Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Pioneers to skip 1st half of hoop season

Pacific Union College athletics announced Jan. 11 that its men’s and women’s basketball teams will opt out for the first part of the 2021 season. The two teams will continue to train for the second half, PUC reported on its website, pioneersathletics.com.
“After careful consideration, Pacific Union College has decided to opt out of ‘Phase 1’ for both men and women’s basketball seasons,” PUC said in the report.
“Given the multiple obstacles that the teams are facing, such as Napa County still being in Purple Tier and the restrictions set by the county health department, it was decided that there was no scenario in which the teams would be able to practice indoors or be able to host any home games during the month of February.
“The basketball teams are still moving forward with training for the second part of their seasons.”
All other teams at PUC were to begin outdoor practices Jan. 18.
“As of now, there is no update on schedules for any of the teams. However, the website will be updated as we receive information from the (California Pacific Conference).
“In the meantime, PUC Athletics remains hopeful and looks forward to getting games up and running soon.”
Pacific Union also offers sports in men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball.
In a report from the CalPac on its website, calpacathletics.com, the league on Jan. 11 said:
“The league has approved and submitted a new basketball schedule with six teams participating in ‘Segment 1’ in February with a goal of qualifying for NAIA national play. ‘Segment 2’ will begin in mid-March, following the NAIA event, and present plans have nine teams able to compete for the ‘Conference Championship’ portion.
CalPac member schools “continue to make difficult decisions in response to the state and local health restrictions in the conference’s varied regions. Presently, nine of the league’s 15 schools are now under varying levels of athletics closures,” the league said.
“Volleyball and soccer scheduling is being revamped to provide for men and women’s doubleheaders, and also to accommodate for institutional and state travel restrictions.”
***
Rico Abreu of St. Helena was entered in the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Races began on Jan. 11 and continued through Jan. 16 at the quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Oklahoma.
***
Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate who played on golf teams for the Braves, Napa Valley College and Fresno State, was to represent the Northern California Golf Association at the 54th Hanna-Wehrman Cup, Jan. 18 and 19 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
The Hanna-Wehrman Cup featured 10 amateur players representing the NCGA in a Ryder Cup-like format against 10 professional players representing the Northern California Section of the PGA, it was announced by the NCGA at ncga.org.
Anthony, a Fairfield resident and a member at Green Valley Country Club in Solano County and The Olympic Club in San Francisco, has twice been honored as NCGA Player of the Year (2017 and 2019).
He was selected to the All-Bay Valley Conference team and played on NVC’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg.
He was named as Fresno State’s MVP.
***
The National Women’s Soccer League will be expanding, with NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird announcing on Jan. 12 that a franchise based in Sacramento will join the league in 2022.
According to an Associated Press report, “Details about the Sacramento franchise were not immediately released, but the Sacramento Republic, which will join Major League Soccer in 2023, has long been interested in an expansion team.”
Angel City FC of Los Angeles will also join the NWSL next year.
The NWSL is a Division I women’s professional soccer league featuring national team players from around the world, according to nwslsoccer.com.
The organization’s headquarters are in Chicago.
***
Registration for 2021 Northern California Golf Association Championships opened on Jan. 11, the NCGA announced at ncga.org.
“Featuring over 500 tournament days, the 2021 NCGA Championships calendar is again loaded with events for men and women players of all abilities,” the NCGA reported.
To register, go to ncga.org/play/register-for-a-tournament.
Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa will host NCGA Weekend Net Tour events on Feb. 13 (South Course) and Feb. 14 (North Course).
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, after winning 14 straight to improve to 24-2, was No. 25 in the MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings of Jan. 12.
The Crew were also No. 10 in The High School Circuit Week 9 national top-25 rankings of Jan. 11 at theseasonticket.com, and No. 2 in Week 8 of The Grind Top 9, released on Jan. 13 on Twitter @thegrindsession.
Prolific Prep won the first four of its seven games at The Grind Session: Bubble: Phoenix II.
Nathan Bittle was named as Player of the Game as Prolific Prep beat Eduprize Prep (Arizona), 77-48, on Jan. 7. Bittle scored 20 points and had nine rebounds and five assists. Stefan Todorovic was 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point distance and had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Crew.
Kamari Lands was named as Player of the Game in Prolific Prep’s 76-65 win over Central Pointe Christian (Florida) on Jan. 8. Lands had 28 points and five rebounds. Bittle had 12 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
Todorovic was named as Player of the Game after scoring 19 points in Prolific Prep’s 89-47 win over Michigan Elite on Jan. 10. Todorovic also had six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Pope had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Crew.
Lands was selected as Player of the Game after scoring 23 points in Prolific Prep’s 77-49 win over Central Pointe Gray (Florida) on Jan. 11. Lands scored 23 points and was 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Lands also had six rebounds and three assists. Adem Bona had nine points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Crew.
