Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: SRJC honors Vintage alumnus Palafox

Whan was LPGA commissioner for 11 years. He will take over for Mike Davis, who became the USGA’s executive director in 2011 and CEO in 2016. Davis has been with the association since 1990. Davis is leaving the USGA for Fazio & Davis Golf Design.

“As USGA CEO, Whan will be responsible for leading all aspects of the association’s operations, including its core functions, essential programs, and human and financial resources. He will also represent the USGA on a variety of national and international boards,” the USGA said at usga.org.

“Mike Whan is a proven, successful and transformative leader, not only in the golf industry but throughout his entire career,” USGA President Stu Francis said. “He has shown a unique ability to understand how the environment is changing in global golf and how to quickly and thoughtfully adapt an organization to meet those changes. Importantly, Mike is already a trusted peer for so many key stakeholders in the industry, and his existing relationships will not only help the USGA, but will also help advance the game.”