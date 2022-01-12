Napa Valley Prep Basketball: PUC Prep, Napa Christian swap blowouts

After his Napa Christian girls basketball team was routed 46-4 by host Pacific Union College Prep on Jan. 6, Knights coach Darren Smith’s boys team turned the tables with a 100-20 Small Schools Bridge League victory over PUC Prep in the nightcap.

The Napa Christian boys led 56-13 at halftime and 86-18 after three quarters. The Knights were led by sophomore Vladimir Khryapa with 29 points, juniors Sam Yurasek and Joran Guy with 25 each, and sophomore Kaleb Beveridge with 14.

Everett Fenk, a junior, led PUC Prep with 11 points while Christian Westenrider scored 6 and fellow senior Barret Bothwell added a free throw. Also on the Falcons’ roster are seniors Sam Parker, Trey Denton and Chris Jefferson, sophomores Diego Mariano and Isaac Diaz, and freshmen Marcus Silie, Williams Collins and Matthew Coberly.

Rounding out the Napa Christian boys roster are junior Tucker Buller, sophomore Jacob Bordon, and freshmen Dieume Blakely, Sean Blakely, Winston Lasier, William Lasiter and Oliver Yurasek.

Smith explained afterward that because he had only five players available, he couldn’t show sportsmanship by going to the bench to bring in non-starters and give the Falcons a chance to be more competitive.

“Normally when you’re up that big, you put in subs. Fortunately for us, this was our starting unit,” he said. “But I’m not that kind of coach where I want to win 100-20. That’s not who we are. At halftime I talked to the Prep coach and he got it, so we’re good.”

Smith is Napa Christian’s longtime athletic director and PUC Prep was coached that night by its own athletic director, Matthew Lee, who was filling in for head coach George Tuyu, so it was pretty civil.

Smith said the Knights challenged themselves to keep from getting distracted by their ever-growing lead and potentially getting injured by doing things out of character.

“We tried to slow it down and work on certain plays that we needed to work on,” Smith said. “I’ve been on both ends (of blowouts), and so I don’t like to do that to other teams. I thought that Prep had really good sportsmanship. They were fighting all the way through. That was nice, because I don’t want there to be hard feelings. We’re close to each other — they’re our sister school — so I was proud of their guys for that.”

Lee was more than pleased with his team’s effort in defeat.

“This is the best game we’ve played all season,” he said. “The score doesn’t show it, but the heart they played with out there was just awesome. They kept pushing the ball and taking the ball to the hoop, knowing they may get blocked, but they just kept at it and kept at it and kept at it.

“We had two goals for this game and we reached both of those goals. These guys worked hard enough to get that. The score doesn’t show how hard they played, but it was so fun to watch. (Napa Christian) is a great team. They have a lot of great players and a lot of long arms and good shooters, so it’s tough to go up against them, but I’m happy with how we played.”

In the girls game, senior Marie-Ella Ratianarivo and junior Aponi Barnes led PUC Prep with 12 points apiece, while freshman Charlotte Fenk added 8. Scoring 4 apiece were junior Sabrina Yoo and freshmen Chloe Craig and Lawren Slack, while freshman Hannah Dunker chipped in 2.

Also on the Falcons’ roster are senior Lidia Granados, junior Jalexis Herman, and freshman Addison Fuller.

Falcons girls head coach Brian Fuller said Barnes is in her third season with the program and “has blossomed to become a defensive and offensive talent.”

He said Yoo played well at point guard, filling in for one player who was on COVID protocol and another who was injured.

“Everyone is stepping up for others,” he said, adding that Ratianarivo — who is from Madagascar — shot well from the 3-point arc. “She doesn’t pass up many of those.”

Despite their lopsided win, it was only the first victory of the season for the PUC Prep girls.

“Like many teams, we’ve been pretty lean because of COVID and other health issues,” Coach Fuller said. “It’s always a challenge for small schools to keep a team present and we’ve had some scheduling conflicts that have kept us from having any momentum the first part of the season. Second half of the season, I’m hoping to get some more momentum with our girls.”

He said the Falcons are looking forward to hosting their tournament and some 24 schools in the third week of January.

“We’re hoping that COVID allows us to have that,” he said.

Smith, who is in his 16th season as Napa Christian’s girls coach, said his team is young and inexperienced.

“I only have one girl who has played basketball before, (junior third-year player) Bell Young, our center, and so we’re having to do a lot of fundamental training — the triple-threat of dribbling, shooting and layups — so we’re having to rebuild. The point guard we were supposed to have this year didn’t feel like it was appropriate for her to play during this COVID situation, so then having to find a point guard has been a challenge.”

He said sophomore shooting guard Ronna-Lee Henry has taken over at point guard and is trying to learn the position.

“She had a good game; she just got really tired in the second half after trying to run the point the whole game,” he said. “We’re just trying to get them to fundamentally look at the basket. Defensively, we’re pretty good, but we’re working on the offense. I told them when the season started that we weren’t coaching for December or January. We’re coaching for February, to see if we can make some noise in the league tournament when people don’t expect it.”

Rounding out the Napa Christian girls are sophomores Andrea Bardouski, Alyssa Kreider and Noemi Nervis and freshmen Brianna Zavala, Barbara Torres and Morgan Page.

Pacific Union College Prep is scheduled to host Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa on Thursday, in a 4:30 p.m. girls game and a 6 p.m. boys contest. Napa Christian’s teams are slated to visit Cornerstone Christian in Antioch the same night.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.