Napa Valley Prep Boys Soccer: Hanna scores 2 in loss to Winters

The St. Helena High boys soccer team fell to 1-4-1 with Monday night’s 5-3 loss to visiting Winters at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

When senior Gino Hanna gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, it looked like St. Helena would get its first win since edging Napa High 1-0 at Memorial Stadium back on Nov. 9.

But Winters (1-0-1) tied it six minutes later and grabbed a 4-1 halftime lead with three goals in a six-minute span late in the half.

Hanna scored again with 28 minutes left in the game, and junior Trevor Forgie made it a 4-3 game with six minutes left. But Winters responded with an insurance goal with two minutes remaining.

“We improved was in the second half, although we had a very lousy first half and I think everybody will agree that we weren’t ready,” St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “We were kinda shellshocked from the beginning. Once we got going, I think where we did very well was players coming off the bench and helping out some of our starters.

“Gino had a solid second half, just because he had time to kinda settle down and see what was going on. Same with Leo Rodriguez. Once he came into the game, he really sparked us on the outside. Same thing with Juan Garcia, who was playing on the right wing. Once he started getting involved on his side, things started happening for us. I think that’s where a lot of the attack started coming, which didn’t happen in the first half.”

Making the move from the fall season to winter, the Saints have had to get used to playing in much colder conditions as well as facing tougher competition.

“We purposely set up this schedule to make a good run in the playoffs,” said Gallegos, whose team lost in the North Coast Section Division 1 semifinals in fall 2021. “We’ve got to put games together, and I think we will, but we have to get back to what worked last year. Last year we were a mostly new team trying to figure things out, but we were able to finish (score). This year the biggest issue is not necessarily possession, but finishing plays. Right now we’re a little one-dimensional. We want to go up one side instead of looking (at the whole field). Once we get into league play, I believe we’ll work all of those things out.”

Saints center back Justin Lopez felt the players needed to prepare themselves better.

“Our concentration just wasn’t there. We were mentally there for the first 20 minutes, but overall we weren’t really prepared for this team,” he said. “Once we get on the field, we need to be mentally and physically ready and all dressed up and ready to warm up. We had too much chit-chatting during warmups tonight. We weren’t focusing enough. (Moving to the winter season) has affected us when it’s cold at night. Our muscles are too cold when we don’t warm up enough.”

The Saints were to visit Will C. Wood (2-1-1) in Vacaville on Wednesday night before traveling to American Canyon for a 6 p.m. match on Friday. They will then host Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Dec. 16.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.