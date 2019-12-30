The Calistoga High varsity girls basketball team finished as the runners-up in the Amber bracket of the prestigious West Coast Jamboree tournament this weekend, falling to Maria Carillo, 59-35, in the championship game on Monday.
It was the first loss of the season for the Wildcats (10-1). As a Division 6 team, one of the smallest in the entire tournament pool of 17 different brackets, they beat two larger schools in Division 2 Concord, 54-39, and Division 4 Tennyson, 48-39, in the first two rounds to make the championship game. Carillo is also larger and plays in Division 3.
In the championship game against the Panther (9-4) on Monday, the Wildcats fell behind early. They cut into the deficit in the second quarter but Carillo put together a run late in the frame to take a 29-16 lead into the half. The Panthers went on to outscore the Wildcats 30-19 in the second half to pull away for the win.
“We competed. They weren’t expecting a battle,” said Calistoga coach Cesar Cruz. “We just didn’t execute as well as we wanted to.”
Senior Vanesa Quiepo led the way with 12 points, 6 rebounds and one assist for Calistoga, which also got 4 points and 9 rebounds from junior Tully Leonard and 8 points and 2 rebounds out of senior Hayseel Barrera.
Against the Minutemen (1-12) on Friday, who entered the tournament winless on the year, the Wildcats led 14-5 after one and 35-25 at half before pulling away with a 13-8 fourth quarter. Senior Lizbet Escobedo led Calistoga with 16 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday’s game against the Lancers, who entered the weekend at 9-1, was a tougher challenge. The Wildcats fell behind 18-2 early in the game but chipped away using their conditioning, eventually taking the lead late and pulling out the victory.
Quiepo paced Calistoga with 17 points and senior Litzy Infante chipped in 10.
“Overall it was a great tournament,” Cruz said. “If you had told us three months ago we would’ve gone 2-1 in this tournament, I would’ve said you were crazy.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Jan. 9 when Sonoma Academy comes to town.
Gus Morris' top 5 most memorable stories of 2019
Prep sports in the Napa Valley this past year provided some incredible stories I was honored to tell. Here are some I thought stood out from the rest.
Napa Valley Prep Cross Country: St. Helena's Harper McClain wins Division 5 state title, qualifies for Nike Cross Nationals
St. Helena junior Harper McClain won the first cross country state title in school history and also qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals.
St. Helena running back Ivan Robledo cemented himself as one of the greatest backs in school history with his late-season performance against …
North Coast Section Soccer Playoffs: St. Helena, Calistoga boys and girls teams all advance in NCS playoffs
All four Upvalley soccer teams all advanced in the 2019 North Coast Section Winter Soccer playoffs, several in dramatic fashion.
St. Helena catcher Caleb Jeske had a historic junior campaign, breaking a 20-year school record for hits in a season while leading the Saints …
2018-19 Napa County Female Athletes of the Year: Calistoga volleyball team wins school’s first section title in a girls sport
For winning first girls section title in school history, members of the 2018 Calistoga volleyball team was named the Napa Valley Register's Co…