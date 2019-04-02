Four Napa Valley players were named to the Prep2Prep.com 2018-19 All-North Coast Section girls soccer team.
Alexus Jackson of American Canyon, Caroline Melancon of Justin-Siena, Sophia Conversano of Napa, and Chase DeBow of Vintage earned honorable mention honors.
***
Napa Valley 1839 FC and Sacramento Gold FC are tied for first place in the Golden Gate Conference of the National Premier Soccer League’s West Region, each with 2-0 records and six points.
They are followed by FC Davis (1-0-1), Academica SC (2-2-0), San Ramon FC (1-1), Sonoma County Sol FC (0-1-1), East Bay FC Stompers (0-2-0), and El Farolito (0-2-0).
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
***
Kathleen Schafle, an attacker who is a junior, scored a goal in the third period and had four steals, helping the host UC Davis women’s water polo team to an 11-10 Big West Conference win over UC Santa Barbara at Schaal Aquatics Center on Saturday.
Schafle is a Vintage High graduate.
***
Jason Brandow, a freshman outfielder, is batting .259 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs for the Cal State Fullerton baseball team.
Brandow, a Vintage High graduate, has played in 19 games so far.
***
Brianna Bowers, a freshman, is batting .303 with a double and two RBIs for the Sacramento State softball team.
Bowers is a Napa High graduate and has played in 21 games so far for the Hornets.
***
Torrey Van Winden (Recreation, Parks & Tourism Administration) received 2018 Big West Conference Fall All-Academic Team honors for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
Van Winden, a Vintage High graduate, plays an opposite-side hitter and will be going into her senior season in the fall for the Cal Poly volleyball team.
Van Winden had an outstanding junior season, as she was named the Big West Player of the Year, First Team All-Big West, Pacific North AVCA All-Region Team, and AVCA Honorable Mention All-American.
***
Peyton Mott, a freshman, is batting .296 with five doubles and five RBIs in 26 games for the Dominican University of California softball team.
Mott is a Napa High graduate.
***
The state CIF announced Monday that Lauren McDonnell (Menlo-Atherton High School), Thomas Moorehead (Mesa Verde High School), Payton Fuller (West Valley High School), and Samantha Matlock (Mariposa County High School) have been named as the recipients of the CIF Spirit of Sport Award for 2019 winter and spring, respectively.
The four statewide winners will be recognized at the year-end CIF Federated Council dinner on April 12 in Burlingame, the state office reported in a press release.
The CIF Spirit of Sport Award recognizes student-athletes who are active in school and community service and exhibit leadership qualities, the state office said in a press release.