Raimy Gamsby, a freshman pitcher from Napa, has made nine appearances with seven starts so far for the Rutgers University softball team.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The 2022 Vintage High graduate has a 5-1 record and 0.79 earned run average. She has allowed 24 hits and nine runs (four earned) in 35 1/3 innings. She has walked seven and struck out 33, allowing two doubles and two home runs.

She earned her first collegiate win when Rutgers shut out Sacramento State, 2-0, at the NorCal Kickoff on Feb. 12. Her most recent win was in Saturday's 11-1 victory over North Dakota at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, Texas. The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule. She pitched the first three innings, shutting out the Fighting Hawks while allowing one hit and striking out five.

“We are excited to have Raimy join the Scarlet Knights softball family,” head coach Kristen Butler said at scarletknights.com. “She is a fierce competitor on the mound and in the classroom. Raimy will bring a lot of experience on the field as she has played high-level travel ball. She encompasses all that a student-athlete stands for.”

The NorCal Kickoff, co-hosted by Sacramento State and UC Davis, is a round-robin tournament that also had Santa Clara, Seattle and Utah Valley in the field.

***

Thea Michovsky of Napa tied for seventh on the uneven parallel bars for the host UC Davis women’s gymnastics team in a meet against Sacramento State on Feb. 12.

Michovsky, a 2019 Napa High graduate who is a senior for UC Davis, had a 9.775 score.

Michovsky placed sixth on uneven bars, with a 9.875 score, in a tri-meet against Denver and host Air Force on Feb. 17 in Colorado Springs.

In a meet on Feb. 24 at San Jose State, Michovsky tied for first place on bars with a 9.90 score at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

She took third place on the uneven bars, with a score of 9.850, in a quad meet at Sacramento State on March 3.

Southern Utah and San Jose State were also at the meet.

***

Jacob Aaron of Napa is a freshman on the men’s golf team at Santa Barbara City College.

The 2021 Vintage High graduate has placed in three events so far for the Vaqueros.

He tied for second among individuals at the season-opening Point Conception Open, shooting an 85 at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc.

Aaron tied for sixth, shooting a 76, in a Western State Conference tournament at River Ridge Victoria Lakes Golf Course in Oxnard.

He shot an 81 in a Western State Conference tournament at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale.

***

Cristie Kerr, who has ties to the Napa Valley, is one of 12 finalists who will be considered for induction in 2024 for the World Golf Hall of Fame, it was announced in a report at worldgolfhalloffame.org on Feb. 22.

Kerr, a 20-time winner during her career on the LPGA Tour and an honorary member at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, is involved in the wine business, as she founded Kerr Cellars in 2013. She and Suzanne Pride Bryan of Pride Mountain Vineyards in St. Helena started Curvature Wines in 2008.

Kerr’s victories include the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open and 2010 Women’s PGA Championship.

She was on Solheim Cup teams in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

She was presented with the LPGA Komen Award in 2006.

“The Nominating Committee has selected finalists who represent the highest caliber of competitors and contributors,” Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Hall of Fame, said in a report at worldgolfhalloffame.org. “Congratulations to all who have been nominated for this special recognition.”

The World Golf Hall of Fame, which opened in 1974, “celebrates and honors the legacies of those who have made golf great,” according to worldgolfhalloffame.org.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (31-1) is No. 3 in the MaxPreps National Top 10 for high school basketball, it was announced in a report at maxpreps.com on March 1.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, had back-to-back top-20 finishes in PGA Tour Champions events.

He tied for 14th at the Trophy Hassan II, Feb. 9-11, at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam-Red Course, in Rabat, Morocco. He shot 73-74-73 – 220.

He tied for 18th at the Chubb Classic, Feb. 17-19, at Tiburon Golf Club, in Naples, Florida. He shot 69-69-72 – 210.

***

Three CIF North Coast Section teams are listed in the Preseason Baseball State Top 40 rankings, it was announced by Cal-Hi Sports in a report at calhisports.com on Feb. 10.

De La Salle-Concord is No. 7, Clayton Valley-Concord is No. 21, and Foothill-Pleasanton is No. 24.

California-San Ramon and Casa Grande-Petaluma are listed as among more teams on the bubble.

***

Napa golfers Jack Keller and Charlie Keller placed in their respective age divisions at the Franklin Canyon Winter Junior Feb. 11-12. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played at Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Hercules.

Jack Keller finished third in the Boys 14-15 division, shooting 81-77 – 158.

Charlie Keller tied for 13th in the Boys 16-18 division, shooting 78-77 – 155.

***

Justin-Siena High (27-5) is listed on the bubble for Division III teams in the CalHiSports.com state Division III boys basketball rankings, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on March 1.

***

Napa’s Charlie Keller and Genevieve Akers placed in the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s NB3 Qualifier No. 1. The two-day event was Feb. 19-20 at Rancho Murieta Country Club’s North Course and Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.

Keller tied for 15th in the Boys 16-18 division, shooting 83-82 – 165.

Akers was 14th in the Girls 16-18 division, shooting 85-92 – 177.

***

Hannah Chau of UC Irvine placed in two events at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Women’s Championships, an indoor track and field meet, at The Podium in Spokane, Wash., Feb. 17-18.

Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, was fourth in the 5,000-meter run in a time of 16:49.65.

Chau, a graduate student, was also 12th in the 1-mile run, clocking 5:01.39, a personal record.

***

Aaron Shortridge, a right-handed pitcher from Napa, was assigned to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pirates announced in transactions at mlb.com/pirates on Feb. 27.

Shortridge helped lead the 2010 Napa National Little League All-Stars to the West Regional semifinals as a pitcher and shortstop before starring at Vintage High School and graduating in 2015.

He was selected in the fourth round by the Pirates in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

He pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears, a Class A short season team, in the New York-Penn League, in 2018, and for Bradenton (Fla.), a Class A-Advanced team in the Florida State League, in 2019.

He came back from Tommy John surgery in 2021 on his right elbow.

He made three starts during a rehab assignment with Bradenton last year.

He made 14 starts for Double-A Altoona (Pa.) of the Eastern League and went 3-4 last year.

***

Vintage High School was recognized in the CalHiSports.com Preseason Softball State Top 40, announced in a report at calhisports.com on Feb. 17.

The Crushers, who went 21-4 overall and 11-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League last year, are listed as among more teams on the bubble.

Three CIF North Coast Section teams are in the Top 40 rankings. They are No. 8 Granada-Livermore, No. 20 Heritage-Brentwood and No. 30 San Ramon Valley-Danville.

***

Makenzie Barnes of Pacific Union College received Honorable Mention on the 2022-23 All-California Pacific Conference women’s basketball team, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Feb. 26.

Barnes is a senior forward from Gilroy.

***

Shemarr Parker of Pacific Union College received Honorable Mention on the 2022-23 All-California Pacific Conference men’s basketball team, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Feb. 26.

Parker is a junior guard-forward from Bronx, N.Y.

***

Eight CIF North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars’ Preseason NorCal Baseball Rankings, announced by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on Feb. 21.

De La Salle-Concord is No. 1, Clayton Valley-Concord is No. 7, Foothill-Pleasanton is No. 9, Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa is No. 11, Granada-Livermore is No. 14, Redwood-Larkspur is No. 16, Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland is No. 17, College Park-Pleasant Hill is No. 19, and Tamalpais-Mill Valley is No. 20.

***

Eight CIF North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars’ Preseason NorCal Softball Rankings, announced in a report by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on Feb. 22.

Leading the way is No. 2 Granada-Livermore.

Also listed: No. 5 Heritage-Brentwood, No. 9 Benicia, No. 10 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 15 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 16 Livermore, No. 19 San Rafael, No. 20 Pinole Valley.