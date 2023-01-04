Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Saints outshoot Wildcats, 68-38

CALISTOGA — The lead grew exponentially with each quarter as the visiting St. Helena High boys basketball team overwhelmed Calistoga in a 68-38 nonleague victory on Dec. 29.

It had been 19 days since the Saints had last played. But they were up for Calistoga’s physicality, earning six free throws in a first quarter that saw them can five of them while outscoring the Wildcats 18-9.

Charlie Knight and Jack Robinson each had six points in the quarter en route to leading St. Helena with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Will Meyer added four of his 10 in the opening quarter.

“My first half was a little choppy, but I definitely played stronger in the second half,” Knight said. “My teammates gave me some great passes.”

In the second quarter, Micah Marquez scored the first five of his 10 points to spark the Saints to a 34-23 halftime lead.

St. Helena outscored the Wildcats 18-7 in the third quarter to put the game away. Max Lilavois, Jonathan Iano and Ethan Peterson each drained a 3-pointer and Gabriel Bastos-Amaro, Kaedyn Buchanan and Marquez added twos in the fourth.

Josh Johnson was 4 of 4 from the line while scoring six points.

“I thought Jonathan Iano, Josh Johnson and Will Meyer played amazing,” Knight said.

“It was a little shaky start,” Saints head coach Giules Particelli said. “We hadn’t played in a couple of weeks and had (only) a couple of practices, so it was to be expected. The second half we buckled down a little bit more and our defense got a little bit tougher, and our shots started falling.

“Charlie Knight played well. Good presence inside, controlled the boards. I had good guard play by Micah Marquez and Jack Robinson, and good leadership from Will Meyer.”

While St. Helena was an impressive 12 for 16 from the line, Calistoga learned it needs to work on free throws after a 6 for 19 night.

“We did good on the inside against their big guys,” Wildcats head coach Jared Greninger said. “We got into a little bit of foul trouble, but I’d say ultimately our guys are playing disciplined, they’re playing straight up, and that’s going to benefit us moving forward.”

Diego Perez led the Wildcats with 10 points. The freshman was 3 for 9 at the line.

“Diego had a lot on his plate being ball handler, one of the main scorers, and guarding the best player on the other team,” Greninger said.

Diego Perez thought his older brother, Jose Perez, and Honorio Infante played well. He didn’t think he played too badly himself.

“I felt like the game went pretty well. I handled most of the pressure throughout the game,” he said. “It kinda got to me in the third and fourth quarter when they were starting to get a big lead. We could have pushed through it a little more mentality-wise.”

Jose Perez added eight points, Andres Gonzalez, Honorio Infante and Ivan Martinez six apiece, and Santo Argueta two.

St. Helena was to resume North Central League I play by visiting Clear Lake on Tuesday night, looking to improve on its 5-4 overall and 1-0 league records. They are to host Roseland University Prep (0-12, 0-2 NCL I) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“I think we’re very ready,” Knight said about continuing league action. “We need to get some more practices in, but I think we’re confident. We’re very aggressive this year. We’re ready to go out there and get some wins.”

The Saints are trying to improve on last year’s fourth-place, 8-5 mark in the NCL I.

“I think we should be all right,” Particelli said of league play. “I have good confidence in my team. They just need to buckle down for the rest of the season. Everybody’s been sick already, so we can move forward.”

It had been nearly as long since Calistoga had last played, 14 days.

“We got off to a slow start,” Greninger said. “St. Helena plays at a high pace, but we eventually caught onto that and chipped back into it. I’d say after the first couple of minutes in the first quarter, we were neck and neck. We felt good going into halftime.

“St. Helena made some adjustments in the second half. We continued to play hard (but) we had some foul trouble and maybe weren’t able to go as deep, and it got to us. Ball didn’t roll our way on a couple of (possessions) and their lead just stacked up. But ultimately it is a good test for us, playing a bigger school, playing an older group, going into Tuesday’s league game.”

Calistoga was coming off another home loss, to Summerfield Waldorf on Dec. 15. But Diego Perez felt the losses would motivate his team when it continued North Central League II action Tuesday at Victory Christian Academy in Santa Rosa.

“I feel like we’ll do really good in league because after two losses in a row, games we maybe shouldn’t have lost, we’re going to be hungry for our next win,” he said. “We want to win all our games.”

The Wildcats routed Victory Christian, 50-24, improving to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the NCL II. They host Technology at 7:30 Friday night. The Titans were 2-11 overall and 0-2 in league going into Tuesday’s NCL II home game against Tomales.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.