Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Smith enters Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame

It’s been a big year for Ira C. Smith, the sports director for Napa radio stations KVON-1440 AM and KVYN-99.3 FM.

On March 5, he was inducted into the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame during the organization’s 24th annual awards dinner at Embassy Suites Hotel.

On Sept. 10, he was inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame with the organization’s ninth class at a dinner at the Elks Lodge of Napa and was also inducted that same day into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the Basque Cultural Center in San Francisco.

Smith was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in the Legends category. There are eight members in this year’s Hall of Fame class, which was announced by the California Historical Radio Society and the Bay Area Radio Museum.

Smith, who does play-by-play announcing of local high school football, basketball, softball and baseball games on KVYN-99.3 FM, was joined by his family — including sons Brad Smith of Phoenix, Ariz., and Tyler Smith of Boise, Idaho, and daughter Heidi Horton of Bend, Ore. — during the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 luncheon event.

“That was a nice honor,” said Smith. “It’s an honor that’s hard to express, because you’re in there with your peers, and showing that somehow you’ve been able to achieve something in your field. What made it very special is that my kids were there.”

KVYN also carries broadcasts of Napa Valley College basketball games, with Smith doing the play-by-play.

Smith’s presenter at the Hall of Fame event was Len Shapiro, the Bay Area Radio Museum Executive Director.

According to bayarearadio.org, “The Bay Area Radio Museum & Hall of Fame are programs of the California Historical Radio Society, dedicated to preserving and honoring the history of radio broadcasting in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

Smith began his career in 1964, as he worked for five stations, in Huntington, Indiana, Columbia City, Indiana, Marion, Indiana, Monroe, Michigan and Adrian, Michigan, over 12 years before moving west.

He handled the play-by-play duties for University of Michigan football from 1970-75 for WLEN out of Adrian, Mich.

Smith started with KVON in 1976. He is in his 47th year announcing area sports. He also does sports reports six days a week on KVYN.

“It’s been fun. It’s something that I enjoy. That’s why I keep doing it,” he said.

Smith, who is originally from Plum Tree, Ind., was the public address announcer for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings from 2000-2007.

He graduated from Hanover College (Hanover, Ind.) with a degree in business administration.

Smith has been honored by The Associated Press for best play-by-play and best sports report.

He is a past president of the Napa Valley Tennis Association and a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Napa.

The Napa Chamber of Commerce honored Smith in 2017 with its Ambassador of the Year Award.

He is a past recipient of the Napa Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 22nd place with 75-79 – 154 in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California Fall Series X Championship Oct. 22-23 at Ridge Creek Golf Course in Dinuba.

***

Hannah Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, has placed in two races this fall for the UC Irvine women’s cross country team.

Chau, a fifth-year senior, placed 11th with a time of 20:17.2, a 6K race, at the Bronco Invitational. It was held at Baylands Regional Park in Sunnyvale on Oct. 15.

Chau was also 19th at the UC Riverside 6K Invitational on Sept. 17 at the UCR Ag/Ops Course. She had a time of 20:49.7.

***

Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High graduate, finished seventh in the Championship Division of the annual Stocker Cup Invitational Golf Tournament, firing rounds of 71, 73 and 70, at The Preserve Golf Club, near Carmel Valley Oct. 20-22.

Anthony, a Fairfield resident, played on Napa Valley College’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Athletic Association Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg.

Anthony, who also played at Fresno State, is a two-time Northern California Golf Association Player of the Year (2017 and 2019).

Anthony, who is tied for seventh on the all-time NCGA win list, plays out The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The Stocker Cup Invitational Golf Tournament is played each year in memory of Peter C. Stocker, who died in a helicopter accident at Rancho San Carlos near the Carmel Valley in 1990.

According to the event’s website, stockercup.com, "The Stocker Cup has established a prestigious annual amateur golf tournament on the West Coast that has attracted a field of top amateurs from throughout the country and abroad. Following each year’s event, the Stocker Cup Committee contributes to various golf-related charities in memory of Peter Stocker.”

Stocker and his partners, Bill Harlan and John Montgomery, founded the Pacific Union Company of San Francisco, a real estate development firm, in 1974. Pacific Union Company developed Meadowood Resort and Merryvale Vineyards in the Napa Valley, according to stockercup.com.

Stocker was also the developer of Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon. The Stocker Cup at one time was played at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards.

“His visionary talent and inspirational leadership were truly unique,” according to stockercup.com. “He loved the challenge of the game of golf in every respect. His passion for golf began at an early age and at one time he had aspirations of becoming a tour professional.”