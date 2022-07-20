Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: McClain advances to U20 World Championship

St. Helena High graduate Harper McClain won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:23.25 at the USA Track & Field Under-20 Outdoor Championships on June 26 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, her home track as a freshman this past school year.

McClain took control about three laps in and led the rest of the way. Her time qualified her for the Under-20 World Championships, which begin Aug. 1 in Cali, Colombia.

"It's super cool," McClain said at goducks.com. “It’s a really nice way to give thanks for everything I’ve gotten an opportunity to do this year, and it’s a great transition to my next year at Oregon. I feel like it sums up a lot of the hard work I’ve been doing, and I’m just ready for the next step.

***

The St. Helena Track Club participated in the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics Pacific Association Championships in June at Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova, where Eva Bowen took third place and set a club record in her 400-meter hurdles debut in 1:07.95. The St. Helena High senior-to-be also placed seventh in the 200 meters out of a field of 18 in 28.33 seconds.

Mia Hernandez placed eighth in the 200 meter for her age bracket out of a field of 25 in 27.88 seconds, and 12th in the 100 meters out of a field of 28 in 13.26 seconds. Seventh-grader Penny Williams also competed in her debut of both the 100 and 200 meters.

***

Six players from Napa County high schools are among the nominees from the CIF North Coast Section for the Cal-Hi Sports 2022 All-State Baseball Team, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report at calhisports.com on June 17.

The nominees from Napa County:

* Nick Andrews, Justin-Siena, senior.

* David Elias, Justin-Siena, senior.

* Sam Gomez, Vintage, junior.

* Erik Kvidahl, Vintage, senior.

* Spencer Printz, St. Helena, senior.

* Dalen Tinsley, Justin-Siena, junior.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena continues to place in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races.

He was seventh in a 35-lap race and earned $2,100 at the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial on June 17 at Beaver Dam Raceway. It’s a high-banked, 1/3-mile track in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

He was 15th in a 41-lap race and earned $1,050 at the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial on June 18 at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Abreu finished 12th in a 30-lap race and earned $1,400 at Huset’s Speedway on June 22 in Brandon, South Dakota. It’s a high-banked, 1/3-mile track in Brandon, South Dakota.

He was 11th in a 35-lap race and earned $1,600 on June 23 at the Huset’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway.

Abreu went on to place in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Huset's Speedway, a high-banked, 1/3-mile track, in Brandon, South Dakota.

He was 23rd in a 35-lap race, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, on June 24 and earned $1,500.

He was 15th in a 40-lap race, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, on June 25 and earned $3,100.

***

St. Helena High (18-9 overall, 11-2 North Central League I) is No. 10 in the final Division V state softball rankings, CalHiSports.com announced in a report at calhisports.com on June 15.

***

Kiwa Anisman, a senior from Yountville who plays on the women’s golf team for Macalester College (St. Paul, Minnesota), was named to the 2021-22 Winter and Spring Academic All-Conference team, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on June 27.

To earn Academic All-Conference honors, MIAC student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior with a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while remaining on the official roster as an eligible member of the team, athletics.macalester.edu reported.

Anisman is a Vintage High graduate.

Macalester College is an NCAA Division III member.

***

Santa Rosa Junior College recently recognized student athletes who were named to the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving All-America list, it was announced in a report at srjcathletics.com on May 23.

The SRJC women’s team has two former Napa Valley athletes:

* Dyani Lopez: freestyle, freshman, St. Helena.

* Sabrina Wells: breaststroke, freshman, Calistoga.

The SRJC men’s team has two former Napa Valley athletes:

* Ben Gardner: freestyle, freshman, St. Helena.

* Juan Madrigal: freestyle, freshman, American Canyon.

Lopez swam on SRJC’s All-America 200 free relay team; 400 free relay All-America team; and All-America 200 medley relay team.

Madrigal swam on SRJC’s All-America 200 medley relay team and All-America 400 medley relay team.

Madrigal was honored as a team captain.

Lopez was honored with a “Commitment to Excellence Award” (second-year student-athlete with a 3.5 overall or higher GPA).

SRJC announced that Lopez will transfer to UCLA.

***

Five Napa County players are among the final nominees from Northern California, including the CIF North Coast Section, for the 39th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report on June 29 at www.calhisports.com.

The area nominees:

* Aribella Farrell, St. Helena, junior.

* Raegan Jackson, American Canyon, senior.

* Shelby Morse, Vintage, senior.

* Angelia Rodriguez, American Canyon, junior.

* Emily Vanderbilt, Vintage, junior.

***

Genevieve Akers of Napa and Colt Maloney of Napa placed in their respective age groups at the Ricky Barnes Junior on June 26. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was held at Stockton Golf & Country Club.

Akers shot an 88 and finished fifth in the girls 16-18 division.

Maloney shot an 83 and was ninth in the boys 14-15 division.

***

Aden Holloway of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is among 78 prospects from the Class of 2023 at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, which is under way at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., MaxPreps reported on June 28 at www.maxpreps.com.

It’s an elite high school basketball camp.

According to the report, at www.maxpreps.com:

“The camp features 100 of the best high school basketball players from around the country and provides comprehensive on and off the court programming that emphasizes character, education and skill development as the core principles necessary to maximize a player's potential.”

***

Dana Dormann of San Jose State was named as the Golfweek 2021-22 Women’s Coach of the Year, it was announced in a report at golfweek.usatoday.com on June 23.

San Jose State won the team title at the Chevron Silverado Showdown, a major college tournament played on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa in April.

It was one of the Spartans’ five tournament titles during the year.

“How fun to do it in this beautiful resort at Silverado. It’s just amazing,” Dormann, San Jose State’s head coach, said in a story in the Napa Valley Register. “We know that it’s a championship course. I’m really proud that we were able to pull it out. It takes your whole game to play well here. Probably the biggest challenge is going to be driving it in the fairway. It was great to be able, under pressure conditions, to pull off a few putts, a few difficult drives.”

***

M.J. Rice, a former Prolific Prep of Napa Christian star player, scored 18 points in “Bill Self’s camp scrimmage” in early June at the University of Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., according to a report by The Kansas City Star, at www.kansascity.com, on June 8.

It was during a Blue vs. Red camp scrimmage.

Rice, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard at Kansas who is originally from Durham, North Carolina, was named as a 2022 McDonald’s All-American in January.

Rice signed with Kansas last fall.

Rice is listed No. 8 in the final 2022 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Player Rankings, it announced on May 31 in a report at calhisports.com.

He was also named to the 2021-22 MaxPreps All-America Team, it was announced in a report at maxpreps.com on April 12. He was selected Honorable Mention.

He averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for Prolific Prep (26-7).

***

Shortridge starts for Curve in Double-A debut

The Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, activated Vintage High graduate Aaron Shortridge from the 60-day injured list last week and he made his Curve debut Friday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, N.H., according to milb.com.

Shortridge started and allowed a three-run homer and solo shot in the second inning as Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, took a 4-2 lead. He was pulled after that inning, having allowed four runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Shortridge got a no-decision, as the Curve ended up winning 8-7 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

The Curve, which plays in the Northeast League, had placed Shortridge on the injured list on April 7. It was announced at milb.com on June 7 that Shortridge, a Round 4 pick of the Pirates in the 2018 draft out of UC Berkeley, was sent from Altoona to the Bradenton Marauders on a rehab assignment.

Shortridge made his third appearance for the Marauders, the Pirates’ single-A affiliate, with the start on June 18 and worked three innings in a no-decision. Bradenton lost to Fort Myers, 5-4, in the Florida State League game at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. He allowed three hits and one run (earned), walked one and struck out one. He faced 13 batters and threw 64 pitches (43 strikes). He got three groundouts and four flyouts.

Shortridge pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears, a Class A short season team, in 2018. He pitched for Bradenton, a Class A Advanced team, in 2019.

***

The Benicia High softball team, led by head coach Kristin Grubbs, is No. 2 in the final state Division II rankings, CalHiSports.com announced in a report at calhisports.com on June 15.

Benicia (24-7 overall, 11-1 Diablo-Foothill League) is No. 32 in CalHiSports’ final State Top 40 Rankings.

Grubbs was named as the 2018 Cal-Hi Sports Medium Schools State Softball Coach of the Year.

***

Grubbs is a 1995 Napa High graduate who majored in kinesiology and got her teaching credential at Chico State.

Grubbs coached for 12 years in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, which plays a spring and summer schedule at Kiwanis Park.

***

Collin Morikawa was asked about his caddie, 2000 Vintage High graduate J.J. Jakovac, at the U.S. Open Championship, the week of June 16-19, at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Morikawa, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, was asked how much he relies on his caddie, especially in a major like the U.S. Open.

“J.J. has been one of the most important people in my life, in my career so far,” Morikawa said in a transcription provided by ASAP Sports, at www.asapsports.com, on June 17.

“I don’t think people realize how much you trust him. He’s got to understand your game. He’s got to understand how you’re hitting it, what kind of shots you’re hitting. It always comes down to him.

He’s kind of my double-check. Do you like this? Do you like this? And I’ve got to trust him to say whether he likes it or not.

“A lot of it relies on our caddies, but at the end of the day we still have to hit the shots, so we’ve got to be committed, but they’re a huge role in how tournaments kind of play out.”

Morikawa tied for fifth at the U.S. Open, shooting 69-66-77-66 – 278.

Morikawa was just a sophomore at UC Berkeley when he played in his first PGA Tour event, the Safeway Open, in the fall of 2016 at Silverado Resort and Spa. He played on a sponsor’s invitation as an amateur on the North Course.

Jakovac is a Napa native and was Ryan Moore’s caddie for 7½ years on the PGA Tour.

He had an outstanding collegiate career at Chico State. He was the NCAA Division II individual medalist in both 2002 and 2004 and was a three-time first-team All-American. He was also a two-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Award, which is presented to the Division II Player of the Year. He received the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is given each year to the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the country, regardless of division.

Jakovac was inducted into the Chico State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

He turned pro after college and played mini tour golf, appearing in Hooters Tour, Gateway, Golden State, Pepsi and Spanos tour events.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon and Jack Keller of Napa placed in their respective age groups at the Redwood Canyon Junior. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played June 16-17 at Redwood Canyon Golf Course in Castro Valley.

Torres finished third in the boys 16-18 division, shooting 70-76 – 146.

Keller finished tied for fourth in the boys 14-15 division, shooting 86-76 – 162.

***

Charlie Keller of Napa tied for 17th in the boys 16-18 division of the Sacramento County Junior Golf Championship. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played June 21-22 at Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta.

Keller had rounds of 79 and 78 for a 157 total.

***

Raimy Gamsby, a Vintage High School senior pitcher, was named to SportStars’ 2022 All-NorCal Softball Team, it was announced by SportStars Magazine in a report on June 27 at sportstarsmag.com.

There are 32 players on the team.

Gamsby had an outstanding season for Vintage (21-4 overall, 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League), compiling an 8-3 record and 0.82 earned run average, with one save, in 93 2/3 innings.

In 16 appearances, Gamsby faced 343 batters and allowed 38 hits and 15 runs (11 earned), walked 11 and struck out 192.

Nathan Jewell of Napa tied for 10th place in the boys 14-15 division of the Mountain View Junior Championship. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played June 23-24 at Shoreline Golf Links in Mountain View.

Jewell shot 77-78 – 155.

***

In “Celebrating 50 years of Title IX,” Lea Wallace was recognized by Sacramento State Athletics on Twitter, @hornetsports, on June 27.

Wallace, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, ran on the track and field team, from 2009-2011, for Sac State.

She finished sixth in the 800 meters and was ninth in the 1,500 at the 2011 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Wallace is the only athlete in school history to earn DI All-America honors in two events during the same season, Sacramento State Athletics said.

She also won six Big Sky event titles during her career.

Wallace, a 2006 Vintage High graduate, was inducted into the Crushers’ Athletic Hall of Fame in April.

It’s the eighth year of the Hall of Fame.