Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: St. Helena's Lopez an All-American at SRJC

Dyani Lopez, a freshman out of St. Helena High, and Sabrina Wells, a freshman from Calistoga High, were on the Santa Rosa Junior College women’s swim team this spring. Lopez competed in freestyle events and Wells in breaststroke events.

Ben Gardner, another freshman out of St. Helena High, placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (56.76) and sixth in the 200 back (2:06.99) for the Santa Rosa men’s team in the Big 8 Conference Championships at American River College in Sacramento April 21-23.

The Bear Cubs recently had 12 student-athletes honored as 2022 California Community College All-Americans. To be eligible, an individual or relay member must have posted a time at the conference championship meet or state championship meet that ranks in the top 16 overall.

Lopez is an All-American for helping the women’s 200 free relay team post a time of 1:43.39 and the women’s 400 free relay team clock a 3:47.51. Lopez also earned a Commitment to Excellence Award, which goes to a second-year member of the team with a 3.5 overall GPA or higher, and is transferring to UCLA.

American Canyon High grad Juan Madrigal earned All-American honors in the same events for the men’s relays, which had times of 1:38.14 and 3:42.22, and was recognized as one of four team captains.

***

St. Helena’s Rico Abreu placed in two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races during the Brownells Big Guns Bash at Knoxville Raceway, a semi-banked, half-mile track, in Knoxville, Iowa. He finished 12th in a 25-lap race on June 10 and earned $1,200. He was 10th in a 25-lap race on June 11 and earned $2,000.

Abreu now has 11 Top-10 finishes in the series. He also has three heat wins and two Slick Woody’s Quicktime Awards.

He finished 15th in a 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on May 20 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio. He earned $1,050.

Abreu had his first podium finish of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season by taking third place at the Morgan Cup finale at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania on May 14. It was a 30-lap feature race, with Abreu earning $3,500. Williams Grove Speedway is a semi-banked, half-mile track.

He was sixth in the Gettysburg Clash, a 35-lap race on May 11 at Lincoln Speedway, a 3/8-mile high-banked track in Abbottstown, Pa., and earned $2,300.

Abreu was also seventh in a 25-lap race at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, a 4/10-mile oval in Swedesboro, New Jersey on May 17 and earned $2,200.

On April 30, Abreu placed fourth in the 26-lap Bristol Bash feature race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Abreu earned $5,000. He also won a heat race. He won his 13th career Slick Woody’s QuickTime Award with a lap of 13.517 seconds in My Place Hotels Qualifying, averaging a speed of 140.090 mph on the 0.533-mile oval, according to a report at worldofoutlaws.com.

On April 29 in Bristol, he finished 14th in a 25-lap feature race and earned $2,200.

On April 23, Abreu earned $1,000 after placing 16th in a 40-lap feature race at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana. It’s a quarter-mile high banked track.

On April 16, Abreu was sixth in a 35-lap race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, in Pevely, Missouri. He earned $2,300. He also captured the Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company QuickTime Award, in a time of 10.372 seconds, and won a heat race.

On April 9, Abreu finished seventh in a 30-lap feature race at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. Abreu earned $2,425. He also won the KSE Hard Charger Award.

Abreu was 17th in a 35-lap race on March 25 at Bakersfield Speedway, a 1/3-mile track, and earned $1,000. He finished 13th in a 31-lap race at the SoCal Showdown at Perris Auto Speedway, a half-mile track, on March 26. Abreu won $1,200.

On March 18, Abreu finished ninth in a 35-lap feature race at Merced Speedway.

On March 11 and 12, Abreu had a pair of top-5 finishes in 35-lap feature races at Thunderbowl Raceway, a 1/3-mile oval in Tulare. He finished fourth the first night and won $2,600 and was fifth the second night and earned $2,500.

On March 4 and 5, Abreu placed in 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas. He was 12th and earned $1,200 the first night. It was the first World of Outlaws feature of the 2022 season that Abreu qualified for. He finished 10th the second night and earned $2,000.

***

Harper McClain, a St. Helena High graduate and freshman on the University of Oregon track and field team, finished 22nd in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase quarterfinals in 10:25.01 at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary on Saturday.

Only 12 advanced to the semifinals, the last being McClain’s junior teammate, Malia Pivec (10:08.66).

The four-day meet at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas began on Wednesday.

McClain placed in two events at the Pac-12 Championships May 14-15 at Hayward Field in Eugene. She was 10th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:20.22, and 15th in the 5,000 meters in 16:38.10.

On May 6, McClain attained a personal record with a sixth-place finish in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:20.21 at the Oregon Twilight on May 6 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

A report at goducks.com read, “In a big improvement for McClain, the UO freshman (10:20.21) began the day with a PR of 10:38.28 but knocked 18 seconds off that with Friday’s performance.”

It was the final regular-season track and field meet for Oregon.

On April 29, McClain finished second for the Ducks in the invitational section of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the OSU High Performance Meet. It was held at Oregon State’s Whyte Track and Field Center in Corvallis. She was the top collegiate performer in the race, according to a report at goducks.com. McClain attained a personal record time of 10:38.28.

On April 22, McClain finished seventh in the women’s 5,000 meters in 16:36.77 at the Oregon Relays in Eugene.

McClain finished sixth in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Hayward Premiere, the Ducks' home opener on April 1. She had a time of 10:40.64.

She finished 12th in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Oregon State Pacific Northwest meet on March 19 at the Whyte Track and Field Center in Corvallis, Ore. Her time was 4:49.48.

It was the first outdoor track and field meet of the season for Oregon.

***

Jeff King, a St. Helena High graduate and former Napa County resident, finished 28th in the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 17. He completed it in 11 days, 1-hour, 58 minutes, 9 seconds.

The Iditarod, in its 50th year, began March 5 on Fourth Avenue at D Street in Anchorage and ends in Nome.

King, a resident of Denali Park, Alaska, won Iditarod in 1993, 1996, 1998 and 2006. He has 20 Top-10 finishes in 30 starts.

***

Esteban Ramirez and Justin Vital of Pacific Union College were named to the California Pacific Conference 2022 All-Academic team for men’s volleyball, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on April 1.

Ramirez is a sophomore from San Leandro and is majoring in accounting. Vital is a sophomore from Miami, Fla. and is majoring in healthcare business.

***

Kyle Bullington, a 2020 Pacific Union College graduate, was named as the 2021-22 Interscholastic League of Honolulu Division III Coach of the Year.

He led the Hawaiian Mission Academy-Honolulu boys basketball team to a 10-4 overall record and first-place league finish with a 9-1 mark.

Bullington is also Hawaiian Mission Academy’s Athletic Director and teaches P.E. and Spanish.

***

Sierra Nevada and Marymount California, both members of the NAIA’s California Pacific Conference, are closing athletics operations at the end of the academic year, reducing the league’s membership to 13 schools, the Cal Pac announced in a report on its website on April 28.

“Both institutions endured major impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Cal Pac reported at calpacathletics.com.

Pacific Union College in Angwin is a conference member.

Said Cal Pac commissioner Dr. Don Ott, “Saddened doesn’t quite capture our collective emotion at these losses. These unfortunate outcomes run much deeper than sports and uniforms. The student-athletes and staff members are friends and a cherished part of our Cal Pac family. We have committed to supporting their transitions in every way possible. We are grateful for the partnerships we’ve enjoyed with MCU and SNU. Their unique missions and focuses really added distinctiveness to our ultra-diverse conference, and the people — our friends — added so much to the NAIA and higher education in the West.”

In the report, the Cal Pac said “The remaining 13 Cal Pac members are positioned to continue league growth in its 15 championship sports. The conference is known for identifying and building new institutions into the NAIA, having ushered 12 new members into the Association since 2010.”

***

St. Helena High (18-9 overall, 11-2 North Central League I) was No. 7 in the CalHiSports.com Division V Softball State Rankings announced at calhisports.com on June 2. Saints junior Aribella Farrell is among five Napa County players who were nominated for the Cal-Hi Sports 2022 All-State Softball Teams, it was announced at calhisports.com on June 9.

***

Jackson Pavitt, a redshirt sophomore quarterback who is from Calistoga, was held out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo’s spring game, according to a report on the Mustangs’ website, gopoly.com/news, on April 30. Cal Poly’s spring camp concluded with the spring game at Doerr Family Field.

Pavitt starred at Cardinal Newman High in Santa Rosa, passing for 5,244 yards and 60 touchdowns over his last two seasons. He led the Cardinals to a 25-2 record and CIF North Coast Section Division IV and CIF State 3-AA Championship Bowl titles in 2019.

Pavitt was named the North Bay League’s Oak Division MVP and to the Cal-Hi Sports all-state medium schools first-team as a senior. He was also named as the California team MVP at the Paradise Bowl in Honolulu. He was selected second team All-North Coast Section and was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State junior team as a junior.

