Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep reloads with serious talent

Joining Johnson this year will be fellow five-star MJ Rice, a type of player the Crew have never had on their roster before. Rice is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound small forward, but in another life would be a defensive end in the NFL. The North Carolina native is built more like Zion Williamson than an average high school player and much like the New Orleans Pelicans power forward, Rice uses his size to his advantage. No lane is safe this season from Rice crashing down at high speed on a fast break. Rice will play next year under Bill Self at Kansas and is rated as the No. 25 overall player in the 2022 class.

“It is great just to come into a new area, new background, new teammates and brothers and coaches and clan style, everything is nice. I'm just trying to adapt to it. I'm just trying to be the best version of myself,” Rice said. “We've been playing up ever since we were young, just me, Tre (White) and Dior. I’ve been on them since I was in sixth grade and we all grew up together and we’ve been planning to play with each other. So we kinda know each other, but I think the main reason the three of us are here is to help everybody else. We be the leaders on the team, be the big brothers for these guys, and teach these lemons what they need to know.”