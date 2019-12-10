In the waning seconds With 17.7 seconds remaining in the girls championship game of the Gene Duffy Holiday Classic on Saturday, a timeout was called and Calistoga head coach Ray Particelli knelt down to one knee trying to calm down his Wildcats players.
The girls basketball program, holding a 47-39 lead over Credo of Rohnert Park, was 17.7 seconds away of from fulfilling a prophecy six years in the making.
During the timeout, Particelli told his team to be calm and that, luckily, in the great game of basketball there are no 10-point plays.
The Calistoga girls had left everything on the court for all 32 minutes on Saturday afternoon, but as the clock hit zeros in the Calistoga large gym, the celebration began. The Wildcats had won the Duffy Holiday Classic Tournament, topping the Gryphons 47-39.
“Everyone played a role today so it's a really good feeling even though we were tired, we were able to push through and to win this tournament that we don't even know how long it's been,"said Calistoga senior Lizbet Escobedo. "It’s just amazing”
The girls celebrated as the coaching staff of Particelli and Cesar Cruz attempted to keep their emotions in check. Cruz took over the program in 2014 and has taken a team that saw many lows in his first few years to the NorCals last season and a tournament win on Saturday.
“I looked at the team when they were coming up and said man they have the willpower. I mean that's the reason why I took over and I told them that I thought this group of girls could win a tournament by the time they were done,” Cruz said. “You can't coach heart, you can't coach passion and they had it from day one I took over and look at them now as seniors. We just have the heart, you know, we're not gonna give up. I mean, and even though we were gassed and throwing up we never gave in and that's what I love about these girls.”
It was not immediately known if this was the first Duffy Holiday Classic title for the girls program, but some longtime school employees on hand Saturday acknowledged that it has been decades since the last one, if it has indeed happened before.
While they breezed through their first two games on Thursday, the Wildcats earned their title by vanquishing a fellow high-level opponent. Credo has only existed for about five years, but the Gryphons also made it to NorCals last season, falling to eventual state champion Etna of the Northern Section.
Furthermore, the Wildcats didn’t just have to battle the Gryphons, but the gym itself. Calistoga's large gym has had a leaking problem for a couple of years, but a large leak began overhead the scorers table and a jerry-rigged tarp was put up to keep the court dry.
Starting shortly after the boys championship game, Credo trailed after the first quarter by a point, but went into halftime leading 21-19.
But the third quarter is where the Wildcats took over the game for good. Calistoga used its fast and physical play, which have been hallmarks of its style of play the past couple seasons, to force numerous turnovers against from the Gryphons. The Wildcats recorded 20 steals in the game, many of which led to easy layups that helped extend their lead in the third quarter and give them a six-point advantage heading to the fourth.
Senior guard Litzy Infante was key down the stretch, as she scored 13 points with five rebounds and five steals for the game. She also helped push the Wildcats lead to 10 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Gryphons then hit a three and got the deficit down to four before the Wildcats pushed it back to eight.
Senior guard Lizbet Escobedo didn’t put up her normal gaudy numbers, but she did fill up the stat sheet down the stretch to help seal the championship victory and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player for her efforts.
She finished the game with five points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Credo eventually ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, as star center Julia Anderson was the only player for the Gryphons hitting shots. The senior ended the game with a team-high 10 points and 11 rebounds and was also selected to the all-tournament team.
After the final buzzer sounded there was no court storming, no dogpile or mass jubilation. Calistoga was happy, but focused, a program with a purpose. The Wildcats acted like a team that had been there before and were ready for the next test.
“The girls with their performance in the last couple of years have validated the program and this is just a nice sequential step as part of that,” Particelli said. “I mean honestly and this isn't any kind of arrogance or anything. I knew we had a pretty good shot to win the tournament this year and with the team we have it always comes down to playing your game, to the best of your ability. I told them pregame, if we play our game we will win. If we don't, we'll lose. If we hadn't played well we would have lost.”
In other results from Saturday, Technology bested St. Helena, 38-30, in the third-place game, while Summerfield Waldorf defeated Roseland Collegiate Prep, 39-24, in the fifth-place game.
Calistoga boys finish fourth
After running into eventual Duffy Holiday Tournament champions Credo of Rohnert Park in the semifinals on Friday evening, the Calistoga boys team ran into another buzz saw in Hudson Yoxall of Summerfield Waldorf in Saturday's third-place game. The senior almost single-handedly powered the Mustangs to a 46-39 victory with a 29-point, eight-rebound performance.
“I mean the kid could shoot that was for sure," Particelli said. "We just weren’t ready to play and they were. I was happy that the second half was different, but we are a talented team going through the motions sometimes.”
The 6-foot-3 Yoxall was not just one of the tallest players on the court, but hit several three-pointers and did most of his damage in the first half.
“We only have like one player that’s as tall as him and he was a great shooter,” said Calistoga sophomore Isaac Garcia. “I really didn’t know he could shoot that well.”
The Wildcats came out slow and the Mustangs took advantage. Summerfield Waldorf knocked down six three-pointers in the first quarter, building a 20-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Yoxall accounted for most of those points and went on to outscore Calistoga in the first half.
Another issue for the Wildcats was the health of point guard Christian Caldera, who appeared to re-aggravate a leg injury in the first quarter and was limited for the rest of the contest.
One bright spot for the Wildcats, though, was the hard-working play of Garcia. The sophomore finished one steal shy from a triple-double, ending with a team-high 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals in defeat. His defense helped get the Wildcats back in the game in the second half.
“The second half was huge for us and a lot better for us,” Garcia said. “I feel like if we would have started like how we played in the second half we would have won easily.”
The game flipped on its head in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs went cold from the field, allowing Calistoga to cut into the 18-point deficit it faced at the start of the quarter. With just 46 seconds remaining the Wildcats had just received a huge corner three pointer from Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, were only down five points, and had the ball after Garcia stole an inbound pass. But the Wildcats went cold down the stretch and didn’t score again.
You have free articles remaining.
“Well I think I know what I hope and what I'd like for the first thing to go off in their head is how much better we play when playing focused, because we didn't really change anything, you know we just we just were more focused on doing what we needed to do,” Particelli said. “They just need to know that they just can't roll out there and just play basketball like on the blacktop on a Saturday afternoon.”
Calistoga finished the tournament in fourth place with a 1-2 record overall for the three-day showcase.
While the Credo girls fell in the championship game, the boys team took home the title with a 44-38 victory over Ferndale.
Technology High of Rohnert Park defeated the Calistoga Junior Varsity squad, 51-40, in the seventh-place game while Roseland Collegiate Prep outlasted Victory Christian, 49-48, for fifth-place.
All-Tournament teams
Girls
MVP - Lizbet Escobedo, Calistoga
Litzy Infante, Calistoga
Vanesa Quiepo, Calistoga
Julia Anderson, Credo
Lhasa Gray, Credo
Daphne Steele, St. Helena
Courtney Kroyer, Technology
Emily Esparza, Roseland Collegiate Prep
Boys
MVP - Tali Stopeck, Credo
Satchel Sevenau, Credo
Garret Christiansen, Ferndale
Hudson Yoxall, Summerfield Waldorf
Chrisitan Caldera, Calistoga
Jude DeVries, Victory Christian
Oscar Gonzalez, Roseland Collegiate Prep
Sam Morrow, Technology
Jose Perez, Calistoga JV
1976 Boys Basketball team honored
Just after the boys championship game, a short ceremony was held for a special team in Calistoga lore, the 1976 boys basketball team.
The North Coast Section Class A title winners were honored with a banner that will on the wall in the large gym. During their playoff run, they were at one point the top-ranked small school team in all of California.
Two members of the team, Steve Pence and Jeff Bounsall, were able to attend the ceremony. The two were key guards for the Wildcats and Pence was an all-league selection.