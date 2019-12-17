The Calistoga boys varsity basketball team rebounded from three consecutive losses with a pair of wins over the weekend to enter their winter break with a 3-4 record.
The Wildcats fell to Middletown, 44-27, last Monday to drop to 1-4 overall but picked up wins over Round Valley, 47-45, on Friday and Point Arena, 46-32, on Saturday.
Individual stats from last week's games were not available.
You have free articles remaining.
The Wildcats' other results so far this season are a 43-26 win over Anderson Valley, a 56-51 loss to Willits, a 70-31 loss to Credo and a 46-39 loss to Summerfield Waldorf, the latter two of which came during the Gene Duffy Holiday Classic. The Wildcats did win their first-round game of that tournament, but it came against their own JV team so it will not officially towards their record.
The Wildcats have the next three weeks off from games. They'll return to action on Jan. 7 when they visit Victory Christian Academy. They'll then host Sonoma Academy on Jan. 9 and travel to Ferndale on Jan. 11 before they open North Central League IV play at home against Technology on Jan. 14.