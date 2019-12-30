{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

The Calistoga High varsity girls basketball team finished as the runners-up in the Amber bracket of the prestigious West Coast Jamboree tournament this weekend, falling to Maria Carillo, 59-35, in the championship game on Monday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Wildcats (10-1). As a Division 6 team, one of the smallest in the entire tournament pool of 17 different brackets, they beat two larger schools in Division 2 Concord, 54-39, and Division 4 Tennyson, 48-39, in the first two rounds to make the championship game. Carillo is also larger and plays in Division 3.

In the championship game against the Panther (9-4) on Monday, the Wildcats fell behind early. They cut into the deficit in the second quarter but Carillo put together a run late in the frame to take a 29-16 lead into the half. The Panthers went on to outscore the Wildcats 30-19 in the second half to pull away for the win.

“We competed. They weren’t expecting a battle,” said Calistoga coach Cesar Cruz. “We just didn’t execute as well as we wanted to.”

Senior Vanesa Quiepo led the way with 12 points, 6 rebounds and one assist for Calistoga, which also got 4 points and 9 rebounds from junior Tully Leonard and 8 points and 2 rebounds out of senior Hayseel Barrera.

Against the Minutemen (1-12) on Friday, who entered the tournament winless on the year, the Wildcats led 14-5 after one and 35-25 at half before pulling away with a 13-8 fourth quarter. Senior Lizbet Escobedo led Calistoga with 16 points.

Saturday’s game against the Lancers, who entered the weekend at 9-1, was a tougher challenge. The Wildcats fell behind 18-2 early in the game but chipped away using their conditioning, eventually taking the lead late and pulling out the victory.

Quiepo paced Calistoga with 17 points and senior Litzy Infante chipped in 10.

“Overall it was a great tournament,” Cruz said. “If you had told us three months ago we would’ve gone 2-1 in this tournament, I would’ve said you were crazy.”

The Wildcats will be back in action on Jan. 9 when Sonoma Academy comes to town.

