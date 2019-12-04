The annual Gene Duffy Holiday Classic basketball tournament is taking place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, at Calistoga High.
The tournament this year will be played in a traditional bracket format rather than round robin like it was last year. Both the boys and girls tournaments will be comprised of eight-team brackets with games played in both the large and small gyms.
Both the Calistoga boys and girls will play their first round games at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The boys will play Trinity Prep in the large gym while the girls will face St. Helena in the small gym.
The complete first round of games on Thursday will be as follows:
Boys (large gym)
Game 1: Technology vs. Summerfield Waldorf, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: Roseland Collegiate Prep vs. Ferndale, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Victory Christian vs. Credo, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Trinity Prep vs. Calistoga, 8 p.m.
Girls (small gym)
Game 1: Credo vs. TBD or Calistoga JV, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: Technology vs. Roseland Collegiate, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Summerfield Waldorf vs. Trinity Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: St. Helena vs. Calistoga, 8 p.m.
First-round winners will play at 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday while first-round losers will play at 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Friday. Boys will be in the small gym and girls in the large gym for the second-round games.
On Saturday, games are scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The seventh-place game and Consolation Championship will be held in the small gym while the third-place game and Championship will be played in the large gym.
At last year’s Duffy, the Calistoga girls placed third while the boys finished fifth.
A full concession stand will be also available all days to support Calistoga ASB.
1976 boys basketball team to be honored
On Saturday, Calistoga High will also present the 1976 boys basketball team with a commemorative section championship banner, retroactively honoring the team’s accomplishment, that will hang in Calistoga’s main gym.
The banner ceremony will be held after the girls Championship game and prior to the boys Championship game.
This is the latest of past section champion Wildcats teams to be honored, along with the 1999 football team and 1977 baseball team.
The members of the ‘76 team were Paul Agapoff, Wayne Jackson, Rick Indrebo, Roger Holtzen, Jon Jardine, Steven Vargas, James Wall, Jeff Bounsall, Kevin Canty, Steve Pence, Bruce Sakai and Dave Vossler and the coach was Dick Heckert.