Joelle Aiello and Sierra Crocker, who play softball at Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota), received Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards last fall, it was announced in a report at vcsuvikings.com.

Aiello, a senior infielder, and Crocker, a junior catcher-infielder, are both from Napa and are Vintage High graduates.

