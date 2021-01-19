Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Pioneers to skip 1st half of hoop season

Pacific Union College athletics announced Jan. 11 that its men’s and women’s basketball teams will opt out for the first part of the 2021 season. The two teams will continue to train for the second half, PUC reported on its website, pioneersathletics.com.

“After careful consideration, Pacific Union College has decided to opt out of ‘Phase 1’ for both men and women’s basketball seasons,” PUC said in the report.

“Given the multiple obstacles that the teams are facing, such as Napa County still being in Purple Tier and the restrictions set by the county health department, it was decided that there was no scenario in which the teams would be able to practice indoors or be able to host any home games during the month of February.

“The basketball teams are still moving forward with training for the second part of their seasons.”

All other teams at PUC were to begin outdoor practices Jan. 18.

“As of now, there is no update on schedules for any of the teams. However, the website will be updated as we receive information from the (California Pacific Conference).

“In the meantime, PUC Athletics remains hopeful and looks forward to getting games up and running soon.”