While the wind and rain were blasting Calistoga and much of Northern California, the Calistoga boys varsity basketball team found themselves in a similar storm. The Wildcats had run into a buzzsaw in Credo of Rohnert Park in the semifinals of the Duffy Holiday Classic and ultimately fell 70-31 on Friday evening in the small gym.
“I mean, we have all the tools. We're just not quite sure how to use them yet,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said. “You know, they don't yet understand how compound little, tiny, seemingly unnoticeable stuff can be and they kind of are a big picture team right now because they don't know any better. It is all that little stuff that adds up to a 40 point loss. It’s as simple as that.”
The opening tip set the tone for the game, as the Gryphons instantly knocked the ball to their waiting teammates and raced untouched for a layup. The Wildcats' opening possession wasn’t as clean, as they were called for travelling after just one pass. Credo jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back.
The Gryphons, who never trailed on Friday night, pressed the Wildcats and the hosts struggled against the constant high-energy pressure. Turnovers were plentiful for Calistoga, with the speedy Wildcats steering off course to rush down the court to beat the press. Credo built an 18-6 advantage after the first quarter and raced out to a 33-16 lead at the halftime break.
Christian Caldera led the way for the Wildcats in defeat. The sophomore point guard scored a team-high 10 points with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Fellow sophomore Isaac Garcia had 7 points in the second half and ended the contest with 9 points. Robert Romero finished with 6 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while playing strong defense.
Credo came into the game with an extreme height advantage, as the Cryphons point guard was larger than the Wildcats post players. Calistoga were also without their tallest player who was out of town this week. Credo used their height for many second-chance points and outrebounded the hosts 38-21.
The Gryphons were extremely balanced for the game, as five players reached double figures scoring, with Tali Stopeck leading the way with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Credo scored 28 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
“I mean, on any given night these guys are a problem for us. I mean, they're big, aggressive and big again,” Particelli said. “I said, listen, this is a day that we might be able to play close to even with this team or they can be a team that can beat us by 40. And sadly, you know the ladder came true.”
Calistoga was to play in the Third-place game against Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa on Saturday, while the girls varsity team was to play in the Championship Game.