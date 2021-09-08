Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: PUC women's soccer star Jessee honored

“Any win is satisfying, especially knowing you only have so many chances,” Anthony, who completed 36-hole regulation play at 3-under 139, said in a report at ncga.org. “NCGA wins are even more satisfying due to the strength of the fields and the venues. Ultimately too though, at the end of the day it’s about the camaraderie.”

Anthony — who played on Napa Valley College’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg — came through with clutch shots late in the second round of the 17th annual event.

He eagled the par-5 18th hole by making a 25-foot putt.

He then birdied the first hole of a playoff, sinking a putt from 12 feet, to beat John McCord and Brett Viboch.

It was Anthony’s third NCGA Valley Amateur Championship title. It’s also his sixth NCGA crown.

He is now tied for seventh on the all-time NCGA win list, the organization said at ncga.org.

“I was really struggling earlier in the year for about three months. I couldn’t break par and was spinning my wheels,” he said. “Ultimately, when I get out on the course and the tourney is on the line, I find a way to get it done. That’s why I love competing.”